New Avatar: The Way of Water trailer proves it could be the best movie of 2022

The official trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water has been released online – and we don't think there'll be a more beautiful film to arrive in theaters for a long time. The latest teaser for the long overdue Avatar sequel reveals a bit more about its family-based drama at the heart of its story. Much like its predecessor, which is the highest-grossing movie of all-time, though, it's Avatar: The Way of Water's awe-inspiring visuals that'll have viewers replaying the trailer until the movie's release later this year.
Watch Whirl the Illinois Zoo Tiger Clean a Camera the Tiger Way

When you're a tiger, you do things different. A tiger in an Illinois zoo this week gave a clinic on how you clean cameras in the most tiger way possible. If you have never seen Whirl before, she's the resident Amur tiger at the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago, Illinois. She has quite a personality. Brookfield put a camera in her enclosure to see what would happen. Up-close-and-personal is what would happen. Watch.
This Terrifying Haunted House in San Francisco Is the Perfect Fodder for a Viral TV Show

The Watcher, a series based on the true story behind a mysterious home, is currently the number one most popular show on Netflix, which has instigated a surge in queries about the real-life inspiration behind it. According to Google Trends, 500,000 users searched for information around "The Watcher" when the series dropped, making it the third most searched term in the country that day.
Midwest Trail Cam Shows a Stunning Black Wolf in the Woods

Even if you stare at trail cam videos for days on end, it's not likely you'll see anything remotely as cool as what appeared on this Midwestern trail cam. It was a stunning black wolf that got curious with the camera. Voyageurs Wolf Project which is located in the northern...
Dempsey: 'Disenchanted' is an escape from dark-themed movies

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Actor Patrick Dempsey knows the world can be a dark place, and many of the TV streaming options these days are dark, too. He thinks he’ll have the antidote next week on Disney+. The Nov. 18 release of “Disenchanted” comes 15 years after the “Enchanted.” Both star Amy Adams as cheery, singsong Giselle, who falls in love with a lawyer played by Dempsey. He said that during his recent travels he was disappointed by the heavy, dark-themed entertainment options. “Do I really want to get into this dark film right now? I just want to escape the realities of the world, not listen to the news, stay away from social media, and watch something,” he said. Oddly enough, “Disenchanted” has a darker theme than the original as Giselle’s life is turned upside down. “But it’s done in a light way, and hopefully, a way that can distract and entertain,” he said.
1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

