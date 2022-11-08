Read full article on original website
School Committee Approves Genocide Studies, History of Math Pilots
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The School Committee approved two new pilot courses on Wednesday, including a genocide studies course that has been in session at Taconic High School since the beginning of the year. "Research conducted by groups such as the Anti-Defamation League shows that hate speech, targeted vandalism and...
Overnight Guardrail Operations in Lee
LEE, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced it will be conducting overnight guardrail replacement operations on the I-90 eastbound off-ramp at exit 10 in Lee. The work will be conducted nightly on Monday, Nov. 14 and Tuesday, Nov. 15, between the hours of 7:00 p.m. to...
Pittsfield Auctions Vacant West Housatonic Property for $450K
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A long-vacant property at 1685 West Housatonic Street was auctioned off for $450,000 on Thursday. It was purchased by neighboring businessman Richard Wojtkowski, who owns Pittsfield Lawn and Tractor. "I’ve owned the business for 30 years and I drive by every day," he said. Wojtkowski...
County Chefs Plan Two Benefits for Nick Moulton of Mezze
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — County chefs have banded together to support one of their own during a medical emergency. On Sunday, there will be two benefit events for Mezze Bistro and Bar's Nick Moulton, who learned that he has a cancerous brain tumor after suffering a grand mal seizure in late August.
North Adams Runners, Walkers Remember SPC DeMarsico
NORTH ADAMS, Mass.— Nearly 60 runners and walkers lined up on Eagle Street to participate in the returning Up Front for DeMar 5k Run and 1 Mile Walk Sunday. "We are so grateful that people came back out to remember Michael and make sure his name is never forgotten," event organizer Eileen Sullivan said to the runners and walkers gathered at the Veterans Memorial before the race. "Remember him, tell his story, remember the soldiers that are still out there, because there are so many."
Governor-Elect Healey Pledges Advocacy for Western Mass
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Two days after her election day victory, governor-elect Maura Healey visited the Colonial Theatre to detail how she will advocate for the region on Beacon Hill. "[Lt. gov-elect] Kim Driscoll and I have promised that we will be an administration that has a strong presence around...
North Adams, Pittsfield Observes Veterans Day
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Residents in North Adams and Pittsfield gathered at memorials under cloudy skies on Friday to commemorate Veterans Day. Originally established to mark the end of the "war to end all wars" on Nov. 11, 1918, at 11 a.m., the day has come to symbolize the service of all the nation's veterans.
Dalton Mulling Raises, New Positions in Future Budgets
DALTON, Mass. — Town Manager Tom Hutcheson told the Finance Committee on Wednesday that he is proposing a hike employee wages as a retention tool and add new positions. "We did what we could with what we got [so far]. We provided modest raises and a progressive plan for future compensation with annual steps [cost of living adjustment,]" he said. "So in one way, we sort of traded off the immediate boost for a longer-term plan for substantial growth over time, which we think will help retain employees."
Elms Fells MCLA Women
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. -- The visiting Elms College women's basketball team outscored MCLA 9-2 over the final minute as the Blazers pulled away from the hosts for a hard fought 68-58 win in non conference action. With the win, Elms improves to 2-0 on the early season. MCLA evens its...
Guild of Berkshire Artists Opening New Exhibit
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Guild of Berkshire Artists will be hosting its new exhibit "Color, Texture & Form" in their Art on Main gallery, located at 38 Main St, and will run for three Friday, Saturday, Sunday weekends. The exhibit will open Saturday, Nov. 18, and feature work from three...
Hoosac Valley Middle and High School Celebrates Veterans
ADAMS, Mass. — Students at Hoosac Valley Middle and High School filled the halls Thursday afternoon to welcome local veterans to a Halls of Honor event to mark Veterans Day. Erica Girgenti, the school's family and community engagement coordinator, said more than 30 veterans from the community registered for the event. The event was held on Thursday rather than Friday, as the school is closed for the holiday.
5 Must-See Exhibits this November
Berkshire County has an extensive number of museums from a wide range of disciplines. Each of these museums showcase local and visiting artists through their temporary exhibitions that explore a plethora of themes. 'Eloise and More: The Life and Art of Hilary Knight'. Norman Rockwell Museum. The Norman Rockwell Museum...
Williams' Field Hockey, Soccer Teams Advance in NCAA Tourneys
SALISBURY, Md. -- Three different players scored Saturday to lead the Williams College field hockey team to a 3-0 win over Washington and Lee in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament. Emily Batchelor, Shea van den Broek and Kelly McCarthy each scored. Carson Stephenson and Gates Tenerowicz...
Monson Girls Top Mount Greylock in State Quarters
MONSON, Mass. – The Mount Greylock girls soccer team Saturday finished the season with just two losses. Both came against the top-ranked team in the commonwealth. No. 1 seed Monson beat the Mounties for the second time in two weeks, a 4-0 decision to send the Mustangs to the Division 5 state tournament semi-finals.
