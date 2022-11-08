ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunny Election Day ahead of warming temperatures

By Liz McGiffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

Columbus and Central Ohio Weather

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

  • Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, high 59
  • Tonight: Mainly clear, low 39
  • Wednesday: Sunny sky, high 67
  • Thursday: Mild sunshine, high 70
  • Friday: Few showers, high 63
  • Saturday: Partly cloudy, cold, high 42

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Election Day!

It’s going to be a sunny, but breezy Election Day. High temperatures will slowly climb to around 60 degrees alongside a northeasterly breeze coming in at 10-15 mph.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly clear sky as lows will fall to the upper 30s.

After a cool start to the morning on Wednesday, temperatures will quickly climb to the mid to upper 60s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal, thanks to sunshine and a southerly shift in wind. Sunshine and a southerly breeze will keep a warming trend going on Thursday as highs climb to around 70 degrees.

We’ll also be keeping an eye on remnant moisture from tropical storm Nicole. The latest track for Nicole shows it taking aim for the Bahamas on Wednesday then going toward Florida’s east coast. From there, remaining moisture will impact east coast state before taking aim for the Appalachian region, by early Friday.

On Friday, we will be watching for tropical moisture surging in from the south while a cold front moves in from the west. This will result in rain showers on Friday with highs only reaching the low to mid 60s.

Then, much colder air is on the way for the weekend with highs only reaching around 40 degrees.

Have a great day!

-Liz

NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

