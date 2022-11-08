ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

McBride, Brown help UAB run over North Texas 41-21

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - DeWayne McBride ran for 120 and three touchdowns to set a school record and lead UAB to a 41-21 win over North Texas on Saturday. McBride has a single-season record 17 rushing touchdowns this season. Jermaine Brown Jr. had 150 yards and a touchdown to keep...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
fox4news.com

Mordecai helps SMU reach bowl in 41-23 win over USF

TAMPA, Fla. - Tanner Mordecai threw his two touchdown passes in a 21-point third quarter and SMU became bowl eligible with a 41-23 win over South Florida on Saturday, the Bulls' eighth-straight loss. USF, which fired coach Jeff Scott and defensive coordinator Bob Shoop last Sunday, played a spirited first...
TAMPA, FL
fox4news.com

Greater Dallas Veterans Day Parade canceled because of the weather

DALLAS - United States veterans are being honored across the country Friday for Veterans Day. In North Texas, the Greater Dallas Veterans Day Parade that was set to honor the men and women who have protected our freedom was canceled at the last minute. The patriotic procession was called off...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Six killed in air show crash at Dallas Executive Airport

DALLAS - Six people were killed in a mid-air collision between two historic planes during an air show at the Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins confirmed the deaths early Saturday morning. Jenkins says authorities are continuing to work on investigating the crash and notifying family...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Documentary celebrates African American Museum in Dallas

The African American Museum in Dallas' Fair Park is a cultural-historical landmark. On Friday, you're invited to watch the documentary film "Artful Dream Fulfilled," which highlights the history and challenges of bringing the museum to life.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Popular holiday ICE! Exhibit returns to Gaylord Texans

ICE! Is back at the Gaylord Texan resort in Grapevine. COVID-19 has interrupted the arctic holiday tradition for the past couple of years. Skilled artists were not able to travel to the United States to work on the massive, holiday-themed ice sculptures in 2020 and 2021. But this year, the...
GRAPEVINE, TX
fox4news.com

Fuel pump fire at DFW Airport keeps flights grounded

DALLA - A fuel pump fire at DFW Airport grounded flights on Friday morning. The airport tweeted that its DPS team was able to put the fire out and shut off the pump. DFW says that it is currently inspecting the area to make sure it is okay to continue fueling planes.
fox4news.com

Greater Dallas Veterans Day Parade returns

The Greater Dallas Veterans Day Parade will make its way through the streets of Downtown Dallas Friday for the first time since 2019. Many of those being honored attended a special breakfast in their honor.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

1 injured in shooting at Arlington bar

ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are investigating a shooting at a bar early Saturday. A victim showed up at a Fort Worth hospital after a shooting at the bar near East Arkansas Lane and Highway 360. The victim told officers he was trying to break up a fight. He said...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Top 10 toys for 2022

DALLAS - Want a fast track to our favorites? These are our top 10 toys for 2022!. It’s back and we love it! This diorama-style Castle Grayskull playset offers countless hours of creative action and adventurous fun. It has a four-room interior, working elevator and trap door that fans of the original are sure to love. Set also comes with a special edition Temple of Darkness Sorceress figure and can display all other Origins 5.5-inch figures (sold separately). By the power of Grayskull!
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect at-large

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead. A member of the victim’s family called 911 late Friday night to report the shooting. Officers found the wounded man inside a vehicle near East Lancaster Avenue, south of Interstate 30 in...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Woman hurt in Fort Worth apartment fire

FORT WORTH, Texas - A woman is in the hospital after she was injured jumping from the second floor of a burning apartment building. The fire started around 4 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex near Alta Mesa Drive in Fort Worth. That’s south of Interstate 30 on the city’s west side.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy