1939: 'Peace by Piece!'

"Peace by Piece!" depicts Soviet leader Joseph Stalin with angel wings. He can be seen tearing down the flags of neighboring states including Finland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania one by one while smiling heartily. The cartoon was set in a time Soviet leaders promised peace with neighboring countries. This was called into question when leaders modified these objectives under the guise of stopping the spread of war, and their own military intentions became more apparent.

[Pictured: "Peace by Piece!" by Philip Zec for The Daily Mirror dated Dec. 1, 1939.]