Read full article on original website
Related
Road Dogg: I'm Sorry I Shared My Opinion On Bret Hart
Road Dogg has apologized for sharing his opinion. Road Dogg began trending on Twitter after he said on his Oh You Didn't Know podcast, "I don't think Bret Hart is a great wrestler. I think I was a better sports entertainer than Bret was. That's where the money is." Dogg...
NWA Hard Times 3 Results (11/12): Trevor Murdoch, Tyrus, Matt Cardona Headline
The National Wrestling Alliance held its NWA Hard Times 3 event on November 12 from Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, LA. The event aired on FITE TV. Full results and highlights are below. NWA Hard Times 3 Results (11/12) - #1 Contender’s Match For The NWA Television Championship:...
Quavo Remembers Takeoff In Heartfelt Letter, Says Their First Dream Was To Be Partners In WWE
On November 1, Migos rapper Takeoff was shot and killed in Texas. Alongside Quavo and Offset, Migos became one of the most popular and culture-defining groups in hip-hop. In a post on Instagram, Quavo remembered Takeoff in a heartfelt tribute. In the tribute, Quavo mentioned that their first dream was to be tag partners in WWE because of how much they loved wrestling and how they would imitate wrestlers.
Sheamus Returns On 11/11 WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn Absent Due To 'Personal Issues'
The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jimmy & Jey Uso, & Solo Sikoa) had a night to remember as The Usos bested The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) are days away from becoming the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions. In the closing segment, they were looking for acknowledgment when Butch...
A-Town Way Down, Nas Drops A Hit, Usos Set a Record | Grapsody 11/12/22
Will Washington, Phil Lindsey, Righteous Reg, and GRAM are here for another Saturday edition of Grapsody to cover the news for November 12 in WWE, AEW, IMPACT, NJPW, and more!
Gunther: Brock Lesnar Is The Biggest Possible Challenge For Me At The Moment
Gunther wants to face off against Brock Lesnar. Since joining the main roster earlier this year, Gunther has already fulfilled plenty of dream matches as he has faced off against stars like Rey Mysterio and Sheamus. The current Intercontinental Champion has still yet to stand across from the ring from other SmackDown talent such as Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre.
Steve Maclin: We Were Always Told We Were 'Vince Guys,’ Which Didn't Do Anything For Us In NXT
Steve Maclin discusses the run that The Forgotten Sons had on WWE's main roster. After debuting as a trio in NXT at the beginning of 2018, The Forgotten Sons, a stable that consisted of Wesley Blake, Steve Cutler, and Jaxson Ryker, were called up to the SmackDown brand at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. After only wrestling a handful of matches, Blake and Cutler were released from the company the following year. Ryker however would go on to compete in a singles manner for most of 2021.
Natalya Discusses Being A Mentor In The Women's Locker Room, Notes That She's Flattered By It
Natalya is honored to be a mentor in the women's locker room. At the age of 40, many fans would argue that Natalya is already a guaranteed WWE Hall Of Famer. Natalya not only has the most wins out of any female performer in WWE History, but she also has two women's championship reigns to her name, along with a Women's Tag Team Championship reign.
Chelsea Green 'Goes Home' On 11/10/22 IMPACT Wrestling
Chelsea Green lost to Mickie James on the November 10 episode of IMPACT Wrestling and afterward, Chelsea found herself in a similar position to Mickie following her last loss to Chelsea which kicked off "The Last Rodeo." After the loss, Chelsea left the arena and informed Deonna Purrazzo that she's...
AEW Announces Ricky Starks Is Not Cleared To Compete On 11/11 AEW Rampage
AEW Rampage (11/11) AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament: Brian Cage vs. Dante Martin. AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament: Bandido vs. RUSH. AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Lee Johnson. Jungle Boy comes face-to-face with Christian Cage & Luchasaurus. Nyla Rose open challenge. Fightful will have live coverage of AEW...
WWE Raw Producers, Backstage Notes, Nixed Plans For October 31
- Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross: Molly Holly & Petey Williams. - Lesnar and Lashley face to face: Jason Jordan & Michael Hayes. - Trick or Street Fight: Matt Riddle vs. Otis: Shawn Daviari. - Mustafa Ali vs. The Miz: Michael Hayes. - Asuka & Alexa Bliss vs. Damage CTRL:...
Jinder Mahal Returns, Orange Cassidy Retains | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, November 11, 2022. - Jinder Mahal made his return to WWE TV and lost to Braun Strowman in a first-round match in the SmackDown World Cup. - In an interview, LA Knight called his...
A Nixed NXT Black And Gold Pitch From 2019 Emerges
If you want 2019 NXT scoops, tonight's the night for you. Fightful has learned of some original plans that were intended before Karrion Kross came aboard -- the first time around in NXT. Scarlett is now with real life husband Karrion Kross on screen after both were brought back following...
Viewership Information For Young Rock And NJPW On AXS, Liv Morgan Meets Abadon, More | Fight Size
Here's your Fight Size update for Saturday, November 12, 2022. - According to SpoilerTV, Young Rock scored 1.331 million viewers on 111/11, down from last week's 1.795 million viewers. The 0.2 rating in the 18-49 demo stayed. - Per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, NJPW On AXS on Friday, November 3...
Corey Graves Defends Braun Strowman Being Proud Of His WWE Crown Jewel Bout
Braun Strowman bested Omos at WWE Crown Jewel and he was very proud of the match after the fact. In a now deleted tweet, Strowman said, "Holy hell @TheGiant Omos can you believe we got 47 and reminded the people that no one cares about all these floppy floppers. Giants and Monster > flippy flipper bag your grocery’s at @kroger #AirportTest #SizeIsThePrize #SwoleIsTheGoal."
The OC (Karl Anderson And Luke Gallows) Discuss Decision To Return To WWE
On The October 10 episode of WWE Raw, The OC (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) returned to WWE after they were released back in April 2020. Anderson & Gallows were outspoken regarding their WWE release and noted that they were never likely to return. Plans changed. Speaking on WWE After...
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results (11/12): Kevin Owens In Action, New Day Teams With Braun
WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event live event on November 12 from Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, IL. Full results (courtesy of Noah Walvren) and highlights are below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results (11/12) - WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Sheamus ended in a no contest due...
CJ Perry Comments On Miro Referencing Her On AEW TV, Says She Misses Performing In Front Of Fans
CJ Perry says she misses performing in front of wrestling fans. Perry signed with WWE in 2013, and she moved to the main roster in 2014 alongside Rusev. As Lana, she was featured on WWE TV over the next several years. Near the end of her WWE run, she frequently competed on the Raw brand until she was released in a wave of cuts in June 2021. Since then, Miro, her real-life husband, has referenced her multiple times on AEW programming, though he usually doesn't use her name.
WWE Tells Fightful Vince McMahon Is "Done" In Previous Roles, Won't Return Following Investigation
The special investigation into Vince McMahon's alleged misconduct is complete within WWE. The company announced that the special committee has been disbanded following the completion of the investigation. "Mr. McMahon can effectively exercise control over our affairs" was mentioned in the company's filling on Wednesday, which led some reading that to believe that he could possibly head back to the company.
Josh Alexander On Broken Necks, Growing IMPACT, Losing Scooter Races | Interview
Matt Young speaks with IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Fightful
14K+
Followers
33K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0