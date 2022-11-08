Read full article on original website
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Johnson Wins Open Seat for Iowa House District 67
Delaware County will have someone new representing them in Iowa House next year. For the past twelve years, Monticello Republican Lee Hein served as the area’s State Representative in Des Moines – but last year’s redistricting left an open seat in this year’s November General Election.
Daily Iowan
Iowa Secretary of State calls for ballot recount in two counties
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate called for a recount of votes in Warren County and Des Moines County. Pate tweeted at 12:24 a.m. on Wednesday that he is requesting the counties to conduct administrative recounts of ballots. As of Pate’s...
littlevillagemag.com
Election 2022: Johnson County remains a Democratic stronghold, as Republicans sweep to victories statewide
Johnson County remained a bright spot for Iowa Democrats on Tuesday, even as Republicans dominated Election Day statewide. Every Democrat in a statewide race carried the county by a large margin, even as they were defeated by Republicans. The only possible exception to that pattern is the Auditor of State race, which was still too close to call on Wednesday morning.
Secretary of State calls for recount in 2 Iowa counties due to technical problems
DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says his office is investigating issues in two Iowa counties that are delaying the final vote count from Election Day Tuesday. Early Wednesday morning on Twitter, Pate said “Due to technical problems, I am calling on Des Moines and Warren County to conduct administrative recounts […]
Iowa Secretary Of State Calls For Audit Of 30,000 Ballots
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is calling for a recount involving 30-thousand ballots. Pate says due to technical problems, Des Moines and Warren counties officials are being told to recount their ballots. The fate of the State Auditor’s race likely hangs in the balance of the audited 30-thousand ballots as Democrat incumbent Rob Sand holds a three-thousand vote lead over Republican Todd Halbur.
Bird overtakes Miller in Iowa Attorney General election
DES MOINES, Iowa – The longest-serving state Attorney General in the nation, Iowa’s Tom Miller, appears to have lost his bid for re-election. Though the race hasn’t been officially called by the Associated Press, results from the Iowa Secretary of State’s website show Republican Brenna Bird leads Democrat Miller 50.8% to 49.13% with 97 of […]
KCCI.com
Zach Nunn defeats Cindy Axne with all counties reporting in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District
DES MOINES, Iowa — All of the counties are reporting results in the race for Iowa's 3rd Congressional District, according to Secretary of State Paul Pate. The Associated Press called the race Wednesday afternoon. Results show Republican Zach Nunn with 156,237 (50.26%) votes. Democrat Cindy Axne has 154,084 (49.57%) votes.
Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District race too close to call
The hotly contested race between incumbent Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne and Republican challenger Zach Nunn to represent Iowa's Third Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives is still too close to call Wednesday morning according to NBC News.
KCRG.com
Iowa election results
Jury selection underway in trial for man charged in deadly Cedar Rapids shooting. Jury selection is expected to finish up for one of the men on trial for a deadly mass shooting in Cedar Rapids. Iowa house and senate election results. Updated: 4 hours ago. People have voted, and the...
voiceofalexandria.com
Newly-elected legislators J.D. Scholten, Kevin Alons among Iowa statehouse winning candidates with no challengers
SIOUX CITY — One said he ran to fight for Western Iowa, the other hopes to be a check on what he sees as overreach by the federal government under President Joe Biden. Both had chance to kick back a bit as election results came in on Tuesday. Sioux...
kiwaradio.com
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller Defeated, Pate And Naig Cruise To Victory, Fitzgerald Loses
Statewide, Iowa — America’s longest serving Attorney General was defeated by Republican Brenna Bird. Democrat Tom Miller called Bird Tuesday night to concede. Miller, who is 78, says he’s not sure what’s next for him. With 97 of 99 counties reporting unofficial results, Republican Roby Smith...
Radio Iowa
Iowa’s 2022 election a ‘red wave’ in all but one statewide race
It appears to be an Iowa GOP sweep of all but one statewide race in this year’s General Election,. “It’s been an incredible campaign…and I’m excited to say to you tonight that we are not yet done because the best is yet to come,” Governor Kim Reynolds said. Reynolds defeated Democrat Deidre Dejear by 20 points. Reynolds has been governor since mid-2017.
KWQC
Iowa Republican Gov. Reynolds reelected over Democrat DeJear
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds won a second full term after campaigning on a record of tax cuts and conservative handling of the state’s economy. Reynolds defeated Democrat Deidre DeJear after a campaign in which the incumbent campaigned on her success in building...
The outcomes of key Iowa races in Tuesday's election
Iowa Republicans were ahead in almost all statewide and congressional races as of 6am CT.Here are where some of the other key races and the constitutional amendment stand after last night’s elections.Of note: Incumbents are represented by an asterisk and leaders or winners are bolded.Percentages were based on totals reported as of 6am Wednesday. Incumbents are represented by an asterisk and leaders or winners are bold. Data: Iowa Secretary of State; Chart: Axios VisualsConstitutional amendment: Gun restrictions are now subject to "strict scrutiny” under the Iowa constitution, the highest legal hurdle for legislation to clear if challenged in court.Statewide and...
Corydon Times-Republican
Unofficial Election Results for 2022 General Election in Monore County
Write In – 6 (0.21%) Zach Nunn (REP) – 2,106 (72.5%) Cindy Axne (DEM) – 794 (27.33%) Kim Reynolds and Adam Gregg (REP) – 2.256 (76.4%) Diedre DeJear and Eric Van Lancker (DEM) – 635 (21.41%) Rick Stewart and Marco Battaglia (LIB) – 64 (2.16%)...
Iowa voters approve gun rights amendment
Iowa voters have approved a proposed amendment to the state’s constitution that will more firmly entrenched gun owners’ rights, according to the Associated Press.
Iowa will not receive $30 million in federal aid for child care
The state of Iowa is losing $30 million in federal money that would have helped families access basic child care services. The governor’s office says the loss of that money is the result of a deliberate decision to avoid having to commit $3 million in matching state funds toward child care. But a Democratic state […] The post Iowa will not receive $30 million in federal aid for child care appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
bleedingheartland.com
Three quick hits on Iowa's 2022 early vote
The Iowa Secretary of State's office has released the final unofficial absentee ballot totals for the 2022 general election. These figures reflect all in-person early voting, which wrapped up on November 7, as well as all ballots that arrived in the mail or through drop boxes at the close of business on November 7. A later report will include all absentee ballots that arrive at county auditors' offices by 8:00 pm today.
KCCI.com
Iowa gun rights amendment passes
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans approved adding a gun rights amendment to Iowa's constitution in Tuesday's election. If you don't see results above, click here. The "strict scrutiny" amendment needed a simple majority to pass. The language of the proposed amendment differs and expands upon what's listed in the...
KCRG.com
Iowa GOP blacklists KCRG from election night coverage
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Republican Party has blocked access for KCRG-TV9 to cover its political rally on election night in an apparent effort to blacklist a media outlet due to coverage. The Republican Party of Iowa is hosting a GOP Victory Party at the Hilton in Downtown...
