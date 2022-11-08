Read full article on original website
Study Suggests Spins of 'Brain Water' Could Mean Our Minds Use Quantum Computation
In the ongoing work to realize the full potential of quantum computing, scientists could perhaps try peering into our own brains to see what's possible: A new study suggests that the brain actually has a lot in common with a quantum computer. The findings could teach us a lot about...
Soil’s Power as a Climate Solution Has Often Been Overlooked. Until Now
More and more companies are relying on regenerative agriculture—based on old farming practices—to help maintain and restore soil health
Avocado farmer explains secret why you can't grow Hass avocado trees from Hass seeds
This article originally appeared on 07.06.21 Have you ever seen anyone put an avocado pit in water to grow an avocado tree? I've seen lots of people try, but only a few succeed. My mom has a tiny avocado tree growing in her living room that she managed to grow from the pit of a Hass avocado she ate. It's small but thriving, and I've often wondered if it will ever grow actual avocados. As it turns out, it could—but they won't be Hass avocados.
Scientists Just Discovered an Entirely New Way of Measuring Time
Marking the passage of time in a world of ticking clocks and swinging pendulums is a simple case of counting the seconds between 'then' and 'now'. Down at the quantum scale of buzzing electrons, however, 'then' can't always be anticipated. Worse still, 'now' often blurs into a haze of uncertainty. A stopwatch simply isn't going to cut it for some scenarios.
Big agriculture warns farming must change or risk ‘destroying the planet’
Food companies and governments must come together immediately to change the world’s agricultural practices or risk “destroying the planet”, according to the sponsors of a report by some of the largest food and farming businesses released on Thursday. The report, from a taskforce within the Sustainable Markets...
Weird 'Borg' DNA May Have Assimilated Microbes For Billions of Years
Strange libraries of supplementary genes nicknamed "Borg" DNA appear to supercharge the microbes that possess them, giving them an uncanny ability to metabolize materials in their environment faster than their competitors. By learning more about the way organisms use these unusual extrachromosomal packets of information, researchers are hoping to find...
Purified Sand Particles Have Anti-Obesity Effects, Scientists Confirm
Porous particles of silica made from purified sand could one day play a role in attempts to lose weight. Past clinical trials have already produced promising results, but the actual weight-lowering mechanism behind the potential treatment has been poorly understood. To sift out the key variables, researchers have now tested...
Ancient 15,000-Year-Old Viruses Found in Melting Tibetan Glaciers
Ancient creatures are emerging from the cold storage of melting permafrost, almost like something out of a horror movie. From incredibly preserved extinct megafauna like the woolly rhino, to the 40,000-year-old remains of a giant wolf, and bacteria over 750,000 years old. Not all of these things are dead. Centuries-old...
Scientists Figured Out When And How Our Sun Will Die, And It Will Be Epic
How will our Sun look after it dies? Scientists have made predictions about what the final days of our Solar System will look like, and when it will happen. And we humans won't be around to see the Sun's curtain call. Previously, astronomers thought the Sun would turn into a...
A Fluffy 'Marshmallow' World Has Been Discovered With Incredibly Low Density
If exoplanet research is to be believed, the Milky Way galaxy could be like some sort of fantastical candy-land. First, there was the discovery of exoplanets with the density of cotton candy. Now, astronomers say they've discovered a world that is comparable to the density of marshmallow. It is, they say, the fluffiest exoplanet discovered to date orbiting a red dwarf star. This is important. It means that worlds with significant gas envelopes can be found closely orbiting the small, tempestuous dwarf stars, which astronomers had previously suspected might strip any closely orbiting planets of a large proportion of their atmospheres. Since atmospheres...
Insect Swarms Can Electrify The Air as Much as a Thunderstorm
Half a century ago, the American mathematician Edward Lorentz famously inquired whether a butterfly flapping its wings in Brazil might, through a chaotic domino effect, set off a tornado in Texas. If he'd instead asked whether enough locusts flapping their wings could charge the air with the potency of a thunderstorm, the question might have become equally famous. He didn't, but now we have an answer. A new study on the influence flying insects can have over atmospheric electric fields has found the flapping of a multitude of tiny wings can electrify the air much the same way swirling clouds of water...
One Small Crack on a Teflon Pan Can Release Thousands of Plastic Particles
A new study reveals just how many tiny plastic particles might be seeping into our foods after contact with cooking utensils, with a small broken crack on a Teflon-coated pan potentially releasing as many as 9,100 particles. Non-stick pots and pans covered with Teflon gradually lose their coating as we use and wash them, which could be a problem during meal preparation. However, gauging just how much plastic is released is difficult. The new research looks at microplastics (smaller than 5 millimeters or 0.2 inches) and nanoplastics (millions of times smaller still), concluding that we might be dealing with a substantial number...
Tree Rings Chronicle a Mysterious Cosmic Storm That Strikes Every Thousand Years
The history of Earth's bombardment with cosmic radiation is written in the trees. Specifically, when radiation slams into Earth's atmosphere, it can alter any nitrogen atoms it slams into to produce a form of carbon, which is in turn absorbed by plants. Linking spikes in this carbon isotope with the growth rings in trees can give us a reliable record of radiation storms going back thousands of years.
Mystery of Earth's Missing Mineral Has Been Solved in a Hot New Experiment
Peering down through the layers that make up Earth – the crust, the upper mantle, the lower mantle, and the core – is no easy task. After all, it's not as if there's a cross-section of the planet readily available for study. Now scientists think they have discovered a new mineral in the lower mantle, a section that makes up 55 percent of the total volume of Earth. We already know about the layer's three main minerals – bridgmanite, ferropericlase and davemaoite – but there could well be another. What has puzzled researchers for some time is bridgmanite and davemaoite should theoretically...
Scientists Grow Fully Functioning Hair Follicles in New Lab First
We can add functional mouse hair follicles to body parts that scientists have successfully grown in the lab, outside the body. Using cells obtained from embryonic mice, for the first time researchers were able to produce hair follicle organoids – small, simple versions of an organ – that grew hair. Moreover, they were able to influence the pigmentation of the hair; and, when the follicles were transplanted into living hairless mice, they continued to function across multiple hair growth cycles. This research, the team says, could help aid efforts to treat hair loss, as well as provide alternative models to animal testing and...
'Time Cells' in The Human Brain Encode The Flow of Time, Scientists Say
How does the human brain keep track of the order of events in a sequence?. Research suggests that 'time cells' – neurons in the hippocampus thought to represent temporal information – could be the glue that sticks our memories together in the right sequence so that we can properly recall the correct order in which things happened.
We Have Precise Math That Can Describe How Black Holes Reflect Our Universe
Astronomers developed a set of equations that can precisely describe the reflections of the Universe that appear in the warped light around a black hole. The proximity of each reflection is dependent on the angle of observation with respect to the black hole, and the rate of the black hole's spin, according to a mathematical solution worked out by physics student Albert Sneppen of the Niels Bohr Institute in Denmark in July 2021. This was really cool, absolutely, but it wasn't just really cool. It also potentially gave us a new tool for probing the gravitational environment around these extreme objects. "There...
Mysterious Object May Be a 'Strange Star' Made Out of Quarks, Scientists Say
A relatively small, dense object cloaked within a cloud of its own exploded remains just a few thousand light-years away is defying our understanding of stellar physics. By all accounts it seems to be a neutron star, though it's an unusual one at that. At just 77 percent of the mass of the Sun, it's the lowest mass ever measured for an object of its kind. Previously, the lightest neutron star ever measured clocked in at 1.17 times the mass of the Sun. This more recent discovery isn't just smaller, it's significantly lower than the minimum neutron star mass predicted by theory....
Scientists Tested Einstein's Relativity on a Cosmic Scale, And Found Something Odd
Everything in the Universe has gravity – and feels it too. Yet this most common of all fundamental forces is also the one that presents the biggest challenges to physicists. Albert Einstein's theory of general relativity has been remarkably successful in describing the gravity of stars and planets, but it doesn't seem to apply perfectly on all scales.
Bees less likely to land on flowers sprayed with fertiliser, scientists say
Bumblebees are less likely to land on flowers sprayed with fertilisers because of certain changes associated with the chemicals, experts have said. Scientists from the University of Bristol in the UK have found that treating flowers with commonly used synthetic fertilisers causes the electrical field around the flowers to change – making it harder for the bees to identify the species.
