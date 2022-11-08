ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

City of Warner Robins appoints Interim City Administrator

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The City of Warner Robins appointed an ‘Interim City Administrator.’. James Dodson worked for the city for 26-years before retiring in 2016. He worked for the Warner Robins Parks and Recreation Department for 25 years. Mayor Larhonda Patrick called Dodson a well respected leader and...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
Warner Robins holds Veterans Day celebration

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins celebrated Veterans Day at the Wellston Center in Warner Robins. Mayor LaRhonda Patrick and her team wanted to do something more than just hold a ceremony though. “I’m just so excited to see all the veterans come out. I’m excited to see...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
MGA honors Veterans with special ceremony

Macon, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Middle Georgia State University continued a Veterans Day tradition, by honoring the men and women who’ve fought for our country. On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, people across the country celebrate veterans. For Kevin Gunerman, Veterans Day means so much...
MACON, GA
Bibb County School District holds input sessions for new 5-year strategic plan

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County School District is putting together its strategic plan for the next five years. The school district held two input sessions Thursday to start the process. School leaders, community partners and parents were invited to participate. Anthony Sapp and Shavonda Evans-Sapp are parents...
MACON, GA
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Dublin welcomes Pelham

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Dublin Fighting Irish welcomed the Pelham Hornets to the Shamrock Bowl Friday night. The Fighting Irish (6-3, 2-1) were scoring 29 points per game while giving up 11 points per game. They lost in the first round of the playoffs last year. The Hornets (3-7, 1-2) were scoring only 17 points per game and giving up 37 points per game.
DUBLIN, GA
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Perry hosts Shaw

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Perry Panthers hosted the Shaw Raiders Friday in the first round of the GHSA football playoffs. The Panthers (9-1, 6-0 in 4-A) had won nine games in a row and were ranked #3 in the state. They were eliminated in the quarterfinals last year. The Raiders (4-6, 1-3 in 4-A) were scoring 19 points per game while giving up 23 points per game.
PERRY, GA
Progressive gives new truck to Marine Vet

KATHLEEN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Meet Lt. Colonel James C Rose also known as JC. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps at the age of 19 and served our country for over 30 years. Now he drives trucks. “I knew that logistics was going to be a part of...
KATHLEEN, GA
Actress attends Black Panther 2 screening in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Tubman Museum sponsored a special screening this Friday morning of Black Panther 2 Wakanda Forever and the audience got to meet a special guest. Aba Arthur is an actress and writer. She has been featured in several film, television, and theatre productions and appears...
MACON, GA
Macon woman arrested after attempting to mail drugs to inmate

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon woman has been arrested after planning to mail drugs to an inmate at the Bibb County Jail. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Amber Leigh Abney was in contact with inmate 34-year-old James Douglas Adkins and planning to mail drugs to the Bibb County Jail. The BCSO were able to intercept phone conversations between the two to learn of the plan.
MACON, GA
Man in critical condition after shooting in west Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —A man is in critical condition after a shooting in west Macon Thursday night. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call just after 7 p.m. of an aggravated assault in the 3800 block of Greenbriar Road. Deputies were then called to the...
MACON, GA
BCSO charges 3 teens in “Operation Hamburglar”

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has charged 3 juveniles with armed robbery in the process of what the sheriff’s office has named “Operation Hamburglar”. The BCSO says the charges came after a string of Commercial Armed Robberies involving 7 different fast...
MACON, GA

