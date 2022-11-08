ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1916: 'The Americanese Wall, As Congressman Burnett Would Build It'

By Evans/Library of Congress/Interim Archives // Getty Images
 2 days ago

"The Americanese Wall, As Congressman Burnett Would Build It" satirizes the 1917 immigration act imposed by Congressman John Lawson Burnett by drawing literacy tests as a wall. Evans drew the wall with pens sticking out of it , while Uncle Sam looks on.

[Pictured: "The Americanese Wall, As Congressman Burnett Would Build It" by Raymond O. Evans for Puck Magazine.]

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

