Axelrad Named Defensive Player of the Year to Lead Women’s Volleyball’s All-MAC Freedom Awards

When searching for an authentic Italian sandwich near Fordham’s campus, there is no better place than Casa Della Mozzarella. From the authentic experience of entering the store to the quality of the products they sell, it is an amazing way to experience a taste of Italy in the Bronx. In the store you will find the so-called “King of Mozzarella” along with his family making the famed mozzarella and slicing up meats for sandwiches. Casa Della Mozzarella is a great representation of a family-owned business that has popularity beyond the local community, and their products have a beautiful story behind them.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO