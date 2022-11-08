ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1950: 'The Arms Race'

By Library of Congress/Corbis/VCG // Getty Images
This cartoon depicts the arms race taking place between the U.S. and Russia in 1950. The sketch shows the world squashed between two bombs, one from either side. It illustrates how the world was caught in the grip of two major powers with military ambitions.

[Pictured: Cartoon by Art Wood dated circa 1950.]

