Effingham Radio
Lake Land College Announces 2022-2023 Student Ambassadors
Lake Land College announced the 2022-2023 Student Ambassador team this fall following a competitive selection process. The Student Ambassadors are a group of students who serve as official representatives of Lake Land College. They assist the college by informing prospective students of the opportunities available to them at Lake Land.
southernillinoisnow.com
Heavy ‘surprise’ snow hits part of South Central Illinois
Snowfall measurements up to eight inches are being reported from the early morning snow in South Central Illinois with official readings at the Salem Water Plant of 3 inches and 2.6 inches at the Centralia Water Plant. The heaviest band of snow appears to have moved through the Beckemeyer, Carlyle,...
WAND TV
Where to warm up in Central Illinois
(WAND) — WAND has compiled a list of warming shelters by county. Availability differs from location to location and the list is not exhaustive. If you would like to submit an update for a shelter, please email news@wandtv.com. Champaign County. C-U at Home Men’s Emergency Shelter. C-U at...
Effingham Radio
Kick Off Your Holiday Season at Hometown Christmas
November 10, 2022, The Downtown Effingham Business Group (DEBG) and McHugh Hospitality Group/Hampton Inn & Suites invite you to the Downtown Effingham Hometown Christmas to share in Christmas traditions and family fun with a day full of activities for the young and young at heart. Downtown will be transformed into...
Effingham Radio
Lake Land College Board of Trustees to Meet Monday
The Lake Land College Board of Trustees is set to meet on Monday, November 14th at 6:00pm. Consent Items: Approval of Minutes of October 10, 2022, Regular Meeting; Approval of Minutes of October 10, 2022 Closed Session; Approval of Agenda of November 14, 2022, Board of Trustees Meeting; Bills for Payment and Travel Expenses; Destruction of Tape Recording of the May 10, 2021 Closed Session.
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Emergency Telephone System Board to Meet Tuesday
The Effingham County Emergency Telephone System Board is set to meet on Tuesday, November 15th at Noon. Equipment Committee-Effingham County Fire Chiefs-Funding for New Proposed Communications System. City of Effingham Fire -Funding for (3) Sites. Approve FY23 Budget. Addressing/GIS Report. System Administrators Report. IT Report. Old Business. New Business. Update...
14news.com
Marijuana cultivation job fair set to be held in Wabash Co.
ALBION, Ill. (WFIE) - Job opportunities are in high supply at a production plant in Albion. 14 News is learning about those new openings in the marijuana cultivation industry. Between 50 and 60 new entry-level jobs are available working with Verano, a company that owns brands like Zen Leaf, which is a chain of marijuana dispensaries.
Effingham Radio
Teddy John Forcum, 79
Teddy John Forcum, 79, of Mode, IL, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 8:45 p.m. in his home surrounded by his loving family, after a four year long battle with cancer. Ted was born on March 26, 1943 in Mode, IL, the son of John and Emma Margaret...
vincennespbs.org
Fire injures Firefighter
A structure fire in Lawrence County, Illinois happened Thursday. The Lawrence-Allison Department requested aid from Bridgeport for the incident north of Lawrenceville. The structure was a metal barn. One firefighter was taken to the hospital with heat exhaustion. He was treated and released.
Effingham Radio
Teutopolis Board of Education Set to Meet Monday
The Teutopolis Board of Education is set to meet on Monday, November 14th at 6:00pm. Board Business – Consent Agenda: Approval of Minutes; Approval of an Intergovernmental Agreement for Bookkeeping Services; Acceptance of the Annual Statement of Affairs Publication; Approval of the School Maintenance Grant FY23. Consider a Motion...
WTHI
Building collapses on Main Street in Olney
OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - News 10 is working to learn more information about a building collapse in Richland County. The front of the Olney Cleaners building collapsed late Friday evening. The building is located at 410 Main Street, next to Hovey's Diner in Olney. Main Street between North Boone Street...
southernillinoisnow.com
Three hurt in head-on crash north of Sandoval
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash on US 51 near the Boone Street Road intersection north of Sandoval Saturday morning. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say a car driven by 47-year-old Monica Owens of Conger Avenue in Mt. Vernon was northbound when her pickup truck skidded on the snow-covered pavement, went out of control, and struck an oncoming SUV head-on driven by 52-year-old Sherry Hoagland of Fairydale Road in Odin. One of the vehicles came to rest on the pavement while the other ran into the ditch after impact.
WAND TV
Decatur Fire crews respond to house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Fire crews respond to house fire near S Illinois and E Cleveland street, Thursday afternoon. According to Battalion Chief Neil Elder, crews arrived on the scene around noon and found fire coming from the front side of the residence. Officials say no one was reported inside the...
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 35 year old Natashia L. Shamhart of Newton for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of <5g of meth. Natashia was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 44 year old Demetrius A. Woods of Charleston for an Effingham...
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 43 year old Timothy J. Beccue of Effingham for attempted residential arson. Timothy was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 50 year old Kenneth R. Lowe of Effingham for a US District Court of the Southern District warrant for conspiracy to distribute meth, distribution of meth, and possession of meth with intent to deliver. Kenneth was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, November 11th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested 56-year-old Anthony Watkins of Walnut Hill Road in Centralia on an outstanding St. Clair County Warrant for failure to appear on an aggravated DUI charge. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Salem Police arrested 36-year-old Thomas Koch of West Spruce in Salem on an outstanding...
Police investigate threat to Robinson area middle school
ROBINSON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials said that students are safe, and a student was kept out of the classroom following a threat made to a Robinson, Illinois middle school. According to a post on the Robinson Community Unit School District 2, school officials and police were made aware of the threat on Tuesday, November 8. […]
Herald & Review
State Rep. Tim Butler to resign from Illinois House
SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, who was elected Tuesday to represent a portion of Macon County under the new state legislative district lines that take effect in January, announced Friday that he is resigning. Butler, 55, who has served in the Illinois House since 2015, will become...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two Salem juvenile girls airlifted from scene of side-by-side crash
Two Salem juvenile girls were airlifted to Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis for treatment after the side-by-side they were operating went out of control and crashed in the 2500 block of Farthing Road in rural Odin early Sunday afternoon. Odin Fire Chief Greg Smith says the two told first...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, November 12th, 2022
Centralia Police have made two felony drug arrests. 30-year-old Cody Matson of West Noleman in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police for possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a Marion County traffic warrant. Bond on the warrant is set at $10,000. 46-year-old...
