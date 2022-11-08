ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1929: 'Paying for a Dead Horse'

By Charles R. Macauley/Brooklyn Daily Eagle // Wikimedia Commons
Charles R. Macauley's 1930 commentary on reparations following World War I won the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning. The powerful imagery depicts the consequences of war in the image of a dead horse, while provisions and reparations are carried by one man in the background. While the Treaty of Versailles, which stipulated such reparations, was signed in 1919, hyperinflation and defaulted payments left Allied relations with Germany fraught. The Young Plan , written in August 1929, effectively reduced the reparations owed by Germany by 17% but was quickly thrown into flux by the onset of the Great Depression.

[Pictured: "Paying for a Dead Horse" by Charles R. Macauley for the Brooklyn Daily Eagle dated Feb. 23, 1929.]

