WOWK

Funds vanish at bankrupt crypto exchange FTX; probe underway

NEW YORK (AP) — Collapsed cryptocurrency trading firm FTX confirmed there was “unauthorized access” to its accounts, hours after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Friday. The embattled company’s new CEO John Ray III said Saturday that FTX is switching off the ability to trade...
WOWK

Japan’s SoftBank returns to profit as investments rebound

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese technology investor SoftBank Group Corp. reported on Friday a 3 trillion yen ($21 billion) profit for the July-September quarter, a sharp reversal from its loss a year ago. After its 398 billion yen loss a year earlier, quarterly sales rose to 1.6 trillion yen ($11...

