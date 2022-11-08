ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1925: 'Farm for Sale'

By Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group // Getty Images
This cartoon shows dollar signs burning down a farm for sale, as a helpless farmer looks on. The cartoon illustrated the fall in farm prices during these years and the struggles farmers faced.

[Pictured: "Farm for Sale" by unidentified artist dated 1925.]

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

