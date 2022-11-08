ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Chris Jones addresses supporters following governor defeat

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones was defeated in the governor’s race, according to the Associated Press. The Associated Press declared Huckabee Sanders the winner in the race within a minute of Arkansas polls closing at 7:30 p.m. Jones addressed his supporters in Little Rock. You can watch his entire […]
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Friday, November 11, 2022: Region should bid for new state prison

The Magnolia-Stephens area came very close seven years ago to being awarded a new state prison. Gov. Asa Hutchinson then decided that a new prison wasn’t in the state’s best financial interest at the time. Instead, he opted for a solution to send more Arkansas inmates to Texas prisons, and to dust off plans for smaller expansions at existing facilities. This was a disappointment to the Magnolia Economic Development Corporation. The MEDC has since faded into history, but it had put a lot of effort into recruiting the facility. Imagine the impact. If our region had received the bid, the prison likely would have been open by now. We’d be enjoying the benefits of about 300 new jobs and a payroll in excess of $21 million. We are fans of alternatives to prisons. There are better and more humane ways of dealing with people who commit crimes than locking them up – education, mental health treatment and skills training are big components. But prisons aren’t going away. The state says it needs a new one. Columbia County government is, itself, scratching around for a plan to build a new county jail and there are possibilities for co-locating these facilities. The incoming gubernatorial administration has a punishment mindset, and that administration has a lot of friends here. (If one supports this administration, you’re not allowed to take a NIMBY position about a prison.) We’re no worse off than lots of places in Arkansas when it comes to problems recruiting a workforce. In fact, we may be better suited to recruit a prison workforce of 350 people than 100 people to staff Albemarle Corporation’s expanding chemical facilities. We can have both. Columbia County came close to landing a prison in 2015. Our government and economic officials should dust off those plans and make another run at it. CLICK HERE to see our report about the plan for a new state prison.
Bobcats In Arkansas: Types and Where They Live

Bobcats can be found almost everywhere in North America. They are phantom-like medium-sized cats that quietly stalk their prey and prefer to stay hidden from humans. While it’s more common to spot these adorable felines in your local state park or wooded area, they sometimes sneak into neighborhoods and backyards.
This legislator race in Arkansas could be decided by just 4 votes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas race in the state's House of Representative could declare a winner by just four votes. Democratic candidate Steve Magie currently has a lead in the race for District 56, which contains Conway and parts of Faulkner County, by exactly four votes with 100% of the areas reporting.
Arkansas’ issues 1 and 2 decided: where do they stand?

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — While much of the midterm election focus in Arkansas being on Issue 4, the legalization of recreational marijuana, here’s how Issues 1 and 2 panned out in the election results on November 8, 2022. Issue 1: Rejected. Arkansans voted to deny this issue...
Arkansas voters split on recreational marijuana decision

Updated Story: Arkansas voters reject recreational marijuana WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.– Could Arkansas legalize recreational marijuana? That was the big question Tuesday night. Issue 4 has been a hot-button topic since Arkansas legalized medical marijuana in 2016. So far, the polls show 57 percent of voters are against the statewide proposal to legalize marijuana with almost 43 percent […]
What's next for recreational marijuana in Arkansas?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Arkansas Wednesday, marked a mix of soul searching and celebration after Natural State voters soundly rejected the legalization of recreational marijuana. After the measure's 12-point defeat, the discussion now moves to when or the the measure will appear again on an Arkansas ballot, and if...
Election results: Arkansas state house races

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — RESULTS: BALLOT ISSUES | GOVERNOR | STATEWIDE | U.S. SENATE | U.S. HOUSE | STATE SENATE | STATE HOUSE | BENTON COUNTY | CRAWFORD COUNTY | FRANKLIN COUNTY | JOHNSON COUNTY | LOGAN COUNTY | MADISON COUNTY | SCOTT COUNTY | SEBASTIAN COUNTY | WASHINGTON COUNTY |
14 Top-Rated Tourist Attractions in Arkansas

We could earn a fee from affiliate hyperlinks () Culturally wealthy and endowed with plentiful pure sources, Arkansas presents a mix of historic and outside sights. Scorching Springs Nationwide Park has an extended historical past virtually as steamy because the water that fills its bathhouses, and guests to the Crystal Bridges Museum can not help however discover the luxurious Ozark landscapes that encompass the 5 many years of American artwork.
Arkansas voters reject legal marijuana measure

Voters in Arkansas rejected a ballot measure Tuesday that would have legalized the use of recreational marijuana. Under the measure, cannabis use would have been legalized for residents 21 years and older beginning on March 8. Medicinal pot use is already legal in Arkansas. Arkansas was one of five states...
Arkansas polls see major voter turnout on Election Day

ARKANSAS, USA — Polling locations opened across Arkansas at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. “Vote because your voice matters," said Patricia Harriman. Harriman has come out to the same polling location in Springdale for 22 years. She says she had to wait in line to vote which makes her excited.
Latest Arkansas Poll shows info on governor race, marijuana, abortions

ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — The new Arkansas Poll, by University of Arkansas, shows strong Republican support in the state’s governor race, and dwindling chances for recreational marijuana to pass. The poll is in its 24th year and asks potential voters about a wide range of issues including elections, abortions, and the way the state is heading. […]
