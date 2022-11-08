ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

One San Antonio councilman arrested, another censured on same day

The San Antonio City Council is facing a slew of shockwaves Thursday after one councilman was taken into custody for his involvement in a hit-and-run crash and another was censured following a recent angry confrontation. District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry is suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run crash Sunday...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD plans to file DWI charges against San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police plan to file an additional charge of driving while intoxicated against District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry following an investigation into a hit-and-run crash Sunday. “An additional charge of Driving While Intoxicated will be filed with the District Attorney’s Office. The District Attorney will...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kut.org

Hays County: 2022 General Election Results

Results below were last updated at midnight Wednesday. Results are considered unofficial until they're canvassed by local officials. Democrat: Ruben Becerra* (50.44%) Republican: Mark Jones (49.56%) Commissioners Court. Precinct 2 includes parts of eastern Buda and extends down to Kyle. Democrat: Michelle Gutierrez Cohen (60.81%) Republican: Mike Gonzalez (39.19%) Precinct...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana

"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
TEXAS STATE
Newswest9.com

Low voter turnout leading to questions in Texas

TEXAS, USA — Early voter turnout in Texas was far below what many folks expected heading into the midterms. Turnout in Bexar County, for instance, was down about 20% from 2018. And despite both parties devoting a great deal of attention to South Texas, the Hidalgo County Elections Administrator...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Chilly weather didn’t stop Veterans Day celebrations in San Antonio

People from not only San Antonio, but from across the country came to Military City USA to honor those who have served. “It makes me feel very proud that the city’s honoring all our veterans because if it’s not for them, we wouldn’t be under freedom and under that flag and protecting us every day,” said Maurita Leon, a parade attendee.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Investigators work to identify human remains, family believes it could be missing loved one

San Antonio – For the first time since the discovery, a family is opening up about human remains found near the Poteet Flea Market. On November 20, 2016, Maria and her husband visited the flea market off of State Highway 16, where she disappeared within a matter of minutes. Her family, the community and law enforcement agencies have been searching for her ever since.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

University Health, San Antonio Food Bank to host diabetes health fair

University Health and the San Antonio Food Bank are partnering up for World Diabetes Day by holding a public health fair on Nov. 14, according to a news release. Visitors will have access to resources where they can learn about diabetes with free glucose screenings and diabetes education from dietitians and other experts in areas including University Health’s fitness center, wound care, pharmacy, research, and senior services departments.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Car of missing San Antonio man found in Southwest Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office confirm they located the car on Monday morning of a missing man out of South Bexar County. Sheriff's Office officials say the car of 25-year-old Austin Wiseman was found overturned in a creek off Somerset and South Evans Road. The body of...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

