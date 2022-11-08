Local crafter to open decor shop

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, Pa. — Despite economic turmoils in the world, small businesses continue to be created in Lycoming County.

Working on a whim to create her version of the “American Dream,” local business owner Tabatha Nierle is opening the Tabby's Treasures shop, featuring homemade primitive and country decor.

Nierle, who spent well over a decade as a local hair stylist, has been designing, manufacturing, and repurposing unique products for almost two years, using locally-sourced goods and materials to piece her projects together.

Her jump to being a small business owner in the home decor industry began with a friend over two years ago and eventually she took on a wholesale location in the Lancaster area and very quickly figured out what she is doing was working.

“I’ve been doing creative things like this my entire life,” said Nierle, 35.

Nierle is welcoming visitors to her first storefront location for an opening reception on Friday, Nov. 11 at 9 a.m.

On opening day at Tabby’s Treasures, 1210 Clayton Avenue in Loyalsock Township, refreshments will be provided, including baked goods and a hot chocolate bar.

A Montoursville native, Nierle said it is important to her to keep everything as American-minded as she can.

“We aim to keep everything made in America,” Nierle said.

Nierle said the first 25 visitors to the store will receive a small gift bag.

Tabby’s Treasures hours will be Tuesday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Street parking only.

The store will be closed on Sundays and Mondays.

