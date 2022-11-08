Read full article on original website
Kansas felon involved in crash during police pursuit
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on multiple allegations after a vehicle pursuit and crash. On Friday evening, police attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving in Topeka, according to Police Lt. Joe Perry. The driver of the suspect vehicle initiated a pursuit. Officers discontinued the pursuit at 16th and Wanamaker.
KVOE
Lyon County Crime Stoppers announces capture of suspect wanted for probation revocation
Nearly two weeks after Lyon County Crime Stoppers announced a reward in her case, Anna Titus has been captured by law enforcement. Late last month, Crime Stoppers announced a reward of up to $1,000 for Titus, who was wanted for probation revocation. Titus had pleaded no contest to drug possession in September, with charges of drug and paraphernalia possession dropped. Court documents indicate Titus changed residence without permission from Lyon County Court Services, used several drugs and then failed to return to Empower House as directed in her probation agreement.
WIBW
2 killed in head-on collision in Geary County
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people, including a 34-year-old Manhattan man, were killed in a head-on collision Saturday afternoon in Geary County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at 3:00 p.m. on November 12, a Ford F-150 pickup truck was driving west in the eastbound passing lane on I-70, about nine miles southeast of Manhattan. A Honda Civic was travelling east in the eastbound passing lane when both vehicles collided head-on.
Homicide investigation: Man dead in Kansas shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting. Just after 5:30 p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to 29th and Villa West Drive in Topeka in reference to a disturbance, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. Upon arrival officers located a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. American Medical Response...
KSNT
Topeka man arrested after Friday night police chase
TOPEKA (KSNT)- A man is in jail after leading police on a car chase Friday night, according to Topeka Police. On Nov. 11, Topeka Police tried to stop a car for reckless driving. The driver of the vehicle did not stop which led to a pursuit. The chase ended around 17th and Wanamaker after the suspect crashed into another car.
Police: Kan. teen accused of domestic battery jailed for bond violation
ATCHISON COUNTY—A Kansas teen accused of domestic battery is back in jail. On Wednesday, police arrested 18-year-old Trent A. Thompson of Atchison, on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. On September 19, police arrested Trent A. Thompson on a requested charge of domestic battery...
1 dead in Southwest Topeka shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is dead after a Friday night shooting in Southwest Topeka, according to the Topeka Police Department. Police confirmed at 6:48 p.m. on Friday a shooting had taken place near the intersection of Southwest 29th Street and Southwest Villa West Drive around 5:45 p.m. The shooting was the result of a […]
Riley County Arrest Report November 11
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. MICHAEL DUANE WESTGARE, 42, Manhattan, Parole Violation; Bond $750. INAIJHA NICOLE SUELTO, 22, Manhattan, Domestic battery; Knowing rude physical contact w/family member or...
WIBW
Shawnee Co. Sheriff says two Topeka men are in custody facing multiple drug charges
SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill announced two men are behind bars and facing multiple drug related charges after a search warrant was served Wednesday morning in south Topeka. The Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday, November 9, the Drug Enforcement Unit, as part of the Shawnee...
WIBW
Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for man wanted on multiple warrants
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas Co. officials are searching for a man wanted on multiple warrants. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says it needs the public’s help to find Brandon Michael Helm, 29, of Lawrence as he is wanted on several outstanding warrants for failure to appear. The...
Kansas woman jailed on a warrant and for alleged drug possession
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on new charges after an arrest. On Monday, police arrested 22-year-old Journi A. Marshall of Atchison on District Court warrants for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. On October 26, police arrested her on...
19-year-old flips truck in Leavenworth County
LEAVENWORTH (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 19-year-old Leavenworth man flipped his truck early Thursday morning. The Leavenworth man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash on Tonganoxie Road. Troopers reported the man was going south on Tonganoxie Road when his 2009 Chevy Silverado left the road, hit some […]
WIBW
Shawnee Co. Commissioner calls adding Auburn-area Turnpike interchange matter of safety
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Studies and discussions continue over whether Shawnee Co. needs additional interchanges along the Kansas Turnpike. But Shawnee Co. Commissioner Aaron Mays admits money will be the sticking point. Mays visited Eye on NE Kansas to update the status of talks on the issue. The city, county...
WIBW
Search warrant leads to arrest of Topeka man
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 34-year-old Topeka man was arrested on Tuesday after TPD officers located drugs while serving a search warrant. According to officials, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant Tuesday, November 8 in the 1000 block of SW Plass Ave. in relation to an ongoing investigation. Over the course of the search warrant, officers located marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia.
Shawnee Co. resident robbed at gunpoint, looking for 2 suspects
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men accused of robbing another man at gunpoint. The sheriff’s office reported it received a call just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday from a resident in the . The individual reported two men robbed them at gunpoint. The resident said he did not recognize […]
KMBC.com
Overland Park man sentenced in fatal hit-and-run of 10-year-old Eudora girl
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. — A tragic case has come to a close in the Douglas County court system. An Overland Park, Kansas, man has been sentenced to multiple years in prison for a fatal hit-and-run crash. The May 2022 incident killed a 10-year-old Eudora girl and caused injuries to...
Former executives of Salina nonprofit indicted in alleged $10.7 million fraud scheme
Two former executives for Saint Francis Ministries in Salina have been indicted by a Grand Jury of allegedly defrauding the nonprofit.
Semi-truck fire on fire, brakes overheat
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents there is a semi-truck on fire at 65th Street and S.W. University Boulevard. Both lanes of S.W. University Drive was temporarily closed. The fire was confined to the brakes on the truck, according to Shawnee County Dispatch. The sheriff’s office responded to the fire. […]
WIBW
Crews respond to motorcycle-deer collision Wednesday in Jackson County
MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported in a motorcycle-deer collision early Wednesday about two miles northeast of Mayetta in Jackson County. The collision was reported around 7:25 a.m. near 166th and S Roads. Initial reports indicated the motorcycle rider suffered a possible shoulder injury. There was no...
$10,000 sculpture missing from Shawnee Co. yard
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A missing sculpture, valued at $10,000, is missing from a Shawnee County yard and deputies want to find it. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the 150-pound sculpture of a bat and is appealing to the public for help finding the item. The bat has a 10-foot wing span. According […]
