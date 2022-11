When World War I began in 1914 , it was common to say it would be over by Christmas. Homer Stinson's 1920 cartoon mocks that sentiment: his illustration came three years after the end of the war, following the Senate's refusal to ratify the Treaty of Versailles. President Harding brought home U.S. troops stationed in Germany in 1923.

[Pictured: "Christmas of What Year?" by Homer Stinson for Dayton Daily News dated May 15, 1920.]