1923: 'At That, We'll Get Some Fun Out of It'

By Charles H. Sykes // Wikimedia Commons
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3stDX7_0j3Bshaw00

"At That, We'll Get Some Fun Out of It" shows a rugged Uncle Sam with a cherub on a sled, gliding down issues like taxes, foreign policy, and Prohibition enforcement.

[Pictured: "At That, We'll Get Some Fun Out of It" by Charles H. Sykes for Life Magazine dated Dec. 28, 1922.]

