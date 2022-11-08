Read full article on original website
Otto Johnson, 96; service November 19
Otto Johnson, 96, of the Merrimon Community of Beaufort, died Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, NC. Service arrangements are 1:00 PM, Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Mt. Tabor M. B. Church. The entombment will follow at the Mt. Tabor Church Cemetery. Arrangements are...
William Guthrie Jr., 45; service November 13
William “Groovy” Dave Guthrie, Jr. 45, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in Newport. His service will be held 1:00 p.m. Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Red Hill Cemetery on Harkers Island, with Rev. Merle Hunt, Jr. officiating. He is survived by his wife Brandi Guthrie,...
Denita Edwards, 59; incomplete
Denita Edwards, 59, died Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Croatan Ridge in Newport. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
Dorothy Mathisen, 95; incomplete
Dorothy Mathisen, 95, died Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
Area Death Notices - Nov. 9, 10 & 11
Robert Ferguson,81, of Morehead City passed away Wednesday, November 9,2022 at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Melinda McCann, Hubert. Melinda Jean...
Robert Ferguson, 81; incomplete
Robert Ferguson, 81, of Morehead City, died Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Melinda McCann, 73; incomplete
Melinda Jean McCann, 73, of Hubert, died Wednesday, November 9,2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Jeffrey Pittman, 57; service November 17
Jeffrey "Jeff" Allan Pittman, 57, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana. His graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, November 17th, at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Jeff was born on June 1, 1965, to the late Billy Pittman and Nancy Lawrence. Born...
Tyler Dees, 26; service Nov. 12
Tyler David Dees, 26, of Newport, passed away on Saturday November 5, 2022. Tyler was born on October 8, 1996, in Morehead City, the son of David Dees and Annie Wilson Brown. A native Carteret County resident, Tyler grew up playing travel soccer, then found a strong interest in trucks and fishing. He elevated his fishing to a tournament level and loved spending time on the water with friends and family. Later he would leverage those experiences to make custom fishing lures. Tyler was a kind, witty and gentle soul and loved by many. A soft soul gone to soon.
Stewart Pickett Jr., 78; service November 14
Stewart M. Pickett Jr., 78, of Atlantic Beach, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at The Viridian in New Bern. His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, November 14th, at Salter Path United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Donald Thomas. The family will receive friends following the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Community Calendar – November 11, 2022 Edition
Send calendar submissions to nikki@thenewstimes.com. North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort –Friday, Nov. 4 ; 5 -7 p.m. Join us for our third and final "Fall First Friday" art reception as we highlight the work of artist Vicki Mann, potter Tony Quick and jeweler Amy Pittman Hughes. Vicki and Tony will have an 'artist talk' to discuss their "Earthwork + Saltwork" collaboration at 5:00pm. Come early to hear and see their vision. Front Street Taco will be providing light hors d'oeuvres, and other refreshments will be offered. Click the link below for more information and future events: https://maritimefriends.org/first-fridays/
Wilson Twiford, 80; service Nov. 12
Lundy Wilson Twiford, 80, of Swansboro, died Monday, November 7,2022 at Carteret Healthcare. A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 10:00am at Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro with Revs. Anthony Ralph and Robbie Strickland officiating. Burial will follow at Seaside Memorial Park in Swansboro. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
EDITORIAL: Veteran’s Day parade needs new perspective
Traditions need to be challenged from time to time in order to test their value to those who participate and benefit from them. That is the case with Carteret County’s annual Veterans Day Parade held in downtown Morehead City on the first Saturday in November. Is this a tradition that the county wants to continue?
Veterans Day program canceled
MOREHEAD CITY — Due to inclement weather, the Veterans Day program scheduled for today at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City has been canceled.
Residents gather to honor veterans during two ceremonies
— Remnants of Hurricane Nicole could not thwart about 40 county residents from attending two ceremonies Friday to honor military veterans who sacrificed for the nation. GALLERY: Residents gather to honor veterans during two ceremonies. The Morehead City Historical Preservation Society sponsored the ceremonies in Bayview Cemetery, one to honor...
Paylor sworn in as new superintendent
BEAUFORT — Nearly 100 county and school officials, as well as employees, friends and family, gathered Thursday in the school system’s central office to witness the swearing in of Superintendent Richard Paylor as the district’s new leader. The County Board of Education named Paylor, the system’s former...
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The way forward in the scouting world
RE: We urgently need your help...Boy Scouts of America, Nov 9, 2022. The question was asked in the letter to the editor..."Is there any other youth program that can do this for your youth?" The answer is "Yes." The fastest growing "Scout Like" organization in the USA is called Trail Life USA.
Morehead City awarded $8.3 million for housing development
- The availability of affordable housing in Morehead City will soon receive a boost thanks in part to a sizable funding contribution from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency. The town will receive $8.3 million in federal funding that is earmarked for the creation of multifamily housing rehabilitation and...
