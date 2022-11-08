ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever review – grief shadows superhero sequel

By Peter Bradshaw
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NfhwA_0j3BpWs200
Photograph: Everett Collection Inc/Alamy

The fictional African state of Wakanda becomes a matriarchy in a fervent, yet understandably subdued new Black Panther movie whose exuberant and mournful impulses are at odds with each other. We can also see, almost in real time, a franchise coming to terms with loss at the same as its fictional characters. Chadwick Boseman, who in the previous adventure had played T’Challa, king of Wakanda, died of cancer two years ago at just 43 years old. Now this new film pays a heartfelt and decent tribute to his memory in a drama shaped around this sudden blow, making an honest attempt to shape a superhero film around the subject of grief.

T’Challa’s sister Shuri now has to step up to a quasi-regency role alongside her grief-stricken mother Ramonda, who now becomes queen because T’Challa has suddenly died; here are two typically elegant and charismatic performances from Letitia Wright and Angela Bassett, with Wright’s Shuri now stricken not just with sadness but a new kind of bleak self-knowledge. Despite her renown as a scientist, she could do nothing to prevent or even understand T’Challa’s fatal illness.

Wakanda’s intelligence agent and valued counsellor Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) has gone into self-imposed exile in Haiti. On the home front, Ramonda and Wakandan warriors Okoye (Danai Gurira) and Aneka (Michaela Coel) have to deal with a truculent Jabari tribesman M’Baku (a formidable presence from Winston Duke) and also what they see as opportunist and predatory attacks from western powers including France and the US at the UN who, sensing weakness, now want to seize the Wakandans’ precious mineral reserve of vibranium.

And there is another sensational development: the CIA, in the form of careworn station chief Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) has employed brilliant young MIT student Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) to design a new vibranium detector, which discloses a new source of this precious substance under the sea – but this turns out to be the property of another unknown people from a secret undersea city called Talokan, led by Namor (Tenoch Huerta) with Mesoamerican connections. The US incursion into their property rights triggers a terrible conflict in which Namor’s people, instead of making common cause with the Wakandans, wages war on them and the overground “colonisers” alike. As for Shuri, her destiny and birthright still lie ahead of her – a new female power in the land – and she has to decide whether she will be inspired in her time of trial by the memory of wise T’Challa, or less salubrious figures.

As with the last film, there are bold extravagant gestures of spectacle, while Wright, Coel, Bassett, Gurira and Thorne all supply fierce performances; each of them ups the onscreen voltage simply by appearing. And first among equals here is Wright. Shuri finds that that Wakandans’ great burden or even their tragedy is that they are fighting people who should be their allies – and this movie, like the previous one, can claim to be working with the themes of empire, oppression and even energy security. But I felt that there was a constraint at work, an understandable constraint given that the film is to some degree about grief and loss, but one which Wakanda Forever had not quite found a way of developing and absorbing. At all events, this is another star performance from Wright.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Kim Petras: ‘I am unapologetic about who I am’

Kim Petras’s Slut Pop era is over. At least, it is for now. That was the title of the 30-year-old German-born, LA-based musician’s last EP, released in February. The first lines of the opening track – cheekily imploring listeners to disrobe – set the tone. From there, other offerings on the record continued in the same catchily explicit, sex-positive vein.
The Guardian

Why Poland may have most to gain from a Russian defeat in Ukraine

If the outcome of the war could be determined by the toss of a coin, the camps would be clear: democracies would want Ukraine to win, autocracies would want it to lose. But real-world political outcomes are not so binary. They typically fall on a spectrum between annihilation and total victory. This leaves the democracies divided into at least three camps: the English-speaking, the western European and the eastern European minus Hungary. What Putin calls the “collective west” all want Ukraine to win. But not necessarily to the same extent.
The Guardian

Man who lived in Charles de Gaulle airport for 18 years dies there

An Iranian man who lived for 18 years in Paris’s Charles de Gaulle airport and inspired the 2004 Steven Spielberg film The Terminal died on Saturday in the airport, officials said. Mehran Karimi Nasseri died after a heart attack in the airport’s Terminal 2F around midday, according an official...
The Guardian

Blind date: ‘Did we kiss? Just a little bit’

To meet someone new and have a nice meal. He was cute – great hair – and better than I was expecting. I got lost so was a bit late and he was already there. Differences between the UK and the US. Politics. Pubs. Favourite movies (Toy Story 2). University … He was really easy to talk to.
The Guardian

Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan: ‘I don’t want my kids growing up with a has-been father’

If you have ever paid attention to the Smashing Pumpkins, you know that Billy Corgan is a famously self-important rock star: the type who talks at length to the press about how great he is and then complains about being misquoted. We are in a Manhattan hotel, discussing how Corgan came to realise that his lifelong pursuit of music – and the undeniable success that had come with it – had left him unfulfilled, when he says this: “I would watch people quite cleverly try to disassemble what I’d actually built. They were sort of interested in separating me from my own true narrative.”
The Guardian

The Guardian

500K+
Followers
114K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy