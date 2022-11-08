Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fortatkinsononline.com
Fort holiday parade set for Saturday, Nov. 12
The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that it will be hosting its 26th Annual Lighted Holiday Parade Saturday, Nov. 12. The parade is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. According to information released by the chamber in September, this year, the parade’s staging location will be on...
fortatkinsononline.com
Third annual ‘Deck the House’ lights contest announced
Communities within Jefferson County will once again create maps for those interested in viewing creative holiday light displays as part of the third annual “Deck the House” lights contest, according to information released by city of Fort Atkinson officials. According to the release, Jefferson County residents may enter...
fortatkinsononline.com
Ozinga ‘Merry Mixer’ returns to Fort parade for second year
For the second time in its history the Ozinga “Merry Mixer” will appear in Fort Atkinson during the holiday parade set for Saturday, Nov. 12. Company Communications Director Kristi Munno said the folks at Illinois-based Ozinga, a concrete supplier with locations and clients across several states, are excited to be returning to Fort Atkinson to help usher in the holiday.
fortatkinsononline.com
Black Hawk Artists work available for viewing through Nov. 17
The Black Hawk Artists kicked off their 49th annual show with a reception recently at the Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson. The opening reception took place Sunday, from 1 to 4 p.m., with more than 200 attendees counted as of 2:30 p.m. The artwork is available for viewing through...
fortatkinsononline.com
Whitewater: Voters approve school district operational referendum
Whitewater Unified School District voters Tuesday approved an operational referendum allowing the district to increase its taxpayer-supported funding above the state-imposed revenue cap by $4.4 million over each of the next four years. As of Wednesday, with eight Walworth County precincts included in the race reporting, according to the county’s...
Badger State Trail bridge in Monroe torn down after suspected arson
Authorities in Green County say they are investigating a fire on a bridge on the Badger State Recreation trail in Monroe as an arson.
fortatkinsononline.com
Voters approve Whitewater Fire, EMS referendum
By a nearly 2-1 margin city of Whitewater voters approved a Fire and EMS referendum, allowing the city’s operational budget to increase beyond the taxpayer-supported, state-imposed revenue cap by $1.1 million beginning this year and into perpetuity. The funding will be used to support 17 full-time fire and EMS employees who will man two ambulances and provide round-the-clock service.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
$30,000 damage in apartment fire in West Bend, WI | By Kenny Asselin
November 8, 2022 – West Bend, WI – About $30,000 in damage was caused following a stove fire in a multi-family apartment building in the 200 block of N. University Drive in West Bend, WI on Tuesday morning, November 8, 2022. West Bend Fire Department said the call...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Generac mourns the passing of Robert Kern
WAUKESHA — Generac Power Systems, Inc., announced Wednesday morning that Robert D. Kern, the company's founder passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Kern was 96. According to a release from Generac, Kern started the company with five employees in a garage in Wales, Wis. An engineer by trade, he grew Generac into an industry leader by developing new products and innovating in the generator and engine markets.
fortatkinsononline.com
Fort school board president thanks community for considering referendums, looks ahead
On behalf of the School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education, we would like to thank our residents for their consideration of the solutions presented to voters November 8. While we are pleased the board found one solution that meets the needs of the district, we also understand that...
fortatkinsononline.com
Jefferson, Walworth sheriff, clerk of courts unopposed candidates win seats
As might have been expected, four candidates running unopposed for the offices of sheriff and clerk of courts in both Jefferson and Walworth counties have won seats. In Jefferson County, residents will see the return of two Republican candidates. They are Sheriff Paul Milbrath and County Clerk of Circuit Court Cindy Hamre Incha. Vote tallies are as follow: Milbrath earned 29,896 or 76.38% of the vote. The county had 33 precincts reporting in this race. Hamre Incha earned 29,030 or 74.37% of the vote. Thirty-three precincts reported in this race.
wearegreenbay.com
50+ traffic stops, several arrests made south of Fond du Lac County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southeast Wisconsin conducted a focused patrol that led to over 50 traffic stops and several arrests on Monday. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a total of 51 traffic stops were initiated between the Washington County Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force, the Germantown Police Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
fortatkinsononline.com
Schutt defeats Brown in bid for Assembly District 31 seat
Republican candidate Ellen Schutt has won a seat representing Wisconsin Assembly District 31. Across the district, which serves constituents in Rock and Walworth counties, Schutt earned 14,704 or 59% of the vote. Her challenger, Democratic candidate Brienne Brown, earned 10,134 or nearly 41%. In Rock County, Schutt received with 5,060...
Non-binding referenda on marijuana legalization, abortion rights pass with ease in Dane County
MADISON, Wis. – Three non-binding referendum questions on marijuana legalization, marijuana record expungement and repealing Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban passed by wide margins in Dane County on Tuesday, but in Wisconsin, voters don’t have the power to vote to directly change laws. “Wisconsin does not have binding referendums as a state, but (what) we can do is do advisory referendums...
nbc15.com
WSP cruiser struck head-on in Dane Co. chase, sheriff’s office says
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were arrested Thursday morning after a Dane Co. chase that included a head-on collision with a Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser, the Sheriff’s Office reports. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit began around 8:30 a.m. when one of its deputies tried pulling over...
fortatkinsononline.com
Johnson beats Vruwink by 246-vote margin
With 246 votes separating them, Republican candidate Scott Johnson has emerged as the winner of a seat in Wisconsin Assembly District 33. The district includes residents in Jefferson and Rock counties. Across the district, Johnson earned 13,707 or 50.5% of the vote and Vruwink earned 13,461 or 49.5%. By county,...
95.5 FM WIFC
Marshfield Man Accused of 8th OWI in Janesville
JANESVILLE, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — A Marshfield man has been accused of his 8th OWI after a complaint of an obnoxious driver in a Janesville parking lot this week. WAOW TV reports that the incident started with a call about someone squealing their tires and driving recklessly in the parking lot of a Quality Inn. When officers arrived, the vehicle fled the lot.
St. Hyacinth Roman Catholic Church recognized as Milwaukee County landmark
St. Hyacinth Roman Catholic Church, a historic Polish church in Milwaukee, has been recognized as a County Landmark.
The Internet Is Divided On The Pronunciation Of A Wisconsin Town
Racine is a city of about 80,000 people in Wisconsin just over the Stateline in the Eastern part of the state. I've never been to Racine. But I assume it's like most other Wisconsin cities of that size. It's full of large happy people that love the Packers and cheese. There's probably roughly one bar for every mailbox in the city. And it gets cold there in the winter. I also assume ice fishing is pretty popular during the winter months.
Daily Cardinal
Is it decriminalized? Clearing up the confusion about marijuana policy in Madison
Over 14,000 people are arrested for marijuana possession every year in Wisconsin, according to 2019 data from the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office. Dane County historically has lower marijuana conviction rates, convicting people about seven times less than the average Wisconsin county. Madison has moved towards decriminalization. Marijuana violations in...
Comments / 0