Iowa State (4-5, 1-5) at Oklahoma State (6-3,3-3) After what felt like centuries, your Iowa State Cyclone football team got a win last weekend in dominating fashion, positively obliterating the West Virginia Mountaineers by a 31-14 scoreline, which appears far closer than the game actually was. The offense looked much better amassing 172 rush yards behind the efforts of Cartevious Norton and Deon Silas, which paired up nicely with a very efficient passing day from Hunter Dekkers.

