1935: 'Roosevelt the Ringleader'

Scorned Roger Stone Said Trump Would Get His ‘F--king Brains Beat In’ If He Ran Again
Longtime Republican operative Roger Stone grew so upset after not being granted a second pardon that he lashed out at Donald Trump, threatening to support the outgoing president’s impeachment. In a newly released clip from a forthcoming documentary, Stone—visibly shaking with anger—said that if Trump ran for office again,...
Mary Trump says Uncle Donald is a mass murderer, that Secret Service "knew" about Jan. 6
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Save America Rally to support Republican candidates running for state and federal offices in the state at the Covelli Centre on September 17, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Psychologist and podcaster Mary Trump, who is...
‘Rantings of a madman’: Trump derided for regurgitating disproven election lies in ‘nonsensical’ response to Jan 6 committee
Trump shares video of ‘sham committee’ after Jan 6 panel subpoenas him. Donald Trump’s response to a subpoena by the House select committee investigating the events of the January 6 Capitol riot has been met with derision and confusion, following its publication on Friday morning. The former...
Nancy Pelosi scoffs at idea 'anybody' would vote for a Republican, in New York Times interview
Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told The New York Times she was shocked anyone would vote against her party, as polls forecast Democrats losing seats.
Donald Trump Is A Leading Cheerleader Of Political Violence, Historian Says
Former President Donald Trump is a chief cheerleader in normalizing political violence, a presidential historian warned Friday after an attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi. “We’re in a time where violence is licensed and encouraged by an ex-president of the United States,” presidential historian Michael Beschloss...
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
Trump defends attacks on ‘animal’ Nancy Pelosi because ‘she impeached me twice’
Donald Trump calls House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ‘an animal’. Former President Donald Trump called Speaker Nancy Pelosi an “animal” at a rally near Dayton, Ohio on the eve of the midterm elections. Mr Trump, appearing at the event to boost Republican Senate candidate JD Vance, lashed out...
Donald Trump Jr. Mocks Paul Pelosi With 'Despicable' Halloween Post
Donald Trump Jr. on Sunday reduced the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi to a Halloween gag. (See it below.) Pelosi, 82, was hit with a hammer in the early hours Friday by a home invader who reportedly asked, “Where is Nancy?” Pelosi continues recovering after surgery for a skull fracture.
Oath Keepers Leader Stewart Rhodes Talked Like He Had a ‘Direct Line’ to Donald Trump, Ex-Member Testifies
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes spoke as if he had a “direct line” to former President Donald Trump in an encrypted chat forum for Florida members of the extremist group, a cooperating witness testified on Monday. The exchange occurred on Christmas Day in a Signal chat titled “OKFL...
Trump blames GOP midterm performance on media: ‘Enemy of the people’
Donald Trump lashed out at the media, claiming that not enough attention has been given to successful Republican candidates that the former president endorsed ahead of the midterms. “Incredible how dishonest the Fake News Media is,” Mr Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social early on Thursday. “The...
Trump Lawsuit: New York AG Letitia James Has 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'
Former President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James, accusing her of setting a "policy of intimidation and harassment" in her investigation into his business practices. The lawsuit, filed in Florida State Court, alleges that James' investigation against the Trump Organization is politically motivated...
Fox News Blames Biden for Conspiracy Theorist Beating Nancy Pelosi’s Husband With a Hammer
Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was savagely beaten with a hammer early Friday morning after an intruder looking for his wife broke into their San Francisco home. He was taken to a hospital, where he’s undergoing surgery. Fox News responded the same way it does to pretty much anything that reflects poorly on Republicans or the United States, which is to blame President Biden. “I think where we’re at … the president promised to bring down the tenor of political discourse in this country,” Kennedy said on The Five. “That hasn’t happened. There are people who see words...
‘Trumpty Dumpty’: Former president ridiculed by his own favourite newspaper
Donald Trump has been ridiculed by his favourite newspaper, which portrayed him as “Trumpty Dumpty”. The Rupert Murdoch-owned New York Post, which backed Mr Trump for re-election in 2020, eviscerated him following the lacklustre performance by Republicans in the midterm elections. In a play on the nursery rhyme...
What exactly is the GOP saving America from these days?
OpEd: “Save America” being the latest call-to-arms by the twice impeached former president currently under multiple civil and criminal investigations.
Trump’s offensive against Pelosi gets uglier with ‘animal’ rhetoric
It was just 11 days ago when a man allegedly broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home and violently attacked her husband, fracturing his skull with a hammer and putting Paul Pelosi in intensive care. Initially, Donald Trump couldn’t be bothered to say anything about the incident. A...
America’s Mediocre Hero
Beware the spurned lackey. So Donald Trump must have thought earlier this fall—and not for the first time—when New York Attorney General Letitia James credited Michael Cohen, his former personal attorney (now disbarred), with handing the state a road map for its fraud lawsuit against Trump and his three oldest children.
