PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Actor Patrick Dempsey knows the world can be a dark place, and many of the TV streaming options these days are dark, too. He thinks he’ll have the antidote next week on Disney+. The Nov. 18 release of “Disenchanted” comes 15 years after the “Enchanted.” Both star Amy Adams as cheery, singsong Giselle, who falls in love with a lawyer played by Dempsey. He said that during his recent travels he was disappointed by the heavy, dark-themed entertainment options. “Do I really want to get into this dark film right now? I just want to escape the realities of the world, not listen to the news, stay away from social media, and watch something,” he said. Oddly enough, “Disenchanted” has a darker theme than the original as Giselle’s life is turned upside down. “But it’s done in a light way, and hopefully, a way that can distract and entertain,” he said.

