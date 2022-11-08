ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield Veteran of the Year honored

Honors have been bestowed on two military veterans in Springfield, Massachusetts. Like so many of his generation, Patrick Keough, 95, sought no accolades for his military service during World War II. “There’s so many people who have said ‘ hey why don’t we do this, or why don’t you do...
Where the chestnuts grow

My friend Bruce Shenker forwarded me an email about a chestnut tree planting event he was attending in Greenwich, NY last Monday and suggested I join him. We’d have to leave Columbia County by 7:30 to arrive on time for the 9:00 planting demonstration. Correction: due to daylight savings time the demo had been moved up. It was now 8 a.m. In other words we’d have to leave at the crack of dawn.
