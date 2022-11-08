ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, IA

Mix 94.7 KMCH

Johnson Wins Open Seat for Iowa House District 67

Delaware County will have someone new representing them in Iowa House next year. For the past twelve years, Monticello Republican Lee Hein served as the area’s State Representative in Des Moines – but last year’s redistricting left an open seat in this year’s November General Election.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa Secretary of State calls for ballot recount in two counties

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate called for a recount of votes in Warren County and Des Moines County. Pate tweeted at 12:24 a.m. on Wednesday that he is requesting the counties to conduct administrative recounts of ballots. As of Pate’s...
IOWA STATE
littlevillagemag.com

Election 2022: Johnson County remains a Democratic stronghold, as Republicans sweep to victories statewide

Johnson County remained a bright spot for Iowa Democrats on Tuesday, even as Republicans dominated Election Day statewide. Every Democrat in a statewide race carried the county by a large margin, even as they were defeated by Republicans. The only possible exception to that pattern is the Auditor of State race, which was still too close to call on Wednesday morning.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Secretary Of State Calls For Audit Of 30,000 Ballots

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is calling for a recount involving 30-thousand ballots. Pate says due to technical problems, Des Moines and Warren counties officials are being told to recount their ballots. The fate of the State Auditor’s race likely hangs in the balance of the audited 30-thousand ballots as Democrat incumbent Rob Sand holds a three-thousand vote lead over Republican Todd Halbur.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Bird overtakes Miller in Iowa Attorney General election

DES MOINES, Iowa – The longest-serving state Attorney General in the nation, Iowa’s Tom Miller, appears to have lost his bid for re-election. Though the race hasn’t been officially called by the Associated Press, results from the Iowa Secretary of State’s website show Republican Brenna Bird leads Democrat Miller 50.8% to 49.13% with 97 of […]
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa election results

Jury selection underway in trial for man charged in deadly Cedar Rapids shooting. Jury selection is expected to finish up for one of the men on trial for a deadly mass shooting in Cedar Rapids. Iowa house and senate election results. Updated: 4 hours ago. People have voted, and the...
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Iowa’s 2022 election a ‘red wave’ in all but one statewide race

It appears to be an Iowa GOP sweep of all but one statewide race in this year’s General Election,. “It’s been an incredible campaign…and I’m excited to say to you tonight that we are not yet done because the best is yet to come,” Governor Kim Reynolds said. Reynolds defeated Democrat Deidre Dejear by 20 points. Reynolds has been governor since mid-2017.
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Iowa Republican Gov. Reynolds reelected over Democrat DeJear

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds won a second full term after campaigning on a record of tax cuts and conservative handling of the state’s economy. Reynolds defeated Democrat Deidre DeJear after a campaign in which the incumbent campaigned on her success in building...
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

The outcomes of key Iowa races in Tuesday's election

Iowa Republicans were ahead in almost all statewide and congressional races as of 6am CT.Here are where some of the other key races and the constitutional amendment stand after last night’s elections.Of note: Incumbents are represented by an asterisk and leaders or winners are bolded.Percentages were based on totals reported as of 6am Wednesday. Incumbents are represented by an asterisk and leaders or winners are bold. Data: Iowa Secretary of State; Chart: Axios VisualsConstitutional amendment: Gun restrictions are now subject to "strict scrutiny” under the Iowa constitution, the highest legal hurdle for legislation to clear if challenged in court.Statewide and...
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

Unofficial Election Results for 2022 General Election in Monore County

Write In – 6 (0.21%) Zach Nunn (REP) – 2,106 (72.5%) Cindy Axne (DEM) – 794 (27.33%) Kim Reynolds and Adam Gregg (REP) – 2.256 (76.4%) Diedre DeJear and Eric Van Lancker (DEM) – 635 (21.41%) Rick Stewart and Marco Battaglia (LIB) – 64 (2.16%)...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa will not receive $30 million in federal aid for child care

The state of Iowa is losing $30 million in federal money that would have helped families access basic child care services. The governor’s office says the loss of that money is the result of a deliberate decision to avoid having to commit $3 million in matching state funds toward child care. But a Democratic state […] The post Iowa will not receive $30 million in federal aid for child care appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Three quick hits on Iowa's 2022 early vote

The Iowa Secretary of State's office has released the final unofficial absentee ballot totals for the 2022 general election. These figures reflect all in-person early voting, which wrapped up on November 7, as well as all ballots that arrived in the mail or through drop boxes at the close of business on November 7. A later report will include all absentee ballots that arrive at county auditors' offices by 8:00 pm today.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa gun rights amendment passes

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans approved adding a gun rights amendment to Iowa's constitution in Tuesday's election. If you don't see results above, click here. The "strict scrutiny" amendment needed a simple majority to pass. The language of the proposed amendment differs and expands upon what's listed in the...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa GOP blacklists KCRG from election night coverage

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Republican Party has blocked access for KCRG-TV9 to cover its political rally on election night in an apparent effort to blacklist a media outlet due to coverage. The Republican Party of Iowa is hosting a GOP Victory Party at the Hilton in Downtown...
IOWA STATE

