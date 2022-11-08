Read full article on original website
London Oaks community comes together for Thanksgiving celebration
Darrell Redmond grew up in the London Oaks community and has done several of these events in London Oaks this year. He said it's important to give the community opportunities they often don't get.
Navy veteran spreading awareness after cancer caught during routine physical
New business to take place of former Yankee Candle flagship store in Williamsburg
Wedding dreams dashed after brides say venue closed last minute with no refund
Two local brides say their wedding dreams were dashed when their wedding venue closed down just weeks before their big day -- without refunding them any money.
Made in America: Virginia company does what very few are doing these days
By Seigler's estimate, his company has produced about 25-thousand reels. Not only are the reels made in the United States, so are all the materials and components that go into them.
Some surprise hotel cancellations surrounding Something in the Water weekend
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Some people who booked hotels in Virginia Beach the same weekend as Something in the Water next year are finding out they don’t have rooms. One Hampton Roads woman tells 10 On Your Side she booked a hotel stay in the resort city for that same weekend five months ago to celebrate her mom’s birthday. Two days ago she got an email saying her reservation was canceled.
U.S. Capitol Christmas tree ‘Ruby’ comes to Suffolk
The stop is one of the 14 stops that the tree will make during its trip on its way to the U.S. Capitol Lawn in D.C.
Former Williamsburg Yankee Candle store to become upscale bowling alley
The City of Williamsburg announced Thursday that Uptown Alley is hoping to open its fifth location inside the longtime "Candle Village" off Richmond Road sometime in 2023.
A basketball game on an aircraft carrier has never been held in Norfolk. Could it happen?
Michigan State and No. 2 Gonzaga will square off on the deck of an aircraft carrier, the USS Abraham Lincoln, for the Armed Forces Classic in San Diego.
Williamsburg PD investigate pedestrian accident
“She’s just joy enumerated.” Local makers remember small business owner found dead in Mexico City
The Attorney General of Mexico City revealed a gas boiler failure caused carbon monoxide to leak into the group's Airbnb rental, which killed Kandace Florence.
International Paper donates 13,000 lbs of food and $10K to Franklin foodbank
International Paper’s Franklin Mill team helped to stock the new foodbank with 13,051 lbs of food, 750 boxes, and 500 period product kits created by Franklin Mill REACH Engineers.
Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk street
What’s that smell? Strange odor across parts of Norfolk leaves officials scratching their heads
Virginia Natural Gas and Norfolk Fire & Rescue say they investigating an odor that has left residents and businesses in parts of Norfolk covering their noses.
Norfolk church at a loss after AC, heating units stolen
Williamsburg names new fire chief
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – The city of Williamsburg looked within to find its next fire chief. Larry Snyder Jr., who has served as the interim fire chief since March, and before that had been the deputy fire chief since 2014, was named to head the city’s fire department.
Police investigate stabbing on Beamon Rd. in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the stabbing came in around 3:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Beamon Road.
Newport News family works to start over after devastating mobile home fire
Andrea Arana and her boyfriend, Juan, were sleeping when they woke up to the smell of smoke. They say when they came out of the bedroom, their kitchen was in flames and now everything they own is destroyed.
Attorney for father of Norfolk child who was beaten to death says sentencing was unfair
Police investigate double shooting on Frederick Blvd. in Portsmouth
