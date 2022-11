Americans in the 1920s spent money on expensive clothes and other ready-made items. Such extravagance was referred to as The Roaring Twenties. " Better Put on Chains " shows a speeding car with wages and profits on it. Ahead is a wrong turn, following an icy road of reckless spending.

[Pictured: "Better Put On Chains!" by Homer Stinson for Dayton Daily News dated May 29, 1920.]