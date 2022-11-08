She could light up any room with her smile and laughter. She radiated happiness. Susan was an incredible wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, nurse and cook. The qualities she instilled in her children and the love she had for them, her husband and her grandchildren are endless. Susan’s strength had no bounds and she fought until the end with a smile and humor that will never be forgotten. She will be missed by many but the impact she made will always be remembered.

HUDSON, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO