Cleveland Jewish News
Federation, LIFE & LEGACY partnership celebrates first year
This November marks one year since the Jewish Federation of Cleveland partnered with the Harold Grinspoon Foundation’s LIFE & LEGACY program to benefit and sustain its agencies. LIFE & LEGACY is a four- to eight-year initiative funded and facilitated by the Federation which makes a 2:1 match of Harold...
Cleveland Jewish News
Piccione’s ‘Light Up the Night’ jewelery show benefits Cleveland Clinic Children’s
Megan Piccione Fine Jewelry in Beachwood hosted “Light Up the Night” jewelry show to benefit Cleveland Clinic Children’s on Oct. 13 at the InterContinental Hotel Cleveland. More than 400 people were invited and Piccione donated a portion of sales to benefit the head of adolescent medicine, Dr....
Cleveland Jewish News
Adelstein, others honored with Smart 50 Smart Business award
Corporate College, Cuyahoga Community College and Smart Business hosted the eighth annual Corporate College Smart 50 Awards Nov. 9 at the Union Club in downtown Cleveland. The award honors the top 50 executives in Northeast Ohio, along with specialty awards given in three categories – innovation, impact and sustainability.
Cleveland Jewish News
Perelman, David
David S. Perelman, beloved husband of Judie (Madorsky), passed away Nov. 12, 2022. Loving father of Terri (David) Perelman-Hall, Riki (Stephen) Hanley and Ken Perelman (Ann Kocks). Devoted grandfather of Austen Perelman-Hall, Josh Perelman-Hall (Hannah Leach), Sam Hanley (Rachel Kacenjar), Eli Hanley, Una Hanley, Sidney Perelman (Sean Hardin) , Zander Perelman and Senna Perelman. Dear brother of Robert (Essy) Perelman and Dorothy Perelman (Carl Farona).
Cleveland Jewish News
Yiddish Vinkl for November 11
Nechtiker tog (NEKK-tik-er tog) Meaning: nonsense, forget it. It’s history (lit. yesterday’s day) • “My mother, z”l, had a Yiddish put down: A nechtiker tog. It doesn’t quite work in translation, since its literal meaning is “a yesterdayish day.” But she was born in Moldava, and ‘poppycock’ would have sounded mighty strange coming from her. (bit.ly/3WMH5KT)
Cleveland Jewish News
Axelrod, Susan
She could light up any room with her smile and laughter. She radiated happiness. Susan was an incredible wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, nurse and cook. The qualities she instilled in her children and the love she had for them, her husband and her grandchildren are endless. Susan’s strength had no bounds and she fought until the end with a smile and humor that will never be forgotten. She will be missed by many but the impact she made will always be remembered.
Cleveland Jewish News
Beachwood schools elementary facilities meeting Nov. 14
Beachwood City School District has updated its schedule of elementary facilities community meetings, with the next meeting slated for 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at 24601 Fairmount Blvd. The design team will share the process of developing master plan options with community input and recommend two options for the board to consider. Following the.
Cleveland Jewish News
Teklin, Herbert
Herbert Teklin, 90, of Broadview Heights, was born in Cleveland on May 30, 1932, and passed away on Nov. 9, 2022. He was a Korean Conflict Army veteran. During his working life Herbert was a teacher and then became a school guidance counselor. He believed in a healthy lifestyle; he...
Cleveland Jewish News
Rabbi Bruce aims to carry on The Rabbi Sacks Legacy
When international religious leader, philosopher and author Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks died at age 72 on Nov. 7, 2020, Jewish and secular communities worldwide felt his loss. Beachwood resident Rabbi Jeremy Bruce was one of those people personally affected by his death, having first met Sacks when he was a teenager. Over the next two decades, the pair fostered a close friendship –with Bruce seeking out Sack’s guidance as his mentor and role model.
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Jewish Funerals sold to University Heights man
Cleveland Jewish Funerals in Warrensville Heights was sold Nov. 4 to Ben Rancman of University Heights. The funeral home was opened in June 2021 by Jewish Funerals Inc., a Texas-based Jewish-owned funeral company that has locations in Dallas and Houston. Its Warrensville Heights location was operated with local support from employees like community liaison David Pearl and funeral director Deanna Clingerman.
Cleveland Jewish News
Ultimate Basketball Experience plays first football game
The Ultimate Basketball Experience men’s adult league launched its inaugural football game on Oct. 30 at Hawken School in Lyndhurst. The UFE Vertical Vultures defeated The Pink Pigs, 38-26. Jeff Thomas led the Vultures with 180 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Joe Salamon threw for four touchdowns and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Beachwood council votes on first reading to engage law firm
Beachwood City Council voted 6-0 to authorize Mayor Justin Berns to engage Minc Law in Orange “to investigate anonymous, defamatory and threatening emails and online postings directed to or concerning senior administrative staff,” following a 90-minute executive session Nov. 10. The vote on the contract, which authorizes spending...
