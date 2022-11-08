ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1917: 'Perhaps They Would Like It for a Figurehead?'

By Luther Daniels Bradley // Wikimedia Commons
In "Perhaps They Would Like It for a Figurehead," Luther Daniels Bradley mocks America's lack of action in World War I by replacing the famous American eagle. Three pacifists can be seen in the cartoon removing the eagle with a sign that says "The Dodo Doesn't Work."

[Pictured: "Perhaps They Would Like It for a Figurehead?" by Luther Daniels Bradley.]

