labpulse.com
Highly competitive molecular diagnostics market reaches $21B: Kalorama
The world market for molecular diagnostic testing has reached $21.3 billion, according to market researcher Kalorama Information. Kalorama, part of Science and Medicine Group and sister brand to LabPulse, has published its findings in the 11th edition of The World Market for Molecular Diagnostics, which is updated annually. The market...
News-Medical.net
Study reviews hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir antiviral potency against SARS‐CoV‐2
In a recent study published in the Journal of Heterocyclic Chemistry, researchers outlined the synthesis and the possible mechanism of action (MOA) of two potential severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) repurposing drug candidates. The researchers reviewed remdesivir and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as their pharmacokinetics and optimal dosage is already...
labpulse.com
Akoya Biosciences launches panels for spatial biomarker discovery and validation
Akoya Biosciences on Monday announced the launch of its PhenoCode Signature Panels for high-throughput spatial biomarker discovery and validation on the firm's PhenoImager platforms. The PhenoCode Signature Panels are a hybrid of the company’s legacy Codex and Opal assays, and, when combined with the PhenoImager platforms, enable spatial phenotyping workflow,...
getnews.info
Obesity Pipeline Drugs and Companies Insight Report (2022): Analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments
Obesity pipeline constitutes 120+ key companies continuously working towards developing 120+ Obesity treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight. Obesity Overview. Obesity is a multi-factorial disorder, which is often associated with many other significant diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and...
getnews.info
Spinal Stenosis Devices Market to Observe Impressive Growth by (2022-2032), Evaluates DelveInsight | Key Companies – Spinal Simplicity LLC, Medtronic, NuVasive Inc., Stryker, Surgalign
Spinal Stenosis Medical Devices Market report from DelveInsight provides an in-depth analysis of Blood and Fluid Warming Medical Devices, as well as historical and forecasted market trends in the 7MM (the US, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. Some Key Highlights from Spinal Stenosis Medical...
MedicalXpress
Genomic transposable elements modify the progression of Parkinson's disease
A study involving researchers from the University of Liverpool describes how transposable elements are associated with Parkinson's subtypes and impact disease trajectory. The study, published in Experimental Biology and Medicine, analyzed the variation of transposable elements—DNA sequences that have the ability to change their position within a genome—and their impact on different trajectories of Parkinson's disease.
labpulse.com
Siemens Healthineers Q4 Dx revenues rise 13% on increased sales of COVID-19 rapid antigen tests
Siemens Healthineers on Wednesday said its fiscal fourth-quarter diagnostics revenues rose 13% year over year, while its revenues including all segments rose 16%. For the quarter ended September 30, the Erlangen, Germany-based firm’s adjusted Diagnostics revenues were 1.44 billion euro (€) ($1.44 billion) compared to €1.28 billion in Q4 2021. On a comparable basis with the prior-year quarter, its Diagnostics revenues rose 6%, Siemens Healthineers said.
getnews.info
Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Pipeline Analysis: 80+ Companies are Working to Improve the Treatment Space | DelveInsight
DelveInsight’s, “Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Pipeline Insight, 2022,” report provides comprehensive insights about 80+ companies and 80+ pipeline drugs in the Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
getnews.info
Liquid Biopsy in Cancer Diagnostics Market Expected to Witness Massive Growth with a Tremendous CAGR of 16.64%, asserts DelveInsight
Liquid Biopsy in Cancer Diagnostics Market By Type, By Sample Type, By Biomarker Type, By Cancer Type, By Technique (Polymerase Chain Reaction And Next Generation Sequencing), By End User, by geography is expected to grow at a steady CAGR forecast till 2027 owing to increasing prevalence of cancers and growing popularity of precision medicine.
labpulse.com
Virax Biolabs closes $3.8M private placement to support development of T-cell testing technology
Virax Biolabs on Tuesday announced the closing of a previously-announced $3.8 million private placement that included the purchase of 2,330,000 ordinary shares and unregistered warrants to purchase up to 3,495,000 ordinary shares. Each ordinary share has a gross purchase price of $1.65 per share, while each ordinary warrant has an...
