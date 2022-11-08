ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1920: 'Why They Hate Each Other'

By Burt Thomas/The Detroit News // Wikimedia Commons
 2 days ago

Burt Thomas drew the GOP and the Democrats wearing matching hats and toting the same issues, with a citizen watching on. The cartoon mocks the striking similarities between the two parties.

[Pictured: "Why They Hate Each Other" by Burt Thomas for The Detroit News dated March 6, 1920.]

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

