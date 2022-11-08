ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

Axelrad Named Defensive Player of the Year to Lead Women’s Volleyball’s All-MAC Freedom Awards

By Stevens Athletic Communications
stevensducks.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
stevensducks.com

Field Hockey Earns Three All-MAC Freedom Selections

ANNVILLE, Pa. (November 9, 2022) – Fifth-year Emily Franco, senior Lynda Farinella Emily Smart of the Stevens Institute of Technology field hockey team were each named First Team All-MAC Freedom, the league office announced Wednesday as part of its season-end awards announcement. Farinella, a second-team honoree as a junior,...
HOBOKEN, NJ
stevensducks.com

Women’s Basketball Pulls Away from Kean to Win Season Opener 76-60

UNION, N.J. (November 9, 2022) – Junior Elissa Nsenkyire poured in a career-high 28 points to lead the Stevens Institute of Technology women's basketball team to a 76-60 victory over Kean University Wednesday in a non-conference matchup at Harwood Arena. Graduate student Jess Broad added 10 points and seven...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Washington Square News

Nearly half of eligible NYU students won’t vote in midterms, WSN poll finds

NYU senior Jazmine Ulloa is one of many students who has decided to not vote in this year’s midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 8. WSN talked to 103 students who are eligible to vote about whether they planned on casting their ballots in the midterm elections — 27.2% said they had already voted, 26.2% were preparing to and 46.6% did not plan to at all.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Meet Hell’s Kitchen’s First NYC Marathon Winner: Jacob Caswell makes History as Non-Binary Champion

It took two hours, 45 minutes and 12 seconds for Jacob Caswell to make history: as the New York Marathon’s first non-binary winner to take home a cash prize — and Hell’s Kitchen’s first ever local champion. Caswell, 25, was one of the Hell’s Kitchen heroes to take part in an especially tough marathon, with […] The post Meet Hell’s Kitchen’s First NYC Marathon Winner: Jacob Caswell makes History as Non-Binary Champion appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yu.edu

Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman, President of Yeshiva University, Announces $5 Million Gift to Launch The Anita Zucker Program for Jewish Early Childhood Educators

Yeshiva University has announced a $5 million gift from philanthropist Anita Zucker of Charleston, South Carolina, to establish the Anita Zucker Program for Jewish Early Childhood Educators. The generous gift will provide scholarships for qualified Yeshiva University undergraduate students who wish to pursue careers in Jewish early childhood education. It...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX 28 Spokane

Republicans win several House races in New York City suburbs

NEW YORK (AP) — Republican candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives notched several wins in New York City’s suburbs, seizing a seat in an area once considered safely Democratic and defending two others that were tightly contested. The strong showing by Republicans on Long Island came after the city’s suburbs emerged as an unlikely battleground for control of the House. Other closely watched contests remained too early to call Wednesday morning, including the re-election race of U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney. One of the nation’s bluest states, New York became an unexpected opportunity for Republicans due to voter dissatisfaction and a more favorable political map.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thefordhamram.com

Bringing the Art of Italian Fare to the Bronx

When searching for an authentic Italian sandwich near Fordham’s campus, there is no better place than Casa Della Mozzarella. From the authentic experience of entering the store to the quality of the products they sell, it is an amazing way to experience a taste of Italy in the Bronx. In the store you will find the so-called “King of Mozzarella” along with his family making the famed mozzarella and slicing up meats for sandwiches. Casa Della Mozzarella is a great representation of a family-owned business that has popularity beyond the local community, and their products have a beautiful story behind them.
BRONX, NY
Becca C

10 Places to Spend Christmas Alone in the US

Alone during the holidays? You’re not the only one. More and more people are spending Christmas alone, and it can be a great way to recharge your batteries and enjoy some well-earned peace and quiet. But where are the best places to spend Christmas alone? Here are 10 of the best places in the United States to spend Christmas alone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Powerball in NY: More than 20 tickets worth $50,000 sold

NEW YORK (PIX11) — No one struck it big in New York and took home Powerball’s grand prize, but people throughout the state won smaller prizes, lottery officials announced Tuesday. A Power Play prize worth $100,000 was sold. More than 20 third-prize winning tickets, each worth $50,00, were also sold. Each ticket had four matching […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

From sales associate to service tech: 20 seasonal job openings in NYC, including salary information

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s that time of year when retailers are seeking seasonal workers to help during the busy holiday season. It will be different than previous years for job seekers in New York City, after a recent city law went into effect requiring companies with more than four employees to post salary ranges on job postings — both those shared on public sites and on internal bulletin boards, as well as jobs that offer a hybrid or remote position.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Here’s when NYC’s next sunset after 6 p.m. will be

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With the change of the clock, many New Yorkers headed home from work on Monday in the dark. There are weeks and weeks of that ahead. New York last saw a sunset after 6 p.m. on Oct. 25, according to timeanddate.com. Sunsets will continue getting earlier and earlier until the earliest ones […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ilovetheupperwestside.com

The Best Fried Chicken on the Upper West Side

For most of my life, fried chicken was not something that was treated with much respect on the Upper West Side. We’ve always had murky fast food options and Chinese takeout spots featuring dishes that were not quite so commonly found in China. And, of course, the many Latin restaurants would have some sort of fried chicken dishes available for you. But outside of Blondies wings, few places have done justice to the battered bird up until a few years ago.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

