Wake up Weather: 11/11/2022
Breezy Veterans Day with highs in the 60s and a sprinkle or two possible in Southern Illinois. Colder temperatures begin tomorrow, with highs in the 40s for most of the upcoming week.
Union City, Tennessee students build 3D tornado in project on state hunger crisis
A group of Union City High School students in Tennessee designed a 3D tornado to represent the statewide "destructive tornado of hunger" for the fifth annual Canstruction Jr. Competition at Discovery Park of America. The Canstruction Jr. Competition is "an international charity competition where architects, engineers, students and others compete...
Missouri veteran running 20 miles with 50 pounds on his back to fight homelessness
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — An Army veteran from Missouri is running 20 miles with 50 pounds on his back on Veteran’s Day to spread awareness about homelessness. Clay Daniels is on the ReStart, Inc., Board of Directors. Based downtown, Restart is providing Kansas City’s less fortunate and most vulnerable population with housing and resources.
Lyon County's Cathryn Brown signs with Kentucky
EDDYVILLE, Ky. - Lyon County's Cathryn Brown signed her National Letter of Intent Saturday afternoon to play collegiate golf at Kentucky. Brown did so in front of over 200 friends and family members in Eddyville. During her high school career, Brown won one regional championship and had three top-ten finishes...
Crews respond to snow, advise caution
PADUCAH — Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews put trucks on the road responding to an early-season snow event that exceeded overnight snowfall expectations. KYTC snowfighters were on the road spreading salt in Crittenden County and Livingston County, where up to 3 inches of snow fell, mainly north of U.S. 60 along the Ohio River.
11/11 Gridiron Glory
PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of high school football scores from Friday, November 11th.
11/12 Illinois High School Football
CARTERVILLE, Ill. - Below is a list of high school football scores from Friday, Nov. 12. Rochester 41, Carterville 28. Sacred Heart-Griffin 51, Murphysboro 13. Johnston City 42, Althoff Catholic 32.
State Sen. Dale Fowler seeks photos of southern Illinois veterans for Veterans Day display in Capitol rotunda
Illinois State Sen. Dale Fowler is asking his constituents to submit photos and stories of loved ones who are veterans. Photos will be displayed in the Illinois Capitol rotunda through Nov. 28 in honor of Veterans Day. The senator's office says families are asked to submit a photo and a...