labpulse.com
AI-based diagnostics firm Ibex Medical Analytics secures $10M in financing
Artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled cancer diagnostics platform provider Ibex Medical Analytics on Wednesday announced it has secured $10 million in funding from Kreos Capital. The funding adds to Ibex’s $52 million funding to date from investors Octopos Ventures, 83North, aMoon, Planven Entrepreneur Ventures, and Dell Technologies Capital, Ibex said. The...
labpulse.com
Qiagen Q3 net sales decline 7% on COVID challenges, but full-year outlook improves
Qiagen after the close of the market on Monday said that its third-quarter net sales fell 7% to $499.6 million from $534.7 million in Q3 2021. For the three months ended September 30, the Hilden, Germany-based firm said its net sales growth was flat year-over-year on a constant exchange rate (CER) basis.
labpulse.com
Fulgent Genetics acquires Fulgent Pharma for $100M
Fulgent Genetics on Monday announced that it has acquired Fulgent Pharma, a clinical-stage therapeutics development company, for approximately $100 million to be paid with a combination of cash on hand and shares of common stock. The firm separately reported that its third-quarter revenue was $105 million, a 54% decline from...
technologynetworks.com
Researchers Use a Biological "Lasso" To Enhance Drug Delivery to the Brain
In a study recently published in the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering, researchers from Kanazawa University use a method called “lasso-grafting” to design therapeutics with enhanced longevity and brain penetration. Cell growth and repair are stimulated by biomolecules known as cytokines and growth factors. Unfortunately, delivering adequate concentrations of...
MedicalXpress
Monoclonal antibodies preserve stem cells in mouse brains, bring promise for future studies
A new approach to stem cell therapy that uses antibodies instead of traditional immunosuppressant drugs robustly preserves cells in mouse brains and has potential to fast-track trials in humans, a Michigan Medicine study suggests. For this study, researchers used monoclonal antibodies to suppress the immune system in mice and compared...
labpulse.com
Sense, Bio Nuclear Diagnostics ink Canada distribution agreement for POC COVID-19 MDx test
Sense Biodetection on Thursday announced it has entered into a nonexclusive distribution agreement with Bio Nuclear Diagnostics for the distribution in Canada of the Sense Veros instrument-free, point-of-care (POC) molecular COVID-19 test. “Especially in the face of rising infection rates and new variants of concern, the Canadian market represents a...
labpulse.com
BARDA to support algorithm and app development for infectious disease detection
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) is partnering with Virufy and VisualDx through its Division of Research, Innovation, and Ventures (DRIVe) to develop algorithms for future smartphone apps for the detection of visual and auditory symptoms of infectious diseases such as COVID-19 and monkeypox.
getnews.info
Liver Cancer Market to Accelerate Substantially During the Forecast Period (2022-32) – Estimates DelveInsight | H3 Biomedicin, Genoscience Pharma, Kymab Limited, Exelixis
As per DelveInsight’s assessment, the Liver Cancer Market dynamics are expected to transform in the coming years owing to the launch of emerging therapies, the rising incidence of Liver Cancer in the 7MM, ongoing Research and Development (R&D) activities, and the active participation of the global pharma and biotech giants in the therapeutic segment.
endpts.com
With all hands on deck for lead sickle cell trial, Beam pulls back clinical plans for second base editing therapy
Almost a year after the FDA cleared their sickle cell disease program for a first-in-human trial, the base editing experts at Beam Therapeutics are still working on enrolling their first patient. As execs focus on that milestone, a second therapy for sickle cell disease will have to wait. Beam announced...
News-Medical.net
Researchers illuminate the role of extracellular vesicles in cancer progression
The advent of cell phones, the internet, and various messaging platforms has allowed for faster and broader communication worldwide. But did you know that your body has its own complex communication system in the form of extracellular vesicles (EVs)? These small structures, which contain cellular "cargo" such as protein and nucleic acids, are secreted by cells and can travel throughout the body, influencing a variety of physiological and pathological processes. Recently, researchers in Japan have shed new light on the role of EVs in the progression of cancer.
