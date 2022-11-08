ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

1935: 'Roosevelt the Ringleader'

By Constantin Alajalov/Condé Nast // Getty Images
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rNUbO_0j3Bt6OT00

Constantin Alajalov drew President Roosevelt pulling the strings for circus animals. Each animal represents a different political faction following Roosevelt's lead.

[Pictured: "Roosevelt The Ringleader" by Constantin Alajalov for Vanity Fair dated April 1, 1935.]

Comments / 0

Related
HuffPost

Donald Trump Jr. Mocks Paul Pelosi With 'Despicable' Halloween Post

Donald Trump Jr. on Sunday reduced the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi to a Halloween gag. (See it below.) Pelosi, 82, was hit with a hammer in the early hours Friday by a home invader who reportedly asked, “Where is Nancy?” Pelosi continues recovering after surgery for a skull fracture.
Newsweek

Trump Lawsuit: New York AG Letitia James Has 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'

Former President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James, accusing her of setting a "policy of intimidation and harassment" in her investigation into his business practices. The lawsuit, filed in Florida State Court, alleges that James' investigation against the Trump Organization is politically motivated...
Rolling Stone

Fox News Blames Biden for Conspiracy Theorist Beating Nancy Pelosi’s Husband With a Hammer

Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was savagely beaten with a hammer early Friday morning after an intruder looking for his wife broke into their San Francisco home. He was taken to a hospital, where he’s undergoing surgery. Fox News responded the same way it does to pretty much anything that reflects poorly on Republicans or the United States, which is to blame President Biden. “I think where we’re at … the president promised to bring down the tenor of political discourse in this country,” Kennedy said on The Five. “That hasn’t happened. There are people who see words...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Atlantic

America’s Mediocre Hero

Beware the spurned lackey. So Donald Trump must have thought earlier this fall—and not for the first time—when New York Attorney General Letitia James credited Michael Cohen, his former personal attorney (now disbarred), with handing the state a road map for its fraud lawsuit against Trump and his three oldest children.
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
564K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy