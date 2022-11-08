BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Ohio State Highway Patrol said that one person has been charged with OVI after a truck collided with a car on Route 224 in Boardman Friday morning. Troopers said that Brittney Gibson, 40, of Youngstown was driving in the eastbound lane of State Route 224 when her vehicle went left of center and struck a truck head-on that was stopped at a red light in the westbound lane.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO