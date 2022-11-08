ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Road Dogg: I'm Sorry I Shared My Opinion On Bret Hart

Road Dogg has apologized for sharing his opinion. Road Dogg began trending on Twitter after he said on his Oh You Didn't Know podcast, "I don't think Bret Hart is a great wrestler. I think I was a better sports entertainer than Bret was. That's where the money is." Dogg...
Fightful

Quavo Remembers Takeoff In Heartfelt Letter, Says Their First Dream Was To Be Partners In WWE

On November 1, Migos rapper Takeoff was shot and killed in Texas. Alongside Quavo and Offset, Migos became one of the most popular and culture-defining groups in hip-hop. In a post on Instagram, Quavo remembered Takeoff in a heartfelt tribute. In the tribute, Quavo mentioned that their first dream was to be tag partners in WWE because of how much they loved wrestling and how they would imitate wrestlers.
TEXAS STATE
Fightful

Gunther: Brock Lesnar Is The Biggest Possible Challenge For Me At The Moment

Gunther wants to face off against Brock Lesnar. Since joining the main roster earlier this year, Gunther has already fulfilled plenty of dream matches as he has faced off against stars like Rey Mysterio and Sheamus. The current Intercontinental Champion has still yet to stand across from the ring from other SmackDown talent such as Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre.
Fightful

Steve Maclin: We Were Always Told We Were 'Vince Guys,’ Which Didn't Do Anything For Us In NXT

Steve Maclin discusses the run that The Forgotten Sons had on WWE's main roster. After debuting as a trio in NXT at the beginning of 2018, The Forgotten Sons, a stable that consisted of Wesley Blake, Steve Cutler, and Jaxson Ryker, were called up to the SmackDown brand at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. After only wrestling a handful of matches, Blake and Cutler were released from the company the following year. Ryker however would go on to compete in a singles manner for most of 2021.
Fightful

Chelsea Green 'Goes Home' On 11/10/22 IMPACT Wrestling

Chelsea Green lost to Mickie James on the November 10 episode of IMPACT Wrestling and afterward, Chelsea found herself in a similar position to Mickie following her last loss to Chelsea which kicked off "The Last Rodeo." After the loss, Chelsea left the arena and informed Deonna Purrazzo that she's...
Fightful

AEW Announces Ricky Starks Is Not Cleared To Compete On 11/11 AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage (11/11) AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament: Brian Cage vs. Dante Martin. AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament: Bandido vs. RUSH. AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Lee Johnson. Jungle Boy comes face-to-face with Christian Cage & Luchasaurus. Nyla Rose open challenge. Fightful will have live coverage of AEW...
Fightful

WWE Raw Producers, Backstage Notes, Nixed Plans For October 31

- Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross: Molly Holly & Petey Williams. - Lesnar and Lashley face to face: Jason Jordan & Michael Hayes. - Trick or Street Fight: Matt Riddle vs. Otis: Shawn Daviari. - Mustafa Ali vs. The Miz: Michael Hayes. - Asuka & Alexa Bliss vs. Damage CTRL:...
Fightful

Jinder Mahal Returns, Orange Cassidy Retains | WWE SD x AEW Recap

Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, November 11, 2022. - Jinder Mahal made his return to WWE TV and lost to Braun Strowman in a first-round match in the SmackDown World Cup. - In an interview, LA Knight called his...
Fightful

A Nixed NXT Black And Gold Pitch From 2019 Emerges

If you want 2019 NXT scoops, tonight's the night for you. Fightful has learned of some original plans that were intended before Karrion Kross came aboard -- the first time around in NXT. Scarlett is now with real life husband Karrion Kross on screen after both were brought back following...
Fightful

Corey Graves Defends Braun Strowman Being Proud Of His WWE Crown Jewel Bout

Braun Strowman bested Omos at WWE Crown Jewel and he was very proud of the match after the fact. In a now deleted tweet, Strowman said, "Holy hell @TheGiant Omos can you believe we got 47 and reminded the people that no one cares about all these floppy floppers. Giants and Monster > flippy flipper bag your grocery’s at @kroger #AirportTest #SizeIsThePrize #SwoleIsTheGoal."
Fightful

CJ Perry Comments On Miro Referencing Her On AEW TV, Says She Misses Performing In Front Of Fans

CJ Perry says she misses performing in front of wrestling fans. Perry signed with WWE in 2013, and she moved to the main roster in 2014 alongside Rusev. As Lana, she was featured on WWE TV over the next several years. Near the end of her WWE run, she frequently competed on the Raw brand until she was released in a wave of cuts in June 2021. Since then, Miro, her real-life husband, has referenced her multiple times on AEW programming, though he usually doesn't use her name.
Fightful

WWE Tells Fightful Vince McMahon Is "Done" In Previous Roles, Won't Return Following Investigation

The special investigation into Vince McMahon's alleged misconduct is complete within WWE. The company announced that the special committee has been disbanded following the completion of the investigation. "Mr. McMahon can effectively exercise control over our affairs" was mentioned in the company's filling on Wednesday, which led some reading that to believe that he could possibly head back to the company.
Fightful

Fightful

14K+
Followers
33K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy