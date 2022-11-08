Axelrad Named Defensive Player of the Year to Lead Women’s Volleyball’s All-MAC Freedom Awards

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 YearsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Sanzari's: Upscale Italian Food In The Heart Of Bergen CountyOssiana TepfenhartBergen County, NJ
Female inmate found dead in the Hudson County Correctional FacilityBLOCK WORK MEDIAHudson County, NJ
Lottery now open for affordable apartments in luxury building on the ConcourseWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
stevensducks.com
Field Hockey Earns Three All-MAC Freedom Selections
ANNVILLE, Pa. (November 9, 2022) – Fifth-year Emily Franco, senior Lynda Farinella Emily Smart of the Stevens Institute of Technology field hockey team were each named First Team All-MAC Freedom, the league office announced Wednesday as part of its season-end awards announcement. Farinella, a second-team honoree as a junior,...
stevensducks.com
Women’s Basketball Pulls Away from Kean to Win Season Opener 76-60
UNION, N.J. (November 9, 2022) – Junior Elissa Nsenkyire poured in a career-high 28 points to lead the Stevens Institute of Technology women's basketball team to a 76-60 victory over Kean University Wednesday in a non-conference matchup at Harwood Arena. Graduate student Jess Broad added 10 points and seven...
Washington Square News
Nearly half of eligible NYU students won’t vote in midterms, WSN poll finds
NYU senior Jazmine Ulloa is one of many students who has decided to not vote in this year’s midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 8. WSN talked to 103 students who are eligible to vote about whether they planned on casting their ballots in the midterm elections — 27.2% said they had already voted, 26.2% were preparing to and 46.6% did not plan to at all.
Meet Hell’s Kitchen’s First NYC Marathon Winner: Jacob Caswell makes History as Non-Binary Champion
It took two hours, 45 minutes and 12 seconds for Jacob Caswell to make history: as the New York Marathon’s first non-binary winner to take home a cash prize — and Hell’s Kitchen’s first ever local champion. Caswell, 25, was one of the Hell’s Kitchen heroes to take part in an especially tough marathon, with […] The post Meet Hell’s Kitchen’s First NYC Marathon Winner: Jacob Caswell makes History as Non-Binary Champion appeared first on W42ST.
yu.edu
Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman, President of Yeshiva University, Announces $5 Million Gift to Launch The Anita Zucker Program for Jewish Early Childhood Educators
Yeshiva University has announced a $5 million gift from philanthropist Anita Zucker of Charleston, South Carolina, to establish the Anita Zucker Program for Jewish Early Childhood Educators. The generous gift will provide scholarships for qualified Yeshiva University undergraduate students who wish to pursue careers in Jewish early childhood education. It...
FOX 28 Spokane
Republicans win several House races in New York City suburbs
NEW YORK (AP) — Republican candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives notched several wins in New York City’s suburbs, seizing a seat in an area once considered safely Democratic and defending two others that were tightly contested. The strong showing by Republicans on Long Island came after the city’s suburbs emerged as an unlikely battleground for control of the House. Other closely watched contests remained too early to call Wednesday morning, including the re-election race of U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney. One of the nation’s bluest states, New York became an unexpected opportunity for Republicans due to voter dissatisfaction and a more favorable political map.
HelloGiggles
NYC Marathon Runners Told Us Their Favorite Fresh and Functional Running Sneakers
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission. Runners from all over the world took center stage at The 2022 TCS New York...
NYC Mayor Is Disappointed That Allied PAC Gave Zeldin Campaign $10,000
On the eve of his NYC election battle with Governor Hochul, Lee Zeldin received a $10,000 donation from a political organization with whom Mayor Eric Adams is closely associated.
thefordhamram.com
Bringing the Art of Italian Fare to the Bronx
When searching for an authentic Italian sandwich near Fordham’s campus, there is no better place than Casa Della Mozzarella. From the authentic experience of entering the store to the quality of the products they sell, it is an amazing way to experience a taste of Italy in the Bronx. In the store you will find the so-called “King of Mozzarella” along with his family making the famed mozzarella and slicing up meats for sandwiches. Casa Della Mozzarella is a great representation of a family-owned business that has popularity beyond the local community, and their products have a beautiful story behind them.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Forecaster details latest on track, timing of impacts to NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to unleash heavy rain and wind on the northern Bahamas Wednesday before strengthening to a hurricane and thrashing the east coast of Florida beginning later Wednesday night. The storm is then forecasted to turn up the East Coast and make...
10 Places to Spend Christmas Alone in the US
Alone during the holidays? You’re not the only one. More and more people are spending Christmas alone, and it can be a great way to recharge your batteries and enjoy some well-earned peace and quiet. But where are the best places to spend Christmas alone? Here are 10 of the best places in the United States to spend Christmas alone.
Powerball in NY: More than 20 tickets worth $50,000 sold
NEW YORK (PIX11) — No one struck it big in New York and took home Powerball’s grand prize, but people throughout the state won smaller prizes, lottery officials announced Tuesday. A Power Play prize worth $100,000 was sold. More than 20 third-prize winning tickets, each worth $50,00, were also sold. Each ticket had four matching […]
fox5ny.com
NYC pizza restaurant consistently snags top spot
New Yorkers love their pizza, so coming in tops in the Big Apple is no small feat. Ribalta, on 48 East 12th St., has consistently snagged the number one spot.
MAP: See how every NYC neighborhood voted in the governor’s race
The Statue of Liberty in front of the Lower Manhattan skyline. More than half a million New York City voters supported Republican Lee Zeldin all across the city. [ more › ]
evgrieve.com
A GoFundMe campaign launched ahead of Ray's 90th birthday at Ray's Candy Store
In January, Ray Alvarez, who's still working the late-night shift at Ray's Candy Store, turns 90. Ahead of that, the shop, which opened in 1974 here at 113 Avenue A just north of Seventh Street, is now hosting a GoFundMe "to help ensure he can keep his bills paid and his doors open for as long as he wants!"
From sales associate to service tech: 20 seasonal job openings in NYC, including salary information
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s that time of year when retailers are seeking seasonal workers to help during the busy holiday season. It will be different than previous years for job seekers in New York City, after a recent city law went into effect requiring companies with more than four employees to post salary ranges on job postings — both those shared on public sites and on internal bulletin boards, as well as jobs that offer a hybrid or remote position.
Friends Fear Missing Woman May be Abused
BRONX - Frantic family members and friends of a missing Connecticut woman are offering a $500 reward for the safe return of Hollyann Smith, 24, who was last heard from on October 25, somewhere along Webster Avenue.
Here’s when NYC’s next sunset after 6 p.m. will be
NEW YORK (PIX11) — With the change of the clock, many New Yorkers headed home from work on Monday in the dark. There are weeks and weeks of that ahead. New York last saw a sunset after 6 p.m. on Oct. 25, according to timeanddate.com. Sunsets will continue getting earlier and earlier until the earliest ones […]
The Countdown: Breaking down major races on Midterm Elections Eve
In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we dissect the major races ahead of Tuesday's Midterm Elections and the implications it could have on the country.
ilovetheupperwestside.com
The Best Fried Chicken on the Upper West Side
For most of my life, fried chicken was not something that was treated with much respect on the Upper West Side. We’ve always had murky fast food options and Chinese takeout spots featuring dishes that were not quite so commonly found in China. And, of course, the many Latin restaurants would have some sort of fried chicken dishes available for you. But outside of Blondies wings, few places have done justice to the battered bird up until a few years ago.
