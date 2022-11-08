ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Joseph Post

Kan. school leaders urge lawmakers to fully fund special-ed services

TOPEKA — It’s difficult for 6-year-old Crosby Orlando to stay in his first grade classroom. Born with Down syndrome, he has been in therapy since he was four weeks old to work on behavioral and communication barriers. Orlando is mostly nonverbal and uses signs to communicate with classmates, though he gets restless and wants to run around. Once, he even escaped his Shawnee Mission school.
St. Joseph Post

ACLU congratulates, issues challenge to Kan. AG-elect Kobach

TOPEKA —Republican Kris Kobach won the Kansas attorney general’s race and revived his political career Tuesday by defeating Democrat candidate Chris Mann. The Associated Press called the race at 9:24 a.m. Wednesday. On Thursday the ACLU of Kansas issued a statement to the Attorney General-elect. On social media,...
St. Joseph Post

Free COVID-19 tests reordering available for Kan. households

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), in partnership with The Rockefeller Foundation’s public charity, RF Catalytic Capital and Project Access to Covid Tests (Project ACT), is providing a second round of free at-home COVID-19 tests to households in all Kansas communities. All Kansas households can now visit AccessCovidTests.org to place an order for an additional five at-home COVID-19 test kits. Amazon will deliver the test kits directly to your house.
St. Joseph Post

Voters approve recreational marijuana in Missouri

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters approved recreational marijuana in Missouri and Maryland but rejected it in two other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use. Arkansas and North Dakota...
St. Joseph Post

Republicans sweep regional legislative races

Republicans maintained their grip on state legislative seats in northwest Missouri in the General Election. Republican farmer and business owner Jeff Farnan of Stanberry won 75% of the vote in the Missouri 1st House District, defeating Democrat Jess Piper of Maryville. The 1st district is comprised of Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, and Gentry Counties.
St. Joseph Post

Laura Kelly wins reelection for governor in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan., (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly won reelection in GOP-leaning Kansas, overcoming Republican efforts to tie her to President Joe Biden and high inflation and likely benefitting from moderate GOP and independent voters’ frustrations with a failed summer attempt to tighten abortion laws. Kelly defeated Republican...
St. Joseph Post

Too early to call measure to boost Kansas lawmakers' power

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — It’s too early to call a winning side in the effort to give the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature a bigger say over how the state regulates businesses, protects people’s health and preserves the environment. The proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution on Tuesday's ballot...
St. Joseph Post

