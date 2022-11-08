1920: 'Why They Hate Each Other'

Related
Scorned Roger Stone Said Trump Would Get His ‘F--king Brains Beat In’ If He Ran Again
Longtime Republican operative Roger Stone grew so upset after not being granted a second pardon that he lashed out at Donald Trump, threatening to support the outgoing president’s impeachment. In a newly released clip from a forthcoming documentary, Stone—visibly shaking with anger—said that if Trump ran for office again,...
'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack
Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
"You guys are so insane," says Ted Cruz after being ridiculed for sharing fake news story
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is facing scrutiny for his latest attempt to criticize Democrats. Although he claimed "The Left is beyond parody," his attack fell flat when he was slammed for sharing a fake article that was photoshopped with reporter Abby Ohlheiser's old byline.
Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen
Those still clinging to hope that Donald J. Trump will return to the presidency might want to do a reality check after this week’s developments. While his political influence continues to erode due in large part to his endless whining about falsely losing the last election, his legal and business problems continue to grow almost […] The post Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Bill Maher says Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is an 'idiot' on 'a scale almost impossible to parody'
Bill Maher slammed Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Friday. Maher took aim at the candidate's recent scandals including one centered around Walker's former girlfriend's abortion. He also criticized the candidate for a string of false statements he's previously made. Political commentator Bill Maher took a hit at GOP Senate...
‘How is this real life?’: Critics react to Matt Gaetz nicknaming Trump ‘Big Daddy’
A moment of perhaps unintended levity was sprinkled into a speech delivered by Rep Matt Gaetz while he was stumping at Donald Trump’s rally in Florida ahead of this week’s midterms.The event, held to support the Senator Marco Rubio’s re-election campaign, featured flowery commentary from the Florida congressman, where he heaped praise on the former president and classified him as the ultimate “closer” in US politics.“It is closing time in these midterm elections. The fight is on, and there is no closer in American politics like Big Daddy Don,” said the GOP congressman, a conclusion that earned him a...
Fresno’s Republican apologist Ray Appleton just said it: ‘Donald Trump is done.’
I took a dive into local conservative talk radio today to hear the hot takes. Ray Appleton, Fresno’s leading talk-show host, began his KMJ program Wednesday with this declaration: “Donald Trump is done.”. He quickly followed up by saying Trump was done .... as a Republican. As any...
Donald Trump Jr. Ridiculed for 'Bloodbath' Post After Red Wave Falters
However, Trump's prediction—which was also shared by prominent political pundits—of a red wave sweeping across the country did not come to pass. While Republican candidates notched decisive victories, several key races remained too close to call Wednesday morning, and Democrats managed to overcome GOP challenges in large states such as Pennsylvania and New York.
Donald Trump Jr condemned for ‘sick and dangerous’ post mocking Paul Pelosi’s hammer attack
Fox News host Jesse Watters dismisses Pelosi attack as 'a lot of people get hit with hammers'. Donald Trump Jr was celebrated by the far right, and condemned everywhere else, for sharing a meme that made light of the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband. The self-described “general in meme...
Trump defends attacks on ‘animal’ Nancy Pelosi because ‘she impeached me twice’
Donald Trump calls House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ‘an animal’. Former President Donald Trump called Speaker Nancy Pelosi an “animal” at a rally near Dayton, Ohio on the eve of the midterm elections. Mr Trump, appearing at the event to boost Republican Senate candidate JD Vance, lashed out...
Business Insider
Roger Stone said he would 'eject' Jared Kushner from Miami while ranting about not getting a second pardon. 'You want to fight? Let's fight'
Roger Stone wanted a second pardon to protect him from January 6 repercussions, according to The Daily Beast. New video, obtained by the news outlet, shows Stone ranting when he learns he did not get the additional pardon. We will eject him from Miami very quickly. He will be leaving...
Brian Kilmeade Gives Unbelievable Defense Of Pelosi Attacker's Reported 'Where's Nancy' Cry
The Fox News host wrote off President Joe Biden's speech on the threat to democracy and argued that “‘Where’s Nancy’ is nothing perilous."
MSNBC guest warns current GOP candidates are 'more dangerous' than Trump because they’re 'better packaged'
Former MSNBC host Donny Deutsch claimed that several Republicans running in the 2022 midterm elections could be worse than former President Trump because they have "better packaging and better clothes" than he does. Thursday’s "Deadline: White House" featured Deutsch on a panel with Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney, to discuss...
‘Trumpty Dumpty’ Torched By Murdoch Media: ‘Perfect Record Of Election Defeat’
The New York Post hit the former president with a blistering front page. The Wall Street Journal declared him to be the GOP's "biggest loser."
Washington Examiner
Trump mocks Nancy Pelosi following attack on her husband Paul
Former President Donald Trump repeatedly taunted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) while mocking Democrats' midterm prospects at a rally Sunday in Florida. The 45th president made the comments at his Sunday campaign event in Miami, Florida, where he stumped for Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections. His remarks come just two days after Paul Pelosi, the House speaker's elderly husband, was released from the hospital following a violent, late-night assault in Pelosi's San Francisco, California, home. The 82-year-old venture capitalist required surgery for wounds from the hammer attack, which has been widely condemned by most major political leaders.
WATCH: Obama responds to heckler while speaking out against attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband
"You wouldn't just interrupt people in the middle of a conversation. It's not how we do things," Obama told the heckler during a rally in Detroit.
Fox News Rushes To Say Attack On Paul Pelosi Is Proof Of Random Crime Everywhere
Right-wing hosts parroted the GOP's midterm messaging on crime to discuss a targeted attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband.
Sharp attacks on Trump from Rupert Murdoch's news outlets
Former President Donald Trump has taken some hits in the aftermath of the midterm elections, but the unkindest cuts may have come from a source that was once among his biggest backers — the media empire of magnate Rupert Murdoch.The New York Post's front cover on Thursday put Trump's face over the drawing of a boy from a well-known nursery rhyme. The headline: “Trumpty Dumpty.”“Don (who couldn't build a wall) had a great fall — can all of the GOP's men put the party back together again?” the newspaper wrote.The Wall Street Journal's opinion section ran a sharp editorial...
Head of Fox News Decision Desk says there’s nothing nefarious about vote counting delays
The head of the Fox News Decision Desk said on Tuesday that there was nothing nefarious about delays in counting votes in battleground states.Arnon Mishkin, talking to Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum’s podcast, refuted the claim often made by former president Donald Trump and many Fox contributors.“It absolutely leads to questions,” he said, The Hill reported. “And people can exploit those differences for whatever reason. There’s nothing to it other than that these election officials are counting based on the rules in place.”Commenting on states such as Pennsylvania, where it will take some days to count all the ballots,...
Donald Trump Jr. Blasts Tim Ryan for Shooting Gun in Campaign Ad: 'Fraud'
Just days before the midterm elections, Donald Trump Jr. mocked Democratic Ohio Senate candidate Tim Ryan for releasing a campaign advertisement of himself shooting a handgun. Ryan, who currently serves as a U.S. congressman for Ohio's 13th District, is set to face off against Republican J.D. Vance, an author and venture capitalist, on Tuesday in one of the most closely watched Senate races of the midterms.
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
564K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 0