Monroe County, NY

Monroe County voter turnout so far

By Jim Tortora
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Board of Elections is reporting about 23% of registered voters have already hit the polls Tuesday.

The City of Rochester has seen 17.6% turnout and the rest of the county is at 26.4% as of 2 p.m. All total, 108,771 people have voted. These results do not include early voting nor absentee numbers.

Key local races to watch

To offer some context, during the last midterm elections, in 2018, voter turnout ended up at 62.2% by the end of Election Day.

Monroe County historical voter turnout

  • 2021: 30.1%
  • 2020: 78.1%
  • 2019: 39.8%
  • 2018: 62.2%
  • 2017: 38.1%
  • 2016: 76.0%

Keep checking back with rochesterfirst.com as we’ll be updating numbers up until polls close at 9 p.m.

News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

