1954: 'Vicky Cartoon'

Related
'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman
Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
Mary Trump warns ‘much worse things’ will happen if Trump indictment decision not made before 2024 announcement
Mary Trump, former president Donald Trump’s niece, has warned that the clock is ticking for the Department of Justice and Attorney General Merrick Garland to decide on whether to indict her uncle now that the midterm elections are over. Ms Trump was speaking on The Dean Obeidallah Show on...
Trump's one-time White House chief of staff says the former president 'is not doing very well' on the midterms, and that Ron DeSantis could beat him in 2024
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defeated Democrat Charlie Crist on Tuesday. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told CBS News that "DeSantis wins tonight." He also said Trump isn't "doing very well" after several candidates he backed failed to win. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick...
Trump Reportedly ‘Furious’ at Oz’s Flop, Blames Melania and Hannity
Former President Donald Trump is “furious” about Tuesday’s lackluster midterm showing, tossing his ire at Dr. Oz and blaming his wife Melania for advising him to endorse the TV celeb, The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reported. Hours later, Semafor reported that Trump is also pointing the finger at Fox News star Sean Hannity, his pal and unofficial adviser. Trump suffered a poor night with several of his swing state endorsements losing key races, including gubernatorial candidates in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Oz conceded to Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania after losing a highly contested race that may determine Senate...
Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier
Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia. The research, funded by the...
'Look At The Mess The Trump Family Lineage Has Created!': Ivanka Trump Gets Roasted For Encouraging People To Go 'Vote' On Election Day
Ivanka Trump got roasted for encouraging people to cast their ballot on Election Day. On Monday, November 7, the blonde beauty posted a snapshot of herself holding an "I Voted" sticker. "Vote !" she simply captioned the photo via Instagram. Article continues below advertisement. However, some of her followers made...
AOL Corp
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday urged Gov. Ron DeSantis not to run for president in 2024. She said that running for the White House would equate to DeSantis abandoning his state. "Please support President Trump," she told DeSantis and any would-be presidential candidates. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday...
Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – now she’s getting personal to defend her seat
Lauren Boebert, 35, who is running for re-election as a US Representative for Colorado, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of Maga-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat. Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with...
Actors Ben Savage, Anson Williams run for office, joining stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger in politics
Actors Ben Savage and Anson Williams are up for election this year as Americans flock to cast their votes across the United States on Nov. 8. The "Boy Meets World" star and the "Happy Days" star, respectively, join a growing list of celebrities who have made the jump from Hollywood to politics.
NBC News
Arizona Governor Election Results 2022
It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
Rick Scott Was Prepared to Take On McConnell — Until Tuesday
The NRSC head thought a wave of victories for Trump-inspired candidates would give him enhanced stature, until most of those candidates crashed and burned.
Several U.S. Senate and House races remain too close to call as vote counts trickle in
(The Center Square) – Two days after Election Day, several races are still too close to call, leaving the fate of the U.S. House and Senate hanging in the balance. FiveThirtyEight currently has 210 Republican House seats compared to 200 for Democrats, leaving both short of the 218 needed to control that chamber. The House is still leaning toward Republicans, though, with expected House Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., declaring Republican control. Nancy Pelosi has not publicly weighed in, even as many wait to see...
Trump faces blame from GOP as he moves forward with WH bid
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans intensified their public criticism of former President Donald Trump on Thursday, saying it was time for the party to move on after an unexpectedly poor showing in the midterm elections, even as he plans to announce a third White House bid next week. Virginia’s Republican...
‘Determined to get her home’: President Biden hopes to get Brittney Griner released from Russia
With midterm elections in the rearview mirror, U.S. leaders are hopeful they can bring Brittney Griner home.
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
564K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 0