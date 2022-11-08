Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two World War ii Aircraft Collide During The Airshow In DallasJoseph GodwinDallas, TX
Uvalde Residents disappointed that Governor Abbott was re-electedVictorTexas State
Ex-College Basketball Player and Wife Killed in Murder-Suicide in Dallas, TexasMark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Fiery Plane Collision at WWII AirshowBridget MulroyDallas, TX
Dallas billionaire is suing Beto for defamationAsh JurbergTexas State
McBride, Brown help UAB run over North Texas 41-21
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - DeWayne McBride ran for 120 and three touchdowns to set a school record and lead UAB to a 41-21 win over North Texas on Saturday. McBride has a single-season record 17 rushing touchdowns this season. Jermaine Brown Jr. had 150 yards and a touchdown to keep...
WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO: Planes collide mid-air at Dallas air show
Video from witnesses obtained by FOX 4 shows two planes colliding in the air during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow at the Dallas Executive Airport. (Video courtesy Valerie Dinh.)
Mordecai helps SMU reach bowl in 41-23 win over USF
TAMPA, Fla. - Tanner Mordecai threw his two touchdown passes in a 21-point third quarter and SMU became bowl eligible with a 41-23 win over South Florida on Saturday, the Bulls' eighth-straight loss. USF, which fired coach Jeff Scott and defensive coordinator Bob Shoop last Sunday, played a spirited first...
Dallas Weather: Nov. 11 morning forecast
Friday may have started out warm but by the end of the day it will feel like winter in Texas. FOX 4 Meteorologist Evan Andrews has details in his forecast.
On eve of 100th birthday, Dallas veteran looks back on fighting in World War II
Retired Navy Lt. C.C. Collie went in as a 19-year-old but came back a different person. He’s part of a small number of veterans remaining from that era. As he celebrates his 100th birthday in a couple of weeks, he's disturbed by what he sees in the world today.
Historic military planes collide in mid-air crash at Dallas Executive Airport
DALLAS - Two military planes from World War II collided mid-air during a Veterans Day air show at Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday. The accident took place around 1:20 p.m. during the Commemorative Air Force’s Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow. There were between 4,000 to 6,000 spectators at the show.
Greater Dallas Veterans Day Parade canceled because of the weather
DALLAS - United States veterans are being honored across the country Friday for Veterans Day. In North Texas, the Greater Dallas Veterans Day Parade that was set to honor the men and women who have protected our freedom was canceled at the last minute. The patriotic procession was called off...
Six killed in air show crash at Dallas Executive Airport
DALLAS - Six people were killed in a mid-air collision between two historic planes during an air show at the Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins confirmed the deaths early Saturday morning. Jenkins says authorities are continuing to work on investigating the crash and notifying family...
Documentary celebrates African American Museum in Dallas
The African American Museum in Dallas' Fair Park is a cultural-historical landmark. On Friday, you're invited to watch the documentary film "Artful Dream Fulfilled," which highlights the history and challenges of bringing the museum to life.
Popular holiday ICE! Exhibit returns to Gaylord Texans
ICE! Is back at the Gaylord Texan resort in Grapevine. COVID-19 has interrupted the arctic holiday tradition for the past couple of years. Skilled artists were not able to travel to the United States to work on the massive, holiday-themed ice sculptures in 2020 and 2021. But this year, the...
Fuel pump fire at DFW Airport keeps flights grounded
DALLA - A fuel pump fire at DFW Airport grounded flights on Friday morning. The airport tweeted that its DPS team was able to put the fire out and shut off the pump. DFW says that it is currently inspecting the area to make sure it is okay to continue fueling planes.
Greater Dallas Veterans Day Parade returns
The Greater Dallas Veterans Day Parade will make its way through the streets of Downtown Dallas Friday for the first time since 2019. Many of those being honored attended a special breakfast in their honor.
1 injured in shooting at Arlington bar
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are investigating a shooting at a bar early Saturday. A victim showed up at a Fort Worth hospital after a shooting at the bar near East Arkansas Lane and Highway 360. The victim told officers he was trying to break up a fight. He said...
JFK's rocking chair, Jack Ruby's wallet, Titanic deck chair up for sale at Dallas auction
DALLAS - John F. Kennedy's rocking chair, Jack Ruby's wallet and a deck chair from the Titanic will soon be going up for sale in Dallas. Those items and plenty of others will be a part of a massive auction at Heritage Auctions on Dec. 1. Several items from JFK...
Ice sculptures return this year to the Gaylord Texan
An arctic holiday tradition is back after a two-year hiatus. The very popular ICE! attraction is now open at the Gaylord Texan in Grapevine.
Dallas weather: Freeze warning issued for parts of North Texas Saturday
The temperatures in the 80s we saw earlier this week will seem like a distant memory as temperatures fall across North Texas Friday. Many parts of North Texas will see rain on Friday until the early evening hours. Some areas may see some small hail. Much of the area will...
Top 10 toys for 2022
DALLAS - Want a fast track to our favorites? These are our top 10 toys for 2022!. It’s back and we love it! This diorama-style Castle Grayskull playset offers countless hours of creative action and adventurous fun. It has a four-room interior, working elevator and trap door that fans of the original are sure to love. Set also comes with a special edition Temple of Darkness Sorceress figure and can display all other Origins 5.5-inch figures (sold separately). By the power of Grayskull!
Andre Emmett Murder: Charge dismissed against man accused in ex-NBA player's death
The Dallas County District Attorney's Office asked the court to dismiss the murder charge against Michael Lucky. A document signed last week suggested there just wasn't enough evidence to prosecute him.
Fort Worth shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect at-large
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead. A member of the victim’s family called 911 late Friday night to report the shooting. Officers found the wounded man inside a vehicle near East Lancaster Avenue, south of Interstate 30 in...
Woman hurt in Fort Worth apartment fire
FORT WORTH, Texas - A woman is in the hospital after she was injured jumping from the second floor of a burning apartment building. The fire started around 4 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex near Alta Mesa Drive in Fort Worth. That’s south of Interstate 30 on the city’s west side.
