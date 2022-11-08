ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

1920: 'Go Away!'

By Rollin Kirby/New York World // Wikimedia Commons
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eNVEZ_0j3Bsd4200

In "Go Away!" Rollin Kirby drew Congress from behind doors gesturing to Armenia with a sign that says "With malice towards all, with charity towards none." This cartoon represents America's non-recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

[Pictured: "Go Away!" by Rollin Kirby for New York World dated June 12, 1920.]

Comments / 0

Related
Saurabh

Native Americans kidnapped white children and raised them as their own

The United States of America has a long and turbulent history in becoming the country it is today. The most disturbing chapter is the conflict with Native Americans and the brutal methods used to resolve it. When the American pioneers began moving into uncharted and treacherous territory, i.e., areas occupied by natives, they understandably faced a push back and a long scuffle for the land, in which both sides used unacceptable methods to achieve their end goal.
CBS 42

Family of man who financed the Clotilda, the last U.S. slave ship recently found in Alabama, breaks silence

Descendants of the Alabama steamship owner responsible for illegally bringing 110 African captives to America aboard the last U.S. slave ship have ended generations of public silence, calling his actions more than 160 years ago “evil and unforgivable.” In a statement released to NBC News, members of Timothy Meaher’s family — which is still prominent around […]
MOBILE, AL
Daily Montanan

It’s time for awakening the steel snowflakes

Goll darn it (and I’m using those words so I don’t get clobbered with emails tsk-tsking me about being a vulgarian), sometimes those who lean left earn the withering criticism of being snowflakes – the epithet hurled by those on the right that characterize liberals as a bunch of fainting eggheads afraid of their own […] The post It’s time for awakening the steel snowflakes appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Smithonian

The Father-Daughter Team Who Reformed America

Curator, political history, National Museum of American History. Around 150 years ago, a father and daughter held hands in the fierce glare of a Pennsylvania steel mill: a grizzled older man and his dark-eyed daughter, their faces lit by smoldering ore. Few knew what the pair were doing there, but 12-year-old Florence Kelley understood. Her papa, Congressman William Darrah “Pig Iron” Kelley, was instructing her in the family business. Together, they would fight for working people, including the laborers doing this dangerous job. It would be a long-term project, he explained: His generation would “build up great industries in America,” and hers would fight to “see that their product is distributed justly.”
ALABAMA STATE
Reason.com

From My Commonplace Book, 2

[For a brief explanation of this series of posts, see here]. Robert Oppenheimer's speech at a special meeting of the Manhattan Project staff at Los Alamos, NM on April 15, 1945, commemorating FDR's death:. When, three days ago, the world had word of the death of President Roosevelt, many wept...
Smithonian

See Inside the Rarely Seen and Newly Reimagined CIA Museum

The CIA Museum has always been closed to the public; only the agency’s employees, their family members and other government officials can visit. Most of us will never see it in person—but online, the museum is beginning to allow civilians a peek inside its vast collection. This year,...
VIRGINIA STATE
William Saint Val

History’s Villains: American Traitors and Spies

The CIA agent who dismantled America's spy network in the U.S.S.R. Federal Bureau of Investigation mugshot of Aldrich Ames.Public Domain. Aldrich Ames, a CIA agent who was entrusted with America’s most sensitive secrets, became one of the most successful double agents in American history.
The Atlantic

My Country Used to Look Up to America’s Democracy

When the Greek Revolution began in 1821, Thanassis Petsalis was only 19 years old. He studied law, became one of the best defense lawyers in postrevolutionary Greece, and in his late 60s served as the country’s minister of justice. His description of the political aspirations of the Greeks was written in 1841, 20 years after the revolution began but in a time when the Greek revolutionaries groaned under the absolutist monarchy of the Bavarian King Otto:
ARIZONA STATE
Reason.com

November 7 as Victims of Communism Day—2022

NOTE: The following post is largely adapted from last year's November 7 post on the same subject. Since 2007, I have advocated designating May 1 as an international Victims of Communism Day. The May 1 date was not my original idea. But I have probably devoted more time and effort to it than any other commentator. In my view, May 1 is the best possible date for this purpose because it is the day that communists themselves used to celebrate their ideology, and because it is associated with communism as a global phenomenon, not with any particular communist regime, such as that of the USSR. However, I have also long recognized that it might make sense to adapt another date for Victims of Communism Day, if it turns out that some other date can attract a broader consensus behind it. The best should not be the enemy of the good.
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
564K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy