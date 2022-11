In "What Everybody Knows," artist Udo J. Keppler draws Uncle Sam surrounded by men bemoaning the woes of the United States. At the time, the death rate from cirrhosis was nearly 30 per 100,000 men. This rate dropped to about 11 per 100,000 by 1929, when Prohibition had been in effect for nearly a decade.

[Pictured: "What Everybody Knows" by Udo J. Keppler for Puck Magazine dated Jan. 25, 1911.]