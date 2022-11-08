Peering down through the layers that make up Earth – the crust, the upper mantle, the lower mantle, and the core – is no easy task. After all, it's not as if there's a cross-section of the planet readily available for study. Now scientists think they have discovered a new mineral in the lower mantle, a section that makes up 55 percent of the total volume of Earth. We already know about the layer's three main minerals – bridgmanite, ferropericlase and davemaoite – but there could well be another. What has puzzled researchers for some time is bridgmanite and davemaoite should theoretically...

19 DAYS AGO