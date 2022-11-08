ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Best Thanksgiving Deals at Walmart

By Jordan Rosenfeld
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 5 days ago

As you begin to think about your Thanksgiving plans, don't forget that many retailers are already putting products on sale in anticipation of your needs -- for cooking, entertaining, cleaning up or relaxing.

Walmart has begun offering pre-Black Friday deals that will run all through November, and you can take advantage of deep discounts on items for home, kitchen and personal use. Here are seven of the best Thanksgiving deals at Walmart now .

Tasty 16-Piece Cookware Set

Whether you're hosting Thanksgiving at your house or just contributing a dish, new cookware can revolutionize your cooking process. Walmart's offering a 16-piece set of titanium reinforced ceramic cookware. It includes six pots/pans, three ceramic bowls, some serving implements and a Tasty recipe book for just $49. Regularly, this set runs for $99.

Costway Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

While turkey might get all the press on Thanksgiving, let's face it -- most people are showing up for the dessert. Pumpkin, sweet potato and pecan pie. Sweet rolls. Marshmallow-covered yams. You name it, you'll need the best tools to make your mouth watering treats.

Fortunately, you can get the Costway Tilt-Head Stand Mixer at Walmart for just $99.99, instead of its regular price of $178. This unit comes with three different attachments, six speeds, a splash guard and a 7.5 quart stainless steel bowl with handle.

Drew Barrymore Air Fryer

The kitchen implement of the year is most definitely the air fryer, because of its powerful ability to cook food fast and without a lot of grease. If you want to jump on the healthy food trend for your Thanksgiving goodies, you can save $20 at Walmart with the Drew Barrymore 6-quart, touchscreen air fryer in "white icing" for just $69 .

iRobot Roomba i1+

The holidays mean parties, which is great, until it comes time to clean up. Whether you're cleaning in preparation for the visit or dealing with the aftermath, all those food crumbs, dirt tracked in on shoes and even animal hair can be a lot to handle.

Don't worry! Walmart has the Roomba i1+ Wi-Fi connected vacuum on a significant sale. Save over $241 when you buy it at Walmart for just $288.

BISSELL Pro Heat Advanced Carpet Cleaner

Some celebrations get a little out of hand, and it's easy to spill turkey gravy or red wine when you've filled to the brim on delicious food. It's a lot harder to clean those things out of your carpet.

If your regular cleaning supplies won't cut it, check out the Bissell Pro Heat 2X Revolution at Walmart, a $70 savings at just $149. Its 48 oz tank will mean fewer refills between cleanings. It also comes with a tough stain tool and an 8 oz trial of Spot & Stain with Febreze.

Better Homes & Gardens Nola Modern Futon

Holidays often mean extra guests. If you're wondering where to put everyone, look no further. Or, if you've been in the market for a new couch that also folds out into a bed, take advantage of this incredible deal at Walmart on the Better Homes & Gardens modern futon in camel faux leather .

You'll save almost $200 on this deal at just $255. There are three other colors -- black, blue velvet and grey velvet -- though prices vary, but each one offers a savings on the original price.

Tranquility Faux Fur Weighted Blanket

While Thanksgiving can be a time of coming together and joy, it can also bring extra stress and overstimulation. Weighted blankets are shown to help reduce stress and make sleep more restful. Or, just use it to enjoy a quick nap in between gatherings or meals. You can save $30 on this 12 lb faux fur weighted blanket from Walmart.

