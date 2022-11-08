Iowa Republicans were ahead in almost all statewide and congressional races as of 6am CT.Here are where some of the other key races and the constitutional amendment stand after last night’s elections.Of note: Incumbents are represented by an asterisk and leaders or winners are bolded.Percentages were based on totals reported as of 6am Wednesday. Incumbents are represented by an asterisk and leaders or winners are bold. Data: Iowa Secretary of State; Chart: Axios VisualsConstitutional amendment: Gun restrictions are now subject to "strict scrutiny” under the Iowa constitution, the highest legal hurdle for legislation to clear if challenged in court.Statewide and...

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO