Alex Anthopoulos has always been one to work quickly when it comes to the MLB offseason. This offseason appears to be no different. In their second trade of the week, the Braves sent veteran starter Jake Odorizzi to the Rangers, along with $10M in cash, for former Braves pitching prospect Kolby Allard. This move was mainly meant to free up as much money as possible of the $12.5 million that would have been owed to Odorizzi in the likelihood that he opted into his player option for 2023. As a result, the Braves save around $2.5M, and acquire rotation depth they are familiar with in Allard.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO