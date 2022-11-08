Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
New cameras continue leading to arrests in Niles
A new day brings word of a new arrest in Niles, thanks to cameras recently installed throughout the city. According to the Police Department’s Facebook page, the Flock camera system on Thursday spotted a 2021 Jeep Compass near the Eastwood Mall that had been stolen from Warren. An officer...
WYTV.com
2 OVI checkpoints in Mahoning County overnight
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Mahoning County OVI Task Force are holding two OVI checkpoints in Austintown overnight. The first will be at 1051 S. Raccoon Road in Austintown from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. The second will be 4477 Mahoning Avenue in Austintown...
Mahoning County indictments: Nov. 11, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments Thursday:
Youngstown man faces multiple rape charges
A Youngstown man was indicted on rape charges.
OSHP investigating fatal utility vehicle hit-and-run in Geauga County
AUBURN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A hit-and-run vehicle crash killed a man early Saturday morning in Geauga County, Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Troopers were initially called to the area of Munn Road around 12:30 a.m. after a 23-year-old driving a utility vehicle was reportedly hit from behind and was flung off the roadway. The […]
cleveland19.com
1 of 3 Cleveland Speedway robbery suspects threatens to kill employees, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A trio of robbery suspects is on the loose after targeting a Speedway gas station, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The robbery happened at 4280 West 150th St. on Oct. 28, according to police. Police said the suspects stole multiple cases of...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown man indicted after humane agents find starved dog at his South Side home
A warrant has been issued for a Youngstown man after humane agents found the remains of a dog chained in the back yard of his South Side home. The Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday handed up an indictment charging 25-year-old Lamont Thomas with violating Ohio’s law concerning companion animals.
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after interstate crash
First News was on the scene of a fatal one-vehicle crash on a major interstate around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
WYTV.com
One injured; police investigating shooting in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren police are investigating a shooting where one person was injured. One person was shot in a shooting that occurred around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Ogden and Maryland avenues. First News is working to find out the status of the victim. Check back...
Mom says dad dropped child after she ‘dumped his weed’
Warren police told a mom to follow up with the prosecutor's office after she said the father of her child dropped the child in retaliation to the woman dumping out a bag of marijuana.
Crimes solved with help of high-tech cameras in Niles
High-tech cameras are keeping watch over the Eastwood Mall in Niles and the city of Niles.
explore venango
Local Woman Accused of Credit Card Fraud Apprehended After Giving Written Statement Under False Name
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT)– Sugarcreek Borough Police have apprehended a local woman accused of credit card fraud and providing false information to authorities. Court documents indicate 44-year-old Sheila Lavon Staab, of Franklin, was arraigned at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, on the following charges in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland:
WYTV.com
Ex-Trumbull Co. employee pleads guilty in cocaine sales case
CLEVELAND (WKBN) — A former Trumbull County Probate Court employee pleaded guilty Thursday to selling cocaine in transactions conducted by law enforcement authorities. Lisa Crusan, 41, of Warren, pleaded guilty to three counts of distribution of cocaine before a U.S. District judge in Cleveland. On three separate occasions in...
WFMJ.com
Former Trumbull County Probate Court employee pleads guilty to distributing cocaine
A former Trumbull County Probate Court employee pled guilty on Thursday to distributing cocaine. Former employee, 41-year-old Lisa Crusan pled guilty to three counts of distribution of cocaine. She is scheduled to be sentenced on March 15 2023. According to court documents, Crusan sold cocaine three separate times between the...
WYTV.com
Youngstown woman charged with OVI after Route 224 crash
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Ohio State Highway Patrol said that one person has been charged with OVI after a truck collided with a car on Route 224 in Boardman Friday morning. Troopers said that Brittney Gibson, 40, of Youngstown was driving in the eastbound lane of State Route 224 when her vehicle went left of center and struck a truck head-on that was stopped at a red light in the westbound lane.
WFMJ.com
Death of teen at Bloomfield party ruled as accidental
The Trumbull County Coroner has ruled as accidental, the death of a teenager who was attending a large party in a wooded area in Bloomfield Township early Sunday. Dr. Lawrence D'Amico has determined that 17-year old-Mark Slabaugh died as a result of a laceration of the heart due to blunt force trauma to the chest.
PSP: Over $1K in clothing stolen from Grove City retail store
Troopers were called to the store on Leesburg Grove City Road around 4:30 p.m. on October 27.
98online.com
Woman Cops To Meat Beating At Ohio Walmart
(thesmokinggun) NOVEMBER 9–An Ohio woman yesterday copped to clobbering a female acquaintance in the face with a 10-pound log of ground beef during a confrontation in the potato chip aisle of a Walmart in suburban Cleveland. In a deal with prosecutors, Maneka Garner, 27, pleaded no contest to disorderly...
Kinsman couple facing charges, accused of dunking teen underwater as discipline
A KInsman man and woman are facing charges after a report that they were dunking a child underwater as punishment.
Police: Man who caused fiery Ohio crash was on drugs
Authorities said a Nashport man was on drugs and driving without a valid license when his dump truck collided with a state transportation department vehicle along Interstate 77 in May, causing an explosion that engulfed both vehicles.
