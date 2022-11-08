ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Brian Baldinger breaks down Ken Walker, Seahawks tight ends

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The most-exciting player on the Seahawks right now is rookie running back Ken Walker. Following Rashaad Penny’s season-ending injury, Walker earned his first pro start in Week 6 against the Cardinals. Seattle hasn’t lost since and Walker bursting onto the scene as one of the game’s most-explosive rushers certainly hasn’t hurt.

Watch NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger break down Walker’s game against Arizona on Sunday.

Walker wouldn’t be able to do this alone, though. The Seahawks have blocked well for the run all season and a big part of that success has been due to their tight ends.

Baldinger also took time to credit Noah Fant, Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson for their work, calling them the best trio of tight ends in the NFL.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

