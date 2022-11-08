ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Political cartoons from the last 100 years

By Edmund S. Valtman // Library of Congress
Cartoons have long caught the public's attention, capturing social or political sentiments and highlighting pressing issues. The nature of these cartoons has changed over the years and decades, even the centuries, accommodating a widespread appetite for vitriolic humor and propaganda. In the case of Martin Luther's pamphlet "Passional Christi und Antichristi," drawn by Lucas Cranach the Elder, the issue was opposition to the Roman Catholic church in 16th-century Germany. Cartoons have since evolved into caricatural, abstract, punchline-based, and many other styles.

In America's first-ever cartoon in 1754, " Join or Die ," Benjamin Franklin called for the unity of the 13 colonies. Even though Franklin's cartoon did not fulfill its intended purpose, it was reused by colonists protesting British rule.

The word itself comes from the Italian word cartone , referring to a kind of cardboard used in the 17th century to transfer images onto a fresco or a wall. And though political cartoons tend to represent social and political reform, they continue to evolve in a way that accentuates the artists' talent and wit. They are integral to news and media outlets worldwide and have been a necessary catalyst to change and political dialogue.

As the 2022 midterm election cycle continues, political cartoons have remained an important and accessible form of commentary on the biggest issues of the day, from inflation to reproductive rights . To commemorate the important role of political cartoons in American history and culture, Stacker went through the Library of Congress, newspapers, magazine archives, and art and photo libraries to find the most compelling political cartoons of the last 100 years.

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable.

