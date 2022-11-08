ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

1954: 'Vicky Cartoon'

By Victor Weisz/Daily Herald/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix // Getty Images
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LkLdh_0j3BtFFl00

Controversial U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy attempts to censor two Greek philosophers for being pro-Communist in a sketch that pokes fun at the prevailing anti-Communist mood in the U.S.

[Pictured: Cartoon by Victor Weisz dated Feb. 5, 1954.]

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman

Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Business Insider

Trump's one-time White House chief of staff says the former president 'is not doing very well' on the midterms, and that Ron DeSantis could beat him in 2024

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defeated Democrat Charlie Crist on Tuesday. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told CBS News that "DeSantis wins tonight." He also said Trump isn't "doing very well" after several candidates he backed failed to win. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump Reportedly ‘Furious’ at Oz’s Flop, Blames Melania and Hannity

Former President Donald Trump is “furious” about Tuesday’s lackluster midterm showing, tossing his ire at Dr. Oz and blaming his wife Melania for advising him to endorse the TV celeb, The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reported. Hours later, Semafor reported that Trump is also pointing the finger at Fox News star Sean Hannity, his pal and unofficial adviser. Trump suffered a poor night with several of his swing state endorsements losing key races, including gubernatorial candidates in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Oz conceded to Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania after losing a highly contested race that may determine Senate...
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC News

Arizona Governor Election Results 2022

It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
ARIZONA STATE
The Herald News

Several U.S. Senate and House races remain too close to call as vote counts trickle in

(The Center Square) – Two days after Election Day, several races are still too close to call, leaving the fate of the U.S. House and Senate hanging in the balance. FiveThirtyEight currently has 210 Republican House seats compared to 200 for Democrats, leaving both short of the 218 needed to control that chamber. The House is still leaning toward Republicans, though, with expected House Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., declaring Republican control. Nancy Pelosi has not publicly weighed in, even as many wait to see...
GEORGIA STATE
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
564K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy