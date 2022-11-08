Sunny Election Day ahead of warming temperatures

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, high 59

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 39

Wednesday: Sunny sky, high 67

Thursday: Mild sunshine, high 70

Friday: Few showers, high 63

Saturday: Partly cloudy, cold, high 42

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Election Day!

It’s going to be a sunny, but breezy Election Day. High temperatures will slowly climb to around 60 degrees alongside a northeasterly breeze coming in at 10-15 mph.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly clear sky as lows will fall to the upper 30s.

After a cool start to the morning on Wednesday, temperatures will quickly climb to the mid to upper 60s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal, thanks to sunshine and a southerly shift in wind. Sunshine and a southerly breeze will keep a warming trend going on Thursday as highs climb to around 70 degrees.

We’ll also be keeping an eye on remnant moisture from tropical storm Nicole. The latest track for Nicole shows it taking aim for the Bahamas on Wednesday then going toward Florida’s east coast. From there, remaining moisture will impact east coast state before taking aim for the Appalachian region, by early Friday.

On Friday, we will be watching for tropical moisture surging in from the south while a cold front moves in from the west. This will result in rain showers on Friday with highs only reaching the low to mid 60s.

Then, much colder air is on the way for the weekend with highs only reaching around 40 degrees.

Have a great day!

-Liz

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.