1912: 'Next From Cradle to the Mill'

By Photo12/Universal Images Group // Getty Images
 2 days ago

"Next From Cradle to the Mill" is a brutal portrayal of child labor early in the 20th century. A monsterous figure with "Necessity" written on it takes a child menacingly by the hand. In the background, a man's head is down on a desk, while two children walk toward a factory that says "Machinery Operated by Children." The cartoon brings to mind the public hearing of Camilla Teoli, who worked as a child at a wool factory and experienced a disfiguring accident.

[Pictured: "Next! From Cradle to the Mill" by Art Young for Puck Magazine dated April 1912.]

