San Antonio Botanical Garden Lightscape is now openAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular grocery store to open in San Antonio this weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Antonio, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
City Council calls for Clayton Perry’s resignation, will decide on ‘no confidence’ vote during special session
SAN ANTONIO – District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry said he would return to the city council after being released from custody for his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run crash. But some of his colleagues are pushing him to resign. This echoes Mayor Ron Nirenberg’s call for Perry to resign...
KSAT 12
One San Antonio councilman arrested, another censured on same day
The San Antonio City Council is facing a slew of shockwaves Thursday after one councilman was taken into custody for his involvement in a hit-and-run crash and another was censured following a recent angry confrontation. District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry is suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run crash Sunday...
KSAT 12
San Antonio attorney offers insight into District 10 councilman’s arrest
San Antonio – Attorney Ernest Acevedo III said the public status and attention to District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry’s role involving a hit-and-run will likely mean a harsher punishment if he’s found guilty. Perry, who turned himself into the Bexar County Courthouse just after 4 p.m. Thursday,...
KSAT 12
WATCH: Takeaways from the Texas midterms from political expert Scott Braddock
Voter turnout was lower than anticipated here in Bexar County during the 2022 Texas midterms. The same is true for the rest of the state. There were about 100,000 more registered voters here in Bexar County compared to the last midterm, but the turnout was lower, amounting to less than 44% this year compared to 50% in 2018.
KSAT 12
SAPD plans to file DWI charges against San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police plan to file an additional charge of driving while intoxicated against District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry following an investigation into a hit-and-run crash Sunday. “An additional charge of Driving While Intoxicated will be filed with the District Attorney’s Office. The District Attorney will...
kut.org
Hays County: 2022 General Election Results
Results below were last updated at midnight Wednesday. Results are considered unofficial until they're canvassed by local officials. Democrat: Ruben Becerra* (50.44%) Republican: Mark Jones (49.56%) Commissioners Court. Precinct 2 includes parts of eastern Buda and extends down to Kyle. Democrat: Michelle Gutierrez Cohen (60.81%) Republican: Mike Gonzalez (39.19%) Precinct...
KSAT 12
Everything we know so far about San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry’s arrest
SAN ANTONIO – District 10 San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry has made headlines over the past week for his suspected role in a hit-and-run crash that occurred Sunday night, court and law enforcement sources told KSAT on Thursday. Perry, who turned himself into the Bexar County Courthouse just after...
KSAT 12
What happened and who won in the midterm elections in Texas, San Antonio area
Tuesday’s midterm election results amounted to few surprises in Texas and Bexar County. Republicans won all statewide races while Democrats performed relatively well in Bexar County. The state saw a drop in turnout — as did Bexar County — compared to the 2018 midterm. Less than 550,000...
KSAT 12
Bexar County health report details how economic factors impact health
SAN ANTONIO – The existing health disparities in Bexar County are obvious, according to a new report. People living on the North Side have better access to health care compared to the West and East sides. Now, community leaders are reviewing the 2022 Bexar Community Health Needs Assessment Report...
kgns.tv
Cassy Garcia says lifelong Democrats voting Red due to inflation, drug crisis
SELMA, Tex. (KGNS) - Cassy Garcia, the Republican challenger against Democratic incumbent congressman Henry Cuellar, will be holding her watch party in Selma, Texas. Garcia is a lifelong south Texan and the wife of a Border Patrol agent who said she does not like what she is seeing on the border.
CBS Austin
Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana
"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
Newswest9.com
Low voter turnout leading to questions in Texas
TEXAS, USA — Early voter turnout in Texas was far below what many folks expected heading into the midterms. Turnout in Bexar County, for instance, was down about 20% from 2018. And despite both parties devoting a great deal of attention to South Texas, the Hidalgo County Elections Administrator...
KSAT 12
33 people detained after deputies raid two illegal gambling sites in San Antonio, Sheriff Salazar says
Thirty three people were detained and nearly 60 gambling machines were seized after sheriff’s deputies raided two illegal gambling operations Thursday, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. Deputies were called to the two locations around 5 p.m. Thursday -- one in the 2500 block of West Woodlawn Avenue...
KSAT 12
Chilly weather didn’t stop Veterans Day celebrations in San Antonio
People from not only San Antonio, but from across the country came to Military City USA to honor those who have served. “It makes me feel very proud that the city’s honoring all our veterans because if it’s not for them, we wouldn’t be under freedom and under that flag and protecting us every day,” said Maurita Leon, a parade attendee.
KSAT 12
Woodlawn Lake neighbors surprised by illegal gambling operation hiding in plain sight
SAN ANTONIO – Neighbors near Woodlawn Lake are shocked after Bexar County deputies raided a home that was the site of an illegal gambling operation. Alphonso Santos has lived in the 400 block of W. Woodlawn Avenue for nearly eight months and, for the first time, came home on Thursday night to find his street filled with police lights and patrol cars.
KSAT 12
Investigators work to identify human remains, family believes it could be missing loved one
San Antonio – For the first time since the discovery, a family is opening up about human remains found near the Poteet Flea Market. On November 20, 2016, Maria and her husband visited the flea market off of State Highway 16, where she disappeared within a matter of minutes. Her family, the community and law enforcement agencies have been searching for her ever since.
KSAT 12
University Health, San Antonio Food Bank to host diabetes health fair
University Health and the San Antonio Food Bank are partnering up for World Diabetes Day by holding a public health fair on Nov. 14, according to a news release. Visitors will have access to resources where they can learn about diabetes with free glucose screenings and diabetes education from dietitians and other experts in areas including University Health’s fitness center, wound care, pharmacy, research, and senior services departments.
KSAT 12
CPS case worker forced to resign after police find runaway at her home
SAN MARCOS, Texas – A Child Protective Services case worker was forced to resign this summer, days after police in San Marcos found a juvenile runaway at her home. Georgiana Springer, 23, faces a charge of harboring a runaway child, Hays County Jail records show. County officials declined to...
foxsanantonio.com
Car of missing San Antonio man found in Southwest Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office confirm they located the car on Monday morning of a missing man out of South Bexar County. Sheriff's Office officials say the car of 25-year-old Austin Wiseman was found overturned in a creek off Somerset and South Evans Road. The body of...
KSAT 12
Officer assaulted while trying to break up large fight, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was physically assaulted while attempting to break up a large fight Saturday, said San Antonio police. At 1:43 a.m., SAPD officers responded to an assault in progress in the 1100 Block of East Commerce Street. Upon arrival, officers found a large...
