Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

New cameras continue leading to arrests in Niles

A new day brings word of a new arrest in Niles, thanks to cameras recently installed throughout the city. According to the Police Department’s Facebook page, the Flock camera system on Thursday spotted a 2021 Jeep Compass near the Eastwood Mall that had been stolen from Warren. An officer...
NILES, OH
WYTV.com

2 OVI checkpoints in Mahoning County overnight

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Mahoning County OVI Task Force are holding two OVI checkpoints in Austintown overnight. The first will be at 1051 S. Raccoon Road in Austintown from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. The second will be 4477 Mahoning Avenue in Austintown...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

One injured; police investigating shooting in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren police are investigating a shooting where one person was injured. One person was shot in a shooting that occurred around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Ogden and Maryland avenues. First News is working to find out the status of the victim. Check back...
WARREN, OH
explore venango

Local Woman Accused of Credit Card Fraud Apprehended After Giving Written Statement Under False Name

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT)– Sugarcreek Borough Police have apprehended a local woman accused of credit card fraud and providing false information to authorities. Court documents indicate 44-year-old Sheila Lavon Staab, of Franklin, was arraigned at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, on the following charges in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland:
FRANKLIN, PA
WYTV.com

Ex-Trumbull Co. employee pleads guilty in cocaine sales case

CLEVELAND (WKBN) — A former Trumbull County Probate Court employee pleaded guilty Thursday to selling cocaine in transactions conducted by law enforcement authorities. Lisa Crusan, 41, of Warren, pleaded guilty to three counts of distribution of cocaine before a U.S. District judge in Cleveland. On three separate occasions in...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Youngstown woman charged with OVI after Route 224 crash

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Ohio State Highway Patrol said that one person has been charged with OVI after a truck collided with a car on Route 224 in Boardman Friday morning. Troopers said that Brittney Gibson, 40, of Youngstown was driving in the eastbound lane of State Route 224 when her vehicle went left of center and struck a truck head-on that was stopped at a red light in the westbound lane.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Death of teen at Bloomfield party ruled as accidental

The Trumbull County Coroner has ruled as accidental, the death of a teenager who was attending a large party in a wooded area in Bloomfield Township early Sunday. Dr. Lawrence D'Amico has determined that 17-year old-Mark Slabaugh died as a result of a laceration of the heart due to blunt force trauma to the chest.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
98online.com

Woman Cops To Meat Beating At Ohio Walmart

(thesmokinggun) NOVEMBER 9–An Ohio woman yesterday copped to clobbering a female acquaintance in the face with a 10-pound log of ground beef during a confrontation in the potato chip aisle of a Walmart in suburban Cleveland. In a deal with prosecutors, Maneka Garner, 27, pleaded no contest to disorderly...
CLEVELAND, OH

