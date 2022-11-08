ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Wake up Weather: 11/11/2022

Breezy Veterans Day with highs in the 60s and a sprinkle or two possible in Southern Illinois. Colder temperatures begin tomorrow, with highs in the 40s for most of the upcoming week.
Union City, Tennessee students build 3D tornado in project on state hunger crisis

A group of Union City High School students in Tennessee designed a 3D tornado to represent the statewide "destructive tornado of hunger" for the fifth annual Canstruction Jr. Competition at Discovery Park of America. The Canstruction Jr. Competition is "an international charity competition where architects, engineers, students and others compete...
UNION CITY, TN
Lyon County's Cathryn Brown signs with Kentucky

EDDYVILLE, Ky. - Lyon County's Cathryn Brown signed her National Letter of Intent Saturday afternoon to play collegiate golf at Kentucky. Brown did so in front of over 200 friends and family members in Eddyville. During her high school career, Brown won one regional championship and had three top-ten finishes...
LYON COUNTY, KY
Crews respond to snow, advise caution

PADUCAH — Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews put trucks on the road responding to an early-season snow event that exceeded overnight snowfall expectations. KYTC snowfighters were on the road spreading salt in Crittenden County and Livingston County, where up to 3 inches of snow fell, mainly north of U.S. 60 along the Ohio River.
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
11/12 Illinois High School Football

CARTERVILLE, Ill. - Below is a list of high school football scores from Friday, Nov. 12. Rochester 41, Carterville 28. Sacred Heart-Griffin 51, Murphysboro 13. Johnston City 42, Althoff Catholic 32.
ILLINOIS STATE

