SoCal will be mild, sunny on Sunday
Southern California will stay cool but sunny and mostly clear over the weekend.
mymotherlode.com
Nevada Democrats sweep 3 key House seats in close battles
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Incumbent Democrats completed a sweep Friday of three key swing seats in the western battleground state of Nevada that Republicans had targeted in their bid to take control of the U.S. House. Reps. Dina Titus, Steven Horsford and Susie Lee all held off GOP challengers...
mymotherlode.com
Vegas woman takes plea in California doctor’s beating death
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former model charged in the beating death of a California doctor whose body was found in a car trunk outside Las Vegas has accepted a plea agreement. Las Vegas media outlets reported this week 29-year-old Kelsey Turner will take an Alford plea to second-degree murder, according to court documents.
mymotherlode.com
LA County deputy charged with assault in deadly shooting
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was charged with fatally shooting a suicidal man who was laying on the ground, prosecutors announced Thursday. Remin Pineda was charged Wednesday with assault with a semiautomatic firearm and assault under color of authority in the March 2021 shooting of David Ordaz Jr.
mymotherlode.com
East Sonora Chase Ends In Crash
East Sonora, CA – A chase in East Sonora that reached speeds of over 80 mph on Highway 108 ended in a crash and an arrest for DUI. A report of a drunk driver had Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies searching for the vehicle in the area of Mono Way and Cordelia Avenue near Hess Avenue on Sunday around 5:30 p.m. A deputy spotted the car and observed the vehicle swerving. Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian reports that the deputy tried to make a traffic stop near Mono Way and Highway 108, but the driver, 46-year-old Lee Peterson, hit the gas, continuing east on the highway.
mymotherlode.com
No. 8 UCLA cruises past Long Beach State 93-69
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyger Campbell scored 18 points to move past 1,000 for his career as No. 8 UCLA rolled to a 93-69 victory over Long Beach State on Friday night. Jaylen Clark had 16 points and David Singleton added 14 points and a career high nine rebounds to help the Bruins (2-0) win their third game over the Beach in two seasons after the teams scheduled a second contest in January to make up for games lost to COVID cancellations.
