Jackson County, KS

JC Post

Kansas felon involved in crash during police pursuit

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on multiple allegations after a vehicle pursuit and crash. On Friday evening, police attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving in Topeka, according to Police Lt. Joe Perry. The driver of the suspect vehicle initiated a pursuit. Officers discontinued the pursuit at 16th and Wanamaker.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Lyon County Crime Stoppers announces capture of suspect wanted for probation revocation

Nearly two weeks after Lyon County Crime Stoppers announced a reward in her case, Anna Titus has been captured by law enforcement. Late last month, Crime Stoppers announced a reward of up to $1,000 for Titus, who was wanted for probation revocation. Titus had pleaded no contest to drug possession in September, with charges of drug and paraphernalia possession dropped. Court documents indicate Titus changed residence without permission from Lyon County Court Services, used several drugs and then failed to return to Empower House as directed in her probation agreement.
WIBW

2 killed in head-on collision in Geary County

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people, including a 34-year-old Manhattan man, were killed in a head-on collision Saturday afternoon in Geary County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at 3:00 p.m. on November 12, a Ford F-150 pickup truck was driving west in the eastbound passing lane on I-70, about nine miles southeast of Manhattan. A Honda Civic was travelling east in the eastbound passing lane when both vehicles collided head-on.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Homicide investigation: Man dead in Kansas shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting. Just after 5:30 p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to 29th and Villa West Drive in Topeka in reference to a disturbance, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. Upon arrival officers located a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. American Medical Response...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT

Topeka man arrested after Friday night police chase

TOPEKA (KSNT)- A man is in jail after leading police on a car chase Friday night, according to Topeka Police. On Nov. 11, Topeka Police tried to stop a car for reckless driving. The driver of the vehicle did not stop which led to a pursuit. The chase ended around 17th and Wanamaker after the suspect crashed into another car.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

1 dead in Southwest Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is dead after a Friday night shooting in Southwest Topeka, according to the Topeka Police Department. Police confirmed at 6:48 p.m. on Friday a shooting had taken place near the intersection of Southwest 29th Street and Southwest Villa West Drive around 5:45 p.m. The shooting was the result of a […]
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report November 11

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. MICHAEL DUANE WESTGARE, 42, Manhattan, Parole Violation; Bond $750. INAIJHA NICOLE SUELTO, 22, Manhattan, Domestic battery; Knowing rude physical contact w/family member or...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

19-year-old flips truck in Leavenworth County

LEAVENWORTH (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 19-year-old Leavenworth man flipped his truck early Thursday morning. The Leavenworth man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash on Tonganoxie Road. Troopers reported the man was going south on Tonganoxie Road when his 2009 Chevy Silverado left the road, hit some […]
LEAVENWORTH, KS
WIBW

Search warrant leads to arrest of Topeka man

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 34-year-old Topeka man was arrested on Tuesday after TPD officers located drugs while serving a search warrant. According to officials, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant Tuesday, November 8 in the 1000 block of SW Plass Ave. in relation to an ongoing investigation. Over the course of the search warrant, officers located marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Semi-truck fire on fire, brakes overheat

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents there is a semi-truck on fire at 65th Street and S.W. University Boulevard. Both lanes of S.W. University Drive was temporarily closed. The fire was confined to the brakes on the truck, according to Shawnee County Dispatch. The sheriff’s office responded to the fire. […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Crews respond to motorcycle-deer collision Wednesday in Jackson County

MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported in a motorcycle-deer collision early Wednesday about two miles northeast of Mayetta in Jackson County. The collision was reported around 7:25 a.m. near 166th and S Roads. Initial reports indicated the motorcycle rider suffered a possible shoulder injury. There was no...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

$10,000 sculpture missing from Shawnee Co. yard

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A missing sculpture, valued at $10,000, is missing from a Shawnee County yard and deputies want to find it. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the 150-pound sculpture of a bat and is appealing to the public for help finding the item. The bat has a 10-foot wing span. According […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS

