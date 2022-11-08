ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

1924: 'Ain't Politics Grand?'

By Clifford Kennedy Berryman // U.S. National Archives
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eMIaI_0j3Bsvhs00

"Ain't Politics Grand?" depicts the fight Democrats, the GOP, and Progressives were having in 1924. The cartoon shows three animals representing three factions, while the taxpayer sits in the middle, marveling.

[Pictured: "Ain't Politics Grand?" by Clifford Kennedy Berryman dated Oct. 18, 1924.]

You may also like: Political cartoons from the last 100 years

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Former Top Trump Official Calls Ex-President a ‘Loser’ After Midterms Let-Down

Donald Trump assured his followers on Wednesday morning that the GOP had enjoyed a “GREAT EVENING” in the midterms despite the “Fake News Media” and Democrats trying to “play it down.” But as a predicted red wave failed to materialize and many of the candidates endorsed by Trump lost their races, others are blaming the former president for the Republicans’ underwhelming performance. Alyssa Farah Griffin, Trump’s former White House communications director, called out her ex-boss for the party’s failure to deliver “an Obama-style shellacking” in Tuesday’s midterms, specifically lamenting Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan’s narrow victory against Trump-backed Don Bolduc in New Hampshire. “If you want the Republican Party to thrive, we’ve got to just finally speak out and say, ‘This man is a loser,’” Griffin said on CNN. “He lost 2020, he’s about to–you know, he’s losing a seat that is winnable this time, in time towards looking what the future might look like.” Trump’s former deputy White House press secretary, Sarah Matthews, also blamed him for the result. “I think last night was the biggest indicator that Donald Trump should not be the Republican nominee in 2024,” Matthews told CNN Wednesday. “He cost Republicans winnable seats by boosting poor quality candidates.”
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
The Independent

An election day tweet from Joe Biden sparks fiery debate online: ‘You aren’t a King, Mr President’

The Twitter account of US President Joe Biden sparked a fiery debate online as the nation prepared to head to the polls in a high-stakes election that his administration has pitched will “shape our lifetime”.“You don’t get to accept hundreds of thousands of dollars in pandemic loans and then attack my Administration for helping working folks get some relief,” tweeted the president’s Twitter account late Monday night.The message came just hours after Mr Biden rallied with fellow Democratic candidates in Maryland to send a message of optimism, despite ever present concerns about his party’s showing in Tuesday’s midterms hanging...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden's partisan and unserious democracy double-talk

"In our bones,” President Joe Biden said, “we know that democracy is at risk." A serious statement. But Biden’s prime-time speech, delivered days before the midterm elections, and broader approach to this issue are anything but serious. Undoubtedly Biden is sincere in his horror and indignation at...
MICHIGAN STATE
Business Insider

Biden's student-loan forgiveness is at risk. It may have helped stop a 'red tsunami' as Gen Z flocked to the polls to save their relief.

The "red tsunami" Republicans were hoping for didn't happen at the midterm elections. Advocates and lawmakers are crediting youth voter turnout that helped deliver wins for Democrats. Student-loan forgiveness was a major policy that had support from the majority of young voters. If President Joe Biden didn't enact broad student-loan...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
564K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy