1933: 'The Fourth of July's Uncle Sam'

By Garretto/Condé Nast // Getty Images
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11suhr_0j3Bt3kI00

A frustrated Uncle Sam sits on a massive globe in "The Fourth of July's Uncle Sam." The cartoon was drawn by Paolo Garretto, who helped shape Vanity Fair's refined style.

[Pictured: "The Fourth of July's Uncle Sam" by Paolo Garretto for Vanity Fair dated July 1933.]

