Braves’ interesting Vaughn Grissom stance ahead of Dansby Swanson’s free agency
The Atlanta Braves have locked up just about every key member of their future with one notable exception: shortstop Dansby Swanson. He is a free agent now and will command a big deal after making his first All-Star team. It will understandably take a big contract to re-sign Swanson but...
Yardbarker
Alex Anthopolous leaves the door open to Braves signing a frontline starting pitcher
The Braves have a few holes to fill, and contrary to popular belief, money isn’t endless in Atlanta. They already have a ton of money committed to the 2023 team, and with one more major signing, they will be approaching the luxury tax — a place they’ve never been close to before. I’ve stated for months now that the money the Braves do have will be used to sign a shortstop. It’s the most important position on the diamond, and while everyone would love to have Carlos Rodon or Jacob deGrom, the rotation is far from the Braves’ most glaring need.
Atlanta Braves freeing up payroll for Dansby Swanson with trade
The Atlanta Braves’ decision to trade Jake Odorizzi for Kolby Allard did not make much sense on the surface. Odorizzi is a respectable enough piece towards the back of a rotation, someone that can help stabilize a pitching staff. While the Braves’ rotation is seemingly set, one can never have too many arms as injuries can cause havoc to any rotation.
Yardbarker
Braves add several players to their 40-man roster
I talked about this on the show, but there’s a non-zero chance the Braves leave Braden Shewmake unprotected. There were some other names like Darius Vines or Victor Vodnik that could have been added, but there is still some time to outright certain players before next week’s deadline. Ynoa and Piña had to be activated at some point, and there’s still an opportunity for a trade. The Braves probably aren’t done shuffling things around before November 15th, and of course, they’ll have to make some room to add guys in free agency. We’ll keep you posted with any other moves.
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: Braves sign lease to play in Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium
1964 - The Braves sign a 25-year lease to play in the new Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. 1998 - The Atlanta Braves trade pitchers Denny Neagle and Rob Bell and outfielder Michael Tucker to the Cincinnati Reds for second baseman Bret Boone and Mike Remlinger. 2004 - Bobby Cox as Manager...
Trea Turner and 3 biggest stars who will change teams in MLB free agency
The entire MLB landscape is going to change this offseason. There is no shortage of talent on the free agent market with Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom, and Trea Turner leading the charge. A number of superstars will likely change teams in MLB free agency. However, which players do we believe are destined to find new homes?
Yardbarker
Alex Anthopoulos comments on Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario
I’ve talked about this topic extensively already this offseason. Outside of shortstop, the most glaring need isn’t the rotation. It isn’t the bullpen. It’s left field. That position was a black hole for the Braves last season, as Eddie Rosario and Marcell Ozuna combined for nearly -3.0 WAR. They were two of the worst players in all of baseball, and while positive regression HAS to be in line, the Braves can’t go into next season expecting those guys to be the starters.
Cubs Make Free Agent Willson Contreras Qualifying Offer
Cubs make Willson Contreras qualifying offer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As expected, the Cubs made a qualifying offer to free agent catcher Willson Contreras before Thursday's deadline. Contreras is expected to reject it in the coming days, though he has until Tuesday to do so. Contreras is one...
batterypower.com
Daily Hammer Podcast: Braves Trade Jake Odorizzi to Rangers, Welcome Back Kolby Allard
Alex Anthopoulos has always been one to work quickly when it comes to the MLB offseason. This offseason appears to be no different. In their second trade of the week, the Braves sent veteran starter Jake Odorizzi to the Rangers, along with $10M in cash, for former Braves pitching prospect Kolby Allard. This move was mainly meant to free up as much money as possible of the $12.5 million that would have been owed to Odorizzi in the likelihood that he opted into his player option for 2023. As a result, the Braves save around $2.5M, and acquire rotation depth they are familiar with in Allard.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Baseball Digest names Michael Harris ROY, important offseason dates, more
Award season continued as Baseball Digest announced its 2022 Rookie of the Year Award winner, and this year, Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II brought home the honors. Spencer Strider was a finalist for the award. Harris owned a .297 batting average during the regular season and appeared in 114...
Cubs Met With Scott Boras to Discuss Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts
Cubs met with Boras to discuss Correa, Bogaerts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs met with agent Scott Boras at the GM Meetings Tuesday to discuss All-Star shortstops Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts, among other Boras clients, according to NBC Sports Chicago’s Gordon Wittenmyer. Boras is among...
Deadspin
UNSUNG GENIUS: Dissecting Dusty Baker's bullpen brilliance for his sabermetric critics
Dusty Baker “ought to be part of the conversation around MLB’s best-ever managers,” concluded Neil Paine from FiveThirtyEight after studying the most overachieving managers, and “shouldn’t need a ring to validate his career.” Agreed. Let’s go further. Baker is also MLB’s best-ever bullpen...
MLB
Examining Dodgers' 2023 shortstop options
LAS VEGAS -- What will the Dodgers do at shortstop next season? That’s what all of you are wondering, and it’s a big question the Dodgers will have to answer this offseason. With Trea Turner entering free agency, the Dodgers are looking for a starting shortstop for the...
batterypower.com
Wednesday open thread
We will find out the winners of the BBWAA Awards next week, but the Atlanta Braves have two players in Michael Harris and Spencer Strider who are nominated for the Rookie of the Year Award in the National League. As the season played out, it seemed like both players flip flopped back and forth as the favorite.
