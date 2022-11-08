Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
St. Joseph man sentenced for meth, heroin trafficking
KANSAS CITY — A St. Joseph, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court today for possessing methamphetamine and heroin to distribute and illegally possessing firearms, according to the United State's Attorney. Matthew J. Crossfield, 40, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs to 15 years in federal...
Feds indict former Kansas foster care officials on fraud charge
TOPEKA — A federal grand jury has indicted the former CEO and IT director of Saint Francis Ministries for scheming to defraud the foster care provider of at least $4.7 million by using fake invoices. The indictment follows a two-year investigation into accusations of financial mismanagement that led to...
DEA seized record amount of fentanyl in the Kan., 2 other states
KANSAS CITY — The Drug Enforcement Administration St. Louis Division that includes Kansas, Missouri and Illinois broke its fentanyl seizure record in fiscal year 2022 with more than 671 pounds of the deadly opioid seized through the region. That’s a 41% increase over the 396 pounds seized in the...
Kan. school leaders urge lawmakers to fully fund special-ed services
TOPEKA — It’s difficult for 6-year-old Crosby Orlando to stay in his first grade classroom. Born with Down syndrome, he has been in therapy since he was four weeks old to work on behavioral and communication barriers. Orlando is mostly nonverbal and uses signs to communicate with classmates, though he gets restless and wants to run around. Once, he even escaped his Shawnee Mission school.
ACLU congratulates, issues challenge to Kan. AG-elect Kobach
TOPEKA —Republican Kris Kobach won the Kansas attorney general’s race and revived his political career Tuesday by defeating Democrat candidate Chris Mann. The Associated Press called the race at 9:24 a.m. Wednesday. On Thursday the ACLU of Kansas issued a statement to the Attorney General-elect. On social media,...
Free COVID-19 tests reordering available for Kan. households
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), in partnership with The Rockefeller Foundation’s public charity, RF Catalytic Capital and Project Access to Covid Tests (Project ACT), is providing a second round of free at-home COVID-19 tests to households in all Kansas communities. All Kansas households can now visit AccessCovidTests.org to place an order for an additional five at-home COVID-19 test kits. Amazon will deliver the test kits directly to your house.
MoDOT extends overwidth hauling hay permit through December 1
Missouri farmers and ranchers now have an extra month to haul hay with their special overwidth hauling permit at no cost. If hay haulers have a permit that expired on October 31st, they can request a new one online and mention the fee waiver. The Missouri Department of Transportation is...
Voters approve recreational marijuana in Missouri
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters approved recreational marijuana in Missouri and Maryland but rejected it in two other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use. Arkansas and North Dakota...
Republicans sweep regional legislative races
Republicans maintained their grip on state legislative seats in northwest Missouri in the General Election. Republican farmer and business owner Jeff Farnan of Stanberry won 75% of the vote in the Missouri 1st House District, defeating Democrat Jess Piper of Maryville. The 1st district is comprised of Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, and Gentry Counties.
Abortion rights support helps Kansas Governor win 2nd term
TOPEKA, Kan., (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly narrowly won reelection in Republican-leaning Kansas by racking up big leads in the Kansas City area and other places where abortion rights are popular, while her party helped an independent candidate deny the GOP nominee a few crucial votes. Kelly argued...
Democrats keep Senate majority as GOP push falters in Nevada
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden's agenda. The fate of the House was still uncertain as the GOP struggled to pull together a slim majority there.
Kelly has narrow lead over Schmidt in race for Kan. Governor
TOPEKA, Kan., (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly hoped to win a second term in Republican-leaning Kansas, with her close race turning on how many independent and moderate GOP voters stayed with her after lifting her to victory four years ago. Kelly was the only Democratic governor running for...
Kansas Supreme Court justices hang onto seats in retention vote
TOPEKA — Kansans voted to keep all six state Supreme Court justices up for retention on the November ballot. The justices were returned with more than 60% voter support, including two who voted in favor of abortion rights. Kansas Supreme Court justices on the ballot were Daniel Biles, Marla...
US providing abortion access for detained migrant youths
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government took steps Thursday to ensure that pregnant migrant youths who are in its custody but not accompanied by parents can access abortion services by assigning them to shelters in states that still allow the procedure. Pregnant migrants under 18 who want...
Laura Kelly wins reelection for governor in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan., (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly won reelection in GOP-leaning Kansas, overcoming Republican efforts to tie her to President Joe Biden and high inflation and likely benefitting from moderate GOP and independent voters’ frustrations with a failed summer attempt to tighten abortion laws. Kelly defeated Republican...
Several northwest Missouri counties receive funding for higher internet speeds
Federal funds have been provided across northwest Missouri to help in the mission of getting everyone high speed internet. USDA Rural Development has given 58-million dollars over four different broadband companies to provide high speed internet to rural areas. USDA Rural Development Missouri director Kyle Wilkens says at USDA they...
Too early to call measure to boost Kansas lawmakers' power
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — It’s too early to call a winning side in the effort to give the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature a bigger say over how the state regulates businesses, protects people’s health and preserves the environment. The proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution on Tuesday's ballot...
Schmitt defeats Busch beer heir in Missouri U.S. Senate race
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won election to the U.S. Senate Tuesday, defeating Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine and keeping what’s considered a safe Republican seat in GOP hands as the party fought for control of the Senate. Schmitt, 47, will take the seat...
LaTurner wins reelection to U.S. House in Kan. 2nd District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Jake LaTurner wins reelection to U.S. House in Kansas' 2nd Congressional District. Check the Post for additional numbers on the election as they become available.
Sam Graves wins reelection to U.S. House
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sam Graves wins reelection to U.S. House in Missouri's 6th Congressional District. Check the Post for additional numbers on the election as they become available.
St. Joseph Post
Saint Joseph, MO
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 1