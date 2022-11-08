Read full article on original website
buzzfeednews.com
18-Year-Olds Told Us Why They’ll Be Voting In The Midterm Elections
Anxiety over the possibility of a school shooting consumed Berlyn Schelling until she transferred from a public high school to an online school. Now graduated, 18 years old, and able to vote for the first time in her home state of Montana, Schelling is voting for gun control. The teen,...
Oath Keepers leader testifies 2020 election was 'unconstitutional,' paints himself as anti-violence
Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the right-wing Oath Keepers who prosecutors say called for a "bloody revolution" to keep then-President Donald Trump in power, painted himself as an anti-racist Libertarian who believed the 2020 election was unconstitutional as he testified in his own defense on Friday.
2022 Midterm Elections: Here Are the States Where Recounts Are Likely
Several states have laws that require automatic recounts in tight races. Some Republican candidates have already said they plan to challenge the results — if they lose. The contentious nature of the 2022 midterms sets the U.S. up for another round of bitter and drawn-out legal battles and recounts reminiscent of the 2020 presidential election.
40% of Americans Think 2020 Election Was Stolen, Just Days Before Midterms
The now-debunked claims that the 2020 election was stolen still linger among large sections of the American electorate.
Don’t tell me you’re not voting. We fought too hard for that right | Opinion
Americans woke up Wednesday to new political leaders in some states, and to more of the same in some others. Whatever, or whomever, you voted for, it is done. And it is time to come together and work as an undivided nation for the good of all.
'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman
Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
In Heated Arizona Governor's Race, Calls Grow for Democrat to Recuse Herself as Elections Chief
As election officials across the country brace for candidates to contest the election results in possibly unprecedented numbers, the most explosive challenge could unfold in Arizona, where Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake is preparing for a fight. The former local news anchor—who’s cast doubt on President Joe Biden’s Arizona...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia U.S. Senate 2022 election results
ATLANTA — Georgia's U.S. Senate race is one to watch as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock battles against Republican Herschel Walker. Georgia -- a once reliably red state -- was able to turn the tables following the 2020 election. Georgia currently holds two Democratic seats in the U.S. Senate, but that could all change after the midterm election on Nov. 8. Warnock won the seat in a Jan. 2021 runoff against then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed after Sen. Johnny Isakson's resignation. Flipping the historically Republican seat helped give Democrats a majority in the Senate.
Trump Reportedly ‘Furious’ at Oz’s Flop, Blames Melania and Hannity
Former President Donald Trump is “furious” about Tuesday’s lackluster midterm showing, tossing his ire at Dr. Oz and blaming his wife Melania for advising him to endorse the TV celeb, The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reported. Hours later, Semafor reported that Trump is also pointing the finger at Fox News star Sean Hannity, his pal and unofficial adviser. Trump suffered a poor night with several of his swing state endorsements losing key races, including gubernatorial candidates in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Oz conceded to Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania after losing a highly contested race that may determine Senate...
KSDK
Updated election results: Live tracking U.S. House balance of power
WASHINGTON — All 435 House seats are up for election as part of the midterms, which will decide the balance of power for the remaining two years of President Joe Biden's first term in office. There are also 35 Senate seats on the line and gubernatorial elections being held...
American voters are angry – that is a good thing for voter turnout, bad thing for democracy
Regardless of whether they live in a red state or a blue state, identify as Democrats or Republicans, or claim to be ideologically liberal or conservative, Americans have one thing in common. They are angry – especially about this year’s midterm elections. Americans’ anger is driven by contemporary political events. Republicans are enraged by troubling […] The post American voters are angry – that is a good thing for voter turnout, bad thing for democracy appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier
Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia. The research, funded by the...
Washington Examiner
Hillary Clinton: It's a stolen election if the Democrats lose
After liberals spent almost two years denouncing "election deniers" as domestic terrorists, Hillary Clinton sounded the alarm on so-called "far right extremists" whom she says "already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election." According to many on the Left, including President Joe Biden's White House press secretary...
Trump undermines election hours before voting closes: ‘Protest, protest, protest’
Former President Donald Trump is spending election day trying to undermine Americans’ trust in the election process on Truth Social. Mr Trump used his social media platform to baselessly insinuate that voter fraud was occurring in several states during the midterm elections and encouraged voters to “protest, protest, protest.”
Russia paid Iran for its suicide drones by sending a plane full of $140 million in cash and captured Western weapons, report says
Russia paid for Iranian drones with 140 million Euros cash and captured Western weapons, per Sky News. Both countries have denied trading for drones, but a wealth of evidence contradicts this. The Western weapons could be reverse-engineered by Iran, Sky's source said. Russia sent 140 million Euros ($140 million) in...
AOL Corp
Kari Lake suggests early voting be restricted in Arizona as she repeats election lies
In an interview on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday, Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake would not explicitly commit to accepting the outcome of her upcoming election if she loses to her Democratic opponent. "Let me ask you why it is that you have not said — or maybe you'll...
Over half of Republicans running for federal, statewide office have raised unfounded doubts about 2020 election
Over half of all Republican midterm candidates running for federal and statewide office have raised unfounded doubts about the validity or integrity of the 2020 election results, and according to CBS News' analysis, all of the states but two — Rhode Island and North Dakota — have a candidate on the the ballot who is an "election denier," that is, who denies the results of the 2020 election were valid.
Election-denying Secretary of State candidate asks state supreme court to allow ‘election observers’
An Ohio Secretary of State candidate who denied the validity of the 2020 election has asked the Ohio Supreme Court to compel the use of election observers in the November election. Terpsehore Maras, a podcaster who has also espoused QAnon conspiracy theories, filed a lawsuit against incumbent Secretary of State...
The Day After Democrats Lose | Opinion
Republicans would do well to ignore advice from those who never before cared for their welfare.
AOL Corp
Republican door knockers intimidate voters while hunting for voter fraud, say officials
(Reuters) - The canvassers in California's Shasta County in September wore reflective orange vests and official-looking badges that read “Voter Taskforce.” Four residents said they mistook them for government officials. But the door knockers didn't explain where to vote or promote a candidate, the usual work of canvassers...
