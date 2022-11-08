PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Perry Panthers hosted the Shaw Raiders Friday in the first round of the GHSA football playoffs. The Panthers (9-1, 6-0 in 4-A) had won nine games in a row and were ranked #3 in the state. They were eliminated in the quarterfinals last year. The Raiders (4-6, 1-3 in 4-A) were scoring 19 points per game while giving up 23 points per game.

PERRY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO